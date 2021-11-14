 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Police Board considers fate of FOP president at Monday hearing

Catanzara is facing possible termination over a series of obscene and inflammatory social-media posts.

By Madeline Kenney
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara
A hearing scheduled Monday with the Chicago Police Board could determine embattled Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara’s future with the Chicago Police Department.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A hearing scheduled Monday with the Chicago Police Board could determine embattled Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara’s future with the Chicago Police Department.

Catanzara, the fiery first-term president of the Chicago police union representing rank-and-file officers, is facing possible termination over a series of obscene and inflammatory social-media posts.

In all, he’s accused of violating 11 CPD rules in connection with 18 allegations that include making false reports and being insubordinate or disrespectful to supervisors.

In one post, according to records from the Police Board, Catanzara wrote: “Wtf its [sic] seriously time to kill these motherf———,” though it was not clear who Catanzara was referring to. Catanzara previously said the comment was made in reference to people who have killed police officers.

In several other posts, Catanzara suggested someone perform a sex act on him, referred to Muslims as “savages” and called a superior officer in the CPD “spineless,” records show.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown filed the charges against Catanzara, with the recommendation of termination, in January. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had previously recommended that Catanzara be fired for his comments.

Since he joined the department in 1995, Catanzara has been one of its most frequently disciplined members. Last year, he became the first president of the FOP to be elected while stripped of his police powers.

Catanzara has remained at odds with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, often criticizing her for her response to crime. Most recently, the two have butt heads over the city’s vaccine mandate.

In a video published to the FOP’s YouTube channel Friday, Catanzara accused the mayor of wanting to make a “circus” out of his case.

“She has made it very clear that I am not going to win this case, that I will never be in a police uniform again,” Catanzara said. “I guess we shall see if the members of the Police Board are going to do the right thing or do what they’re told. Time will tell.”

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Guard Alex Caruso likes where Bulls are headed, ‘Squid Games’ and all

Caruso was a cult-hero in Los Angeles, but looked at his experience with the Lakers as the place that taught him about winning. So while this is a two-game homecoming for him, it’s also a chance for his new team to take some valuable steps forward.

By Joe Cowley

Spanish-language ‘Florencia en el Amazonas’ arrives at Lyric Opera in grand style

Much of the opera’s Chicago success is due to Puerto-Rican soprano Ana María Martínez, voluptuously dark-voiced, authoritative and formidable in the title role.

By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times

Possible snow in Chicago area Monday precedes roller-coaster temps this week

While more snowfall is possible Monday, forecasters say the city will get a reprieve later this week when temperatures could jump as high as 60 degrees — then back down again.

By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry

Red Stars head to NWSL championship with win over Thorns

Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe scored, and the Red Stars advanced to the title game with a 2-0 victory in Portland.

By Anne M. Peterson | AP

Lightfoot, Pritzker at the White House on Monday for Biden’s infrastructure bill signing

It remains to be seen if Republicans who voted yes for the infrastructure bill will show up at the signing to help President Joe Biden take a victory lap.

By Lynn Sweet

Bulls guard Coby White has been cleared and will play against Lakers

White has been on the shelf the entire offseason and through fall camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he is going to come off the bench with the second unit.

By Joe Cowley