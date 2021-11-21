Pistons and Lakers get into melee

DETROIT — LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night.

James’s left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage. Detroit’s center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.

Stewart was also ejected from the game early in the third quarter. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

James was escorted off the floor.

A cup was tossed from the stands in suburban Detroit on an infamous night on Nov. 19, 2004, triggering what would come to be called Malice at the Palace, one of the worst brawls in U.S. sports history when a melee with the Pistons and Indiana Pacers spilled into the stands.