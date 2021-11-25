 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 2 injured in Bronzeville house fire

A 71-year-old man was found in his bedroom, where the fire began, in cardiac arrest, officials said.

Three people were injured in a fire November 25, 2021 in Bronzeville.
Chicago Fire Department

One person was killed and two others injured in a house fire Wednesday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., a house caught fire in the 4900 block of South Washington Park Court, according to the Chicago fire officials.

A 71-year-old man was found in his bedroom, where the fire began, in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Another man and a woman were taken to the same hospital in good to fair condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet released any additional details.

