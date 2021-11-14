 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 12 in high school football

Maine South wins another big one, legendary coach Rich Zinanni retires, Lake Forest’s thriller and the last Public League team is eliminated.

By Michael O'Brien
Maine South’s Cole Cichowski (5) reacts with Tommy Locascio (3) during the game against Warren.
Maine South’s Cole Cichowski (5) reacts with Tommy Locascio (3) during the game against Warren.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Maine South, one of the state’s most storied football programs, has somehow flown under the radar a bit this season.

The Hawks have been highly-ranked in the Super 25 since beating Warren on the road way back in early September. But a loss to Palatine two weeks later knocked Maine South out of the ranks of the elite according to some observers.

Dave Inserra’s squad passed its biggest test of the season in the quarterfinals, defeating Neuqua Valley 14-13 on the road.

Next up for Maine South is a tough matchup at Marist in the semifinals, but the Hawks may be the area’s best road team so far this season.

Phillips eliminated

Richmond-Burton, winners of 32 consecutive games, beat Phillips 27-26 in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Rockets led 14-0 early but Phillips had a big second quarter, led briefly and trailed 21-20 at halftime. The Wildcats fell short on a pair of two-point conversions in the game, but had a chance to win it on the final play.

Richmond-Burton picked off Tyler Turner’s pass at the goal line. Turner connected with Avante Savage on two touchdown passes in the game, including an 84-yarder.

Phillips was the last Public League team alive in the playoffs.

Rich Zinanni’s run ends

Undefeated Wilmington beat Bishop McNamara 45-25 in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Saturday. The Wildcats didn’t attempt a pass and ran for 427 yards and six touchdowns.

A tip of the cap to Fighting Irish coach Rich Zinanni, who retires after a tremendous career. Zinanni has coached Bishop McNamara since 1975. He won nearly 400 games and five state titles.

Mason Schweizer of the Kankakee Daily Journal wrote a nine-part series on Zinanni this fall. It’s free to read and worth your time.

Lake Forest thriller

What a game on Saturday in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Lake Forest drove 92 yards and scored with 14 seconds left to beat Prairie Ridge 22-21.

The winning touchdown was a pass from Leo Scheidler to Jake Milliman. Next up for the Scouts is another Fox Valley power, Cary-Grove, in the semifinals.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

State trooper struck by drunk driver while assisting crash on I-55 near suburban Romeoville

The trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

By Jermaine Nolen

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 13

The top five remains rock solid and three teams make season debuts in the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien

Five things Bears need to show in the second half

With Justin Fields in place as the starting QB, the Bears’ arrow should be pointing up heading into 2022. But they need more than hope, they need performance. Here’s what they need to show:

By Mark Potash

Melvin Potash, who worked nearly 70 years at his family’s Potash grocery stores, dead at 92

The longtime Lincolnwood resident was one of three brothers who founded the 71-year-old chain of Potash grocery stores, for which he worked from 1950 to 2017.

By Maureen O'Donnell

With tighter rules, private equity can help, not hurt, workers and communities

Some private equity firms use loopholes to drain resources out of companies, leaving workers and their communities in the lurch while enriching themselves.

By CST Editorial Board

3 killed, 18 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

Two of the fatal attacks occurred in Austin on the West Side.

By Sun-Times Wire