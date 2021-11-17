 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ty Rodgers commits to Illinois

By Joe Henricksen

Ty Rodgers, one of the top 100 seniors in the country, signed with Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday.

“It’s a great program that I want to be a part of in playing my college basketball,” Rodgers said. “I fully trust the coaching staff and what they want to do to further my game and progress as a player. My development as a player was important to me and I believe and trust they can best prepare me for the NBA. They will get me to play hard.”

Rodgers transferred to Thornton in October. Rivals ranks him as the No. 66 player in the country and 247Sports has him at No. 54.

Rodgers led Grand Blanc High School to its first state championship last season in Michigan. The 6-6 forward was named the state’s AP Division 1 Player of the Year. He averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals as a junior.

“He’s just a winner,” said Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He’s always won and is such a great kid. He plays super, super hard and is a throwback who competes on every possession.”

Rodgers chose the Illini over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue.

“Illinois felt like family to me pretty quickly,” Rodgers said. “I love it here and how everyone loves Illinois around here. It was a fun but stressful process, so there is some relief in having my decision.”

