 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

OTBs or not to be? Racing Board split on letting Arlington owner take bets after shutting down track

Regulators at the Illinois Racing Board on Thursday tabled a request from Arlington to keep operating its off-track betting parlors even though owner Churchill Downs Inc. shut down the historic track nearly two months ago and announced a pending deal to sell the land to the Chicago Bears.

By Mitchell Armentrout
Arlington International Racecourse at 2200 Euclid Ave in Arlington Heights.
Arlington International Racecourse at 2200 Euclid Ave in Arlington Heights.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The corporate owner of shuttered Arlington International Racecourse has gotten out of the live horse racing game in Illinois — but it still wants a piece of the action.

Regulators at the Illinois Racing Board on Thursday tabled a request from Arlington to keep operating its off-track betting parlors even though owner Churchill Downs Inc. shut down the historic track nearly two months ago and announced a pending deal to sell the land to the Chicago Bears.

Arlington president Tony Petrillo said the company’s controversial request highlights its “commitment to thoroughbred racing in the state,” but Racing Board commissioner Alan Henry suggested they were trying to squeeze more money out of a struggling industry they’ve already abandoned.

“What I see in these requests seems an awful lot like the farmer who sells his prized Holstein [cow], then expects to still get paid for some of the milk it produces,” said Henry, a former Chicago Sun-Times editor.

The final races at the 94-year-old track were run Sept. 25, leaving only two other tracks remaining in the state. Days later, Churchill Downs announced it would sell the 326 acres to the Bears, who are considering building a new stadium there.

Arlington didn’t apply for racing dates next year and had already passed on the opportunity to open a casino adjacent to the northwest suburban oval, drawing the ire of the horse owners and trainers represented by the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. That group has said Churchill Downs is more concerned with protecting its other Illinois asset: Rivers Casino in nearby Des Plaines, which is the most lucrative casino in the state.

But the company still wants to take bets on races broadcast at its several OTBs scattered across the suburbs.

Petrillo said he would expect the OTBs to take about $76 million in bets, generating $8 million for purses and fees going to the Chicago area’s only surviving track, Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney.

He estimated Churchill Downs would turn a profit of about $300,000. Meanwhile, Churchill Downs remains “committed to finding another solution and another location” to restart racing, Petrillo said.

Henry pushed back, saying “common sense tells me that inter-track wagering licenses should only be granted to viable track operators that actually want to engage in horse racing.”

The dispute hinges on interpreting a vague part of state horse racing law and whether it requires tracks to have actual racing dates in order to operate OTBs, or if they only need to have run races in the past calendar year.

Racing Board staffers sided with Arlington. The agency’s general counsel, John Gay, noted two other former suburban tracks — Maywood and Balmoral — operated OTBs even though they didn’t have any race dates before they shut down for good.

Board members voted 10-0 to delay a vote on the matter until their next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 16.

The Bears $197 million deal to acquire Arlington Park is expected to close in late 2022 or early 2023.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Lightfoot urged to give Police Supt. David Brown a few more months to turn around ‘crime pandemic’ or dump him

"I am not at all ... happy with CPD and their leadership. They need to step up in a big way and stop this crime pandemic themselves," Ald. George Cardenas (12th), the mayor’s deputy floor leader, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

By Fran Spielman

‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying

Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that the men were not involved with the killing and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.

By Associated Press

Democrats, you have one job

Democrats really have just one job — to govern in such a fashion that the Republican Party is kept from power. As of this moment, they are failing.

By Mona Charen

Man slammed to ground by Chicago police officer in viral video pleads guilty to battery

Bernard Kersh spat on the officer during an investigative stop in 2019 and was picked up by the officer and slammed on the ground in a recording that made waves.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Accuser sues Mario Edwards Jr., Bears after hotel incident last year

A North Carolina woman is suing Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. — and the franchise itself — after an incident at the team hotel the night before the team played at the Panthers last season.

By Patrick Finley

Bulls’ Zach LaVine has a deep conversation about being a max player

It’s not a secret to the All-Star guard that critics - starting right here - have questioned the idea of maxing him in free agency next offseason. He discussed it one-on-one, explained where he’s coming from, and may have just pulled off one heck of a sales pitch.

By Joe Cowley