 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

CTA holiday train, bus will welcome passengers this year

The CTA announced Tuesday that riders will be allowed to board the festive transports after rides were barred last year because of the pandemic.

By Madeline Kenney
The CTA’s holiday train and bus are ready to embark on their annual journeys throughout the city
The CTA’s holiday train and bus are ready to embark on their annual journeys throughout the city — and this year, commuters are welcomed to rejoin in the fun.
CTA

All aboard the holiday express!

The CTA’s holiday train and bus are ready to embark on their annual journeys throughout the city — and this year, commuters are welcomed to rejoin in the fun.

The CTA announced Tuesday that passengers will be allowed to ride the festive transports this season after riders were barred from boarding the holiday train and bus in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“After a two-year wait, we know there is a great deal of excitement and anticipation for the return of this Chicago tradition,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a statement. “We want to remind everyone that all customers should celebrate safely and responsibly, including wearing masks when onboard the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus.”

Mask-wearing is already a requirement to board the CTA’s fleet. The transit authority also asks passengers to be “courteous, respectful and patient” with others and to practice social distancing when possible. It also said strollers will not be allowed on the holiday train or bus so there’s more room for riders, and people will be prohibited from taking photos with Santa Clause and his elves.

The six-car holiday train, lit up like a Christmas tree with thousands of lights and features holiday scenes and a flatbed carrying Santa Claus and his reindeer, is a staple of the season in Chicago. It will travel all eight rail lines, beginning service on the Green Line Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and will continue through Dec. 22, the CTA said.

The CTA Holiday Bus
The holiday bus will take off Nov. 30.
CTA

The holiday bus, which is decorated as a miniature village with lights and holiday-themed seating, will travel 14 different routes throughout the city. It will take off Nov. 30, starting on the No. 56 Milwaukee route, and end Dec. 23 on the No. J14 Jeffery Jump route.

The CTA also announced a special holiday train featuring Santa and his elves, which will make two runs downtown Dec. 5 and 12.

The CTA holiday fleet schedule can be found at transit.chicago.com/holiday. Riders can also track the train and bus in real time by going to transitchicago.com/traintracker and transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Extra-alarm fire breaks out in Oak Park restaurant

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire at Delia’s Kitchen at 1034 Lake St., though some buildings were evacuated and roads were closed.

By Cindy Hernandez

Jury gets case of white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

"You can’t claim self-defense if you are the unjustified aggressor," Linda Dunikoski told jurors in her final closing arguments. "Who started this? It wasn’t Ahmaud Arbery."

By Associated Press

Bears QB Andy Dalton to start Thursday, but Justin Fields will when healthy

Rookie Justin Fields, though, remains at the top of the Bears’ depth chart whenever he’s healthy, head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday.

By Patrick Finley

Jon Batiste lands 11 Grammy nominations; Jay-Z becomes most nominated artist in history

Jay-Z, who was nominated for three Grammys on Tuesday, now has the most nominations of all time with 83. The 23-time Grammy-winning rapper moved past Quincy Jones, who has been nominated 80 times.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

Bears coach Matt Nagy says report that he’ll be fired after Lions game is ‘not accurate’

Including the playoffs, the Bears have scored 20 or fewer points in 29 of Nagy’s 60 games as coach.

By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley

Two missing 15-year-old girls last seen at Amundsen High School

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning at the school, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire