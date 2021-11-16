Spotify users reporting outages and errors on popular music app

Users of the popular music streaming app Spotify are reporting widespread errors and access issues Tuesday. The service outages and other issues began sometime after 11 a.m. CT.

It’s unclear what the cause of the app’s issues or what the timeline is for them to be fixed. On Spotify’s official status Twitter account, the company has not posted since June 8, apparently the last time the app had some kind of problem.

Many users across social media are reporting that their music will not play or they’re unable to access the app entirely.

When the Sun-Times tried to access the site around 11:50 a.m. CT, it was unable to load and instead brought up an error page:

Spotify, one of the most popular apps in the world, says that it has more than 380 million active users, including more than 170 million subscribed to the company’s premium tier offering.

This story will be updated.