1 killed, 2 injured in Bronzeville house fire

One person was killed and two others injured in a house fire Wednesday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., a house caught fire in the 4900 block of South Washington Park Court, according to the Chicago fire officials.

A 71-year-old man was found in his bedroom, where the fire began, in cardiac arrest, fire officials said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Another man and a woman were taken to the same hospital in good to fair condition, fire officials said.

The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not yet released any additional details.