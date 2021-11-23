 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Nashawn Holmes (2) shoots around Hyde Park’s Omarion Durr (11).
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Nashawn Holmes (2) shoots around Hyde Park’s Omarion Durr (11).
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

METRO PREP

Lycee at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30

NONCONFERENCE

Simeon 89, King 15

Antioch at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

Austin at Dunbar, 5:00

Brooks at Proviso West, 6:30

DePue at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00

EPIC at Northside, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Hirsch, 5:00

Harlan at Longwood, 6:30

Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian, Ind., 6:00

Intrinsic at Speer, 6:45

North-Grand at Collins, 5:00

Ogden at Phillips, 5:00

UP-West at UP-Bronzeville, 6:30

Vocational at Wells, 5:00

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley 70, Raby 43

Providence-St. Mel vs. Marmion, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hillcrest 54, Lincoln-Way Central 35

TF South vs. Bloom, 6:30

at Marian Catholic

Homewood-Flossmoor 99, Rich Township 36

Hyde Park vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Mount Carmel vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00

Crete-Monee vs. Morgan Park, 7:30

CLEMENTE

UIC Prep vs. Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Clemente vs. Foreman, 6:30

Lincoln Park vs. Mather, 8:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Serena vs. Morris, 5:30

Coal City vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher 65, Peotone 47

IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00

DEPAUL PREP / LANE

at DePaul Prep

DePaul Prep 81, Legal Prep 35

Niles North 79, Lake View 24

at Lane

Lane 61, Englewood STEM 24

Jones vs. Notre Dame, 7:00

DECATUR

Thornton vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6:00

DWIGHT

Earlville vs. Momence, 5:30

Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Eisenhower

Richards 81, Eisenhower 53

Chicago Christian vs. Southland, 6:30

at Shepard

Marist 76, Shepard 48

Perspectives-LA vs. Andrew, 6:30

ELLISON

Little Village vs. Ellison, 5:45

South Shore vs. Hubbard, 7:00

ELMWOOD PARK

Elmwood Park vs. Aurora Central, 5:30

Addison Trail vs. Christ the King, 7:00

FENTON

Rolling Meadows 75, Waukegan 32

Wheaton-Warrenville South 59, Maine West 24

Fremd vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 6:00

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Wheaton North 50, Prosser 49

Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

De La Salle 68, Payton 28

St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:30

GOODE

ASPIRA vs. Morgan Park Academy, 4:30

Goode vs. Acero-Cruz, 6:15

Muchin vs. Kelly, 8:00

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Grant 76, Schurz 55

North Lawndale vs. Carmel, 7:00

at Mundelein

Warren vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Geneva 53, Grayslake North 36

Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00

at Richmond-Burton

Crystal Lake South vs. Wauconda, 5:30

Richmond-Burton vs. McHenry, 7:00

LISLE

West Chicago 41, Westmont 22

Lisle vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola 69, Lake Zurich 31

Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier d. Butler

St. Ignatius vs. Round Lake, 6:30

LYONS

Lincoln-Way East vs. Fenger, 6:00

Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Oswego East 55, Hinsdale Central 52

Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00

at Oswego

West Aurora 55, DeKalb 52

Oswego vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Senn vs. Amundsen, 6:00

Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Bremen 55, Sandburg 43

Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30

at Reavis

St. Laurence 69, Kennedy 28

Reavis vs. Ag. Science, 6:00

OTTAWA

Oak Forest 62, IVC 28

LaSalle-Peru vs. Marengo, 6:30

Ottawa vs. Dixon, 8:00

PALATINE

Glenbrook South 79, Jacobs 32

Stevenson 64, Cary-Grove 49

Palatine vs. Hersey, 7:30

RIDGEWOOD

Schaumburg 59, Hinsdale South 58

Leyden vs. Naperville Central, 7:00

Maine East vs. Taft, 5:30

Highland Park vs. Ridgewood, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Oak Park-River Forest vs. U-High, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 7:00

ROCKFORD BOYLAN

Peoria Richwoods vs. St. Charles North, 6:30

Rockford Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00

ROCKFORD EAST

Larkin vs. Rockford Auburn, 7:00

Bogan vs. Harlem, 8:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

Proviso East 78, South Elgin 68

Westinghouse vs. East Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield East vs. Benet, 8:00

ST. VIATOR

Prospect 79, Streamwood 36

Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00

SENECA

Newark 56, Reed-Custer 39

Spring Valley Hall vs. Somonauk, 6:30

Herscher vs. St. Anne, 8:00

STAGG

Nazareth 68, Argo 41

Plainfield South vs. Lindblom, 6:00

WASHINGTON, ILL.

Yorkville Christian vs. Washington, Ill., 7:30

St. Rita vs. Urbana, 9:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Genoa-Kingston vs. St. Edward, 4:30

Indian Creek vs. Elgin, 6:00

St. Martin vs. Walther Christian, 7:30

WHEATON ACADEMY

Downers Grove North 61, Plainfield North 26

Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 7:30

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

Woodstock 65, Westlake Christian 44

Prairie Ridge vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:00

at Woodstock North

Marian Central vs. Harvard, 5:30

Kaneland vs. Woodstock North, 7:00

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

With deadline approaching, Black and Latino City Council members must compromise on ward remap

We also look forward to the day when this process is driven far more by public input, or fully placed into the hands of an independent remap commission.

By CST Editorial Board

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs congressional map; Rep. Rodney Davis to decide soon on governor bid

Gov. Pritzker said, "These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation."

By Lynn Sweet

Teen shot in West Pullman

The 17-year-old was leaving a residence in the 12400 block of South Perry Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when he was shot in the lower chest, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Play

Dishin’ on the Dish: shaking beef at Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

The beef tenderloin is cut into 2-inch cubes and sits in a marinade that includes oyster sauce and pepper for at least three hours. When the steak is ready, it’s fried on high heat.

By Madeline Kenney

Workers in Chicago-area warehouses allege harsh, dangerous working conditions

Employees working in warehouses for Amazon and other companies say the distribution centers are often windowless and a breeding-ground for COVID-19. They called for higher wages and better working conditions.

By Jason Beeferman

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Perch in spurts, waiting (hoping) for ice fishing, Thanksgiving

It’s that time of the year where it is waiting on ice up north and perch on southern Lake Michigan and those threads lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report going into the Thanksgiving break.

By Dale Bowman