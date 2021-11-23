Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
METRO PREP
Lycee at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30
NONCONFERENCE
Simeon 89, King 15
Antioch at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
Austin at Dunbar, 5:00
Brooks at Proviso West, 6:30
DePue at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00
EPIC at Northside, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Hirsch, 5:00
Harlan at Longwood, 6:30
Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian, Ind., 6:00
Intrinsic at Speer, 6:45
North-Grand at Collins, 5:00
Ogden at Phillips, 5:00
UP-West at UP-Bronzeville, 6:30
Vocational at Wells, 5:00
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley 70, Raby 43
Providence-St. Mel vs. Marmion, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hillcrest 54, Lincoln-Way Central 35
TF South vs. Bloom, 6:30
at Marian Catholic
Homewood-Flossmoor 99, Rich Township 36
Hyde Park vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Mount Carmel vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00
Crete-Monee vs. Morgan Park, 7:30
CLEMENTE
UIC Prep vs. Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Clemente vs. Foreman, 6:30
Lincoln Park vs. Mather, 8:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Serena vs. Morris, 5:30
Coal City vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher 65, Peotone 47
IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00
DEPAUL PREP / LANE
at DePaul Prep
DePaul Prep 81, Legal Prep 35
Niles North 79, Lake View 24
at Lane
Lane 61, Englewood STEM 24
Jones vs. Notre Dame, 7:00
DECATUR
Thornton vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6:00
DWIGHT
Earlville vs. Momence, 5:30
Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Eisenhower
Richards 81, Eisenhower 53
Chicago Christian vs. Southland, 6:30
at Shepard
Marist 76, Shepard 48
Perspectives-LA vs. Andrew, 6:30
ELLISON
Little Village vs. Ellison, 5:45
South Shore vs. Hubbard, 7:00
ELMWOOD PARK
Elmwood Park vs. Aurora Central, 5:30
Addison Trail vs. Christ the King, 7:00
FENTON
Rolling Meadows 75, Waukegan 32
Wheaton-Warrenville South 59, Maine West 24
Fremd vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 6:00
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Wheaton North 50, Prosser 49
Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
De La Salle 68, Payton 28
St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:30
GOODE
ASPIRA vs. Morgan Park Academy, 4:30
Goode vs. Acero-Cruz, 6:15
Muchin vs. Kelly, 8:00
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Grant 76, Schurz 55
North Lawndale vs. Carmel, 7:00
at Mundelein
Warren vs. Deerfield, 5:30
Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Geneva 53, Grayslake North 36
Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00
at Richmond-Burton
Crystal Lake South vs. Wauconda, 5:30
Richmond-Burton vs. McHenry, 7:00
LISLE
West Chicago 41, Westmont 22
Lisle vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola 69, Lake Zurich 31
Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier d. Butler
St. Ignatius vs. Round Lake, 6:30
LYONS
Lincoln-Way East vs. Fenger, 6:00
Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Oswego East 55, Hinsdale Central 52
Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00
at Oswego
West Aurora 55, DeKalb 52
Oswego vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Senn vs. Amundsen, 6:00
Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Bremen 55, Sandburg 43
Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30
at Reavis
St. Laurence 69, Kennedy 28
Reavis vs. Ag. Science, 6:00
OTTAWA
Oak Forest 62, IVC 28
LaSalle-Peru vs. Marengo, 6:30
Ottawa vs. Dixon, 8:00
PALATINE
Glenbrook South 79, Jacobs 32
Stevenson 64, Cary-Grove 49
Palatine vs. Hersey, 7:30
RIDGEWOOD
Schaumburg 59, Hinsdale South 58
Leyden vs. Naperville Central, 7:00
Maine East vs. Taft, 5:30
Highland Park vs. Ridgewood, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Oak Park-River Forest vs. U-High, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 7:00
ROCKFORD BOYLAN
Peoria Richwoods vs. St. Charles North, 6:30
Rockford Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00
ROCKFORD EAST
Larkin vs. Rockford Auburn, 7:00
Bogan vs. Harlem, 8:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
Proviso East 78, South Elgin 68
Westinghouse vs. East Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield East vs. Benet, 8:00
ST. VIATOR
Prospect 79, Streamwood 36
Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00
SENECA
Newark 56, Reed-Custer 39
Spring Valley Hall vs. Somonauk, 6:30
Herscher vs. St. Anne, 8:00
STAGG
Nazareth 68, Argo 41
Plainfield South vs. Lindblom, 6:00
WASHINGTON, ILL.
Yorkville Christian vs. Washington, Ill., 7:30
St. Rita vs. Urbana, 9:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Genoa-Kingston vs. St. Edward, 4:30
Indian Creek vs. Elgin, 6:00
St. Martin vs. Walther Christian, 7:30
WHEATON ACADEMY
Downers Grove North 61, Plainfield North 26
Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 7:30
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
Woodstock 65, Westlake Christian 44
Prairie Ridge vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:00
at Woodstock North
Marian Central vs. Harvard, 5:30
Kaneland vs. Woodstock North, 7:00