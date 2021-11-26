Friday’s high school basketball scores

Friday, November 26, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Chicago Tech at Austin, 5:00
Holy Trinity at Richards (Chgo), 2:00
Ogden at Dunbar, 3:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Durand vs. Midland, 6:00
Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 6:00
LaMoille vs. Polo, 7:30
Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Rich, 10:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12:
Bloom vs. Hyde Park, 1:30
Hillcrest vs. Marian Catholic, 3:30
BOYLAN
St. Charles North vs. Freeport, 4:00
Richwoods vs. Marshall, 5:30
Boylan vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Mount Carmel vs. Morgan Park, 5:00
Crete-Monee vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:30
CALVARY (NORMAL)
Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30
Donovan vs. Greenview, 11:00
CLEMENTE
Phoenix vs. Mather, 1:00
Lincoln Park vs. Solorio, 2:30
Clemente vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Serena, 5:30
Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30
Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Barrington vs. Hononegah, 11:30
Belvidere North vs. Hampshire, 1:00
Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Legal Prep vs. Jones, 4:30
DePaul vs. Notre Dame, 6:00
at Lane
Lake View vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00
Niles North vs. Lane, 7:00
DECATUR
Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Springfield Southeast, 1:
Peoria Central vs. Bolingbrook (JV), 2:30
Thornton vs. Manual, 6:00
Bolingbrook vs. MacArthur, 7:30
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Shepard
Southland vs. Shepard, 10:00
Chicago Christian vs. Perpsectives-Lead, 11:45
Eisenhower vs. Marist, 1:30
Richards vs. Andrew, 3:15
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Roanoke-Benson vs. Olympia, 5:30
East Peoria vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00
FENTON
Maine West vs. Timothy Christian, 2:30
Montini vs. Waukegan, 4:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Fremd, 5:30
Fenton vs. Rolling Meadows,7:00
GALESBURG
Madison vs. Moline, 1:30
Galesburg vs. Madison, 7:00
GENESEO
East Moline vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Rockridge vs. Princeton, 1:30
Rock Falls vs. East Moline, 4:30
Princeton vs. Geneseo, 7:30
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Hoopeston vs. Lexington, 1:00
Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30
Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 4:00
Gibson City-MS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Prosser vs. Payton, 12:00
Wheaton North vs. Niles West, 1:30
Conant vs. De La Salle, 12:00
Glenbrook North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Grayslake North vs. Richmond-Burton, 11:00
Johnsburg vs. McHenry, 12:30
Geneva vs. Crystal Lake South, 1:00
Huntley vs. Wauconda, 2:30
LISLE
West Chicago vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30
Lisle vs. Westmont, 7:00
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Oswego
Downers Grove South vs. Oswego, 2:00
Naperville North vs. DeKalb, 3:30
Hinsdale Central vs. West Aurora, 5:15
Oswego East vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling, 4:00
Senn vs. Northridge, 5:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn vs. St. Laurence, 4:30
Lincoln-Way West vs. Agricultural Science, 6:00
at Reavis
Sandburg vs. Kennedy, 1:00
Bremen vs. Reavis, 2:30
OREGON
Aquin vs. North Boone, 5:45
Milledgeville vs. West Carroll, 5:45
South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:15
Rockford Christian vs. Morrison, 7:15
OTTAWA
Streator vs. Marengo, 11:30
Pontiac vs. LaSalle-Peru, 1:00
Dixon vs. Illinois Valley Central, 2:30
Marengo vs. Pontiac, 4:00
LaSalle-Peru vs. Streator, 5:30
Ottawa vs. Oak Forest, 7:00
PALATINE
Elk Grove vs. Jacobs, 1:00
Cary-Grove vs. Hersey, 2:30
Palatine vs. Stevenson, 4:15
Glenbrook South vs. York, 5:45
PEKIN
Plano at Notre Dame (Peoria), 2:00
Marion at Pekin, 6:00
Plano at Morton (IL), 7:30
QUINCY
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30
Miller Career (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Morton vs. Zion-Benton, 12:00
Brother Rice vs. Curie, 1:30
Thornwood vs. University High, 3:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 4:3
ROCK ISLAND
Brooks vs. Canton, 5:30
Collinsville vs. Rock Island, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Jefferson
Larkin vs. Bogan, 2:00
Jefferson vs. North Chicago, 3:30
Bogan vs. Winnebago, 5:00
at Rockford East
Auburn vs. Perspectives-MSA, 10:00
North Chicago vs. Rockford East, 11:45
Perspectives-MSA vs. Harlem, 1:30
East St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3:15
Guilford vs. Clark, 5:00
Harlem vs. Larkin, 6:45
Rockford East vs. East St. Louis, 8:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 2:00
ST. ANTHONY
Robinson vs. Breese Central, 3:00
Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30
Rantoul vs. Highland, 6:00
St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
East Aurora vs. Willowbrook, 2:30
Plainfield East vs. South Elgin, 4:00
Benet vs. Proviso East, 5:30
St. Charles East vs. Westinghouse, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
St. Viator vs. Libertyville, 3:30
Evanston vs. Prospect, 5:00
SENECA
Hall vs. St. Anne, 3:00
Mendota vs. Newark, 4:30
Somonauk vs. Herscher, 6:00
Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, 7:30
STAGG
Lindblom vs. Argo, 1:00
Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Sycamore vs. Sterling, 4:30
Rochelle vs. Sandwich, 3:00
Belvidere vs. Dundee-Crown, 7:30
Yorkville vs. Burlington Central, 6:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Joliet West vs. Metamora, 9:00
Tinley Park vs. St. John Bosco (CA), 10:30
Kankakee vs. Denmark-Olar (SC), 12:00
St. Rita vs. Yorkville Christian, 9:15
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Indian Creek vs. St. Edward, 2:30
Genoa-Kingston vs. Elgin, 4:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Walther Lutheran, 5:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Westminster Christian, 7:
WETHERSFIELD
Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 3:30
Putnam County vs. Annawan, 5:00
Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 6:30
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Charlotte (FL), 8:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Francis Parker vs. Metea Valley, 2:15
Plainfield North vs. Lake Park, 4:00
Downers Grove North vs. St. Francis, 5:45
Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Minooka vs. Providence, 1:45
Plainfield Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:30
Romeoville vs. Lemont, 5:15