 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X: Report

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

By Associated Press Updated
Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965. Butler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965. Butler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
AP

NEW YORK — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary.”

He was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — known at the time of the killing as Talmadge Hayer and later as Thomas Hagan — were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. They maintained throughout that they were innocent.

Hagan was paroled in 2010.

Aziz, who was called Norman 3X Butler at the time of the shooting, was released in 1985. He is now 83 years old.

Islam, formerly Thomas 15X Johnson, was released two years later and died in 2009.

Next Up In News

The Latest

‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Capitol riots

Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, was among the first rioters to enter the Capitol.

By Associated Press

Ty Rodgers commits to Illinois

Ty Rodgers, one of the top 100 seniors in the country, signed with Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday.

By Joe Henricksen

Businessman pleads guilty to rewarding then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval

Vahooman "Shadow" Mirkhaef’s name appeared in federal search warrant documents in 2019, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that he finally faced charges for paying off Sandoval.

By Jon Seidel

Kyle Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations

Prosecutor Thomas Binger said they should be able to view any video they wanted as many times as they wanted, while defense attorney Mark Richards said he would object to the jury viewing video taken by a drone that prosecutors said showed Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters before the shootings.

By Associated Press

Louis Presta pleads guilty, resigns as mayor of Crestwood

Presta has faced a federal indictment since August 2020 charging him with bribery, filing false tax returns and lying to the FBI and IRS. Presta lied about whether an envelope he took during a March 2018 meeting had been stuffed with $5,000 cash, according to the indictment.

By Jon Seidel

A football town turns to hoops: Glenbard West is the preseason No. 1 team

The Hilltoppers don’t just have a star player. They have a superstar—Gonazaga recruit Braden Huff—leading a team that blew the doors off all its opponents this summer.

By Michael O'Brien