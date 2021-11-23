 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

By Associated Press Updated
Scott Bauer, Bernard Condon and Mike Householder
People gathered Monday in Waukesha’s Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
AP

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd. Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition.

Brooks had been free on $1,000 bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he’s accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car. Prosecutors said they’re investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

