Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Friday, November 26, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Chicago Tech at Austin, 5:00

Holy Trinity at Richards (Chgo), 2:00

Ogden at Dunbar, 3:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Durand vs. Midland, 6:00

Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 6:00

LaMoille vs. Polo, 7:30

Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Rich, 10:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12:

Bloom vs. Hyde Park, 1:30

Hillcrest vs. Marian Catholic, 3:30

BOYLAN

St. Charles North vs. Freeport, 4:00

Richwoods vs. Marshall, 5:30

Boylan vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Mount Carmel vs. Morgan Park, 5:00

Crete-Monee vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:30

CALVARY (NORMAL)

Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30

Donovan vs. Greenview, 11:00

CLEMENTE

Phoenix vs. Mather, 1:00

Lincoln Park vs. Solorio, 2:30

Clemente vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Serena, 5:30

Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30

Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Barrington vs. Hononegah, 11:30

Belvidere North vs. Hampshire, 1:00

Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Legal Prep vs. Jones, 4:30

DePaul vs. Notre Dame, 6:00

at Lane

Lake View vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00

Niles North vs. Lane, 7:00

DECATUR

Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Springfield Southeast, 1:

Peoria Central vs. Bolingbrook (JV), 2:30

Thornton vs. Manual, 6:00

Bolingbrook vs. MacArthur, 7:30

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Shepard

Southland vs. Shepard, 10:00

Chicago Christian vs. Perpsectives-Lead, 11:45

Eisenhower vs. Marist, 1:30

Richards vs. Andrew, 3:15

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Roanoke-Benson vs. Olympia, 5:30

East Peoria vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00

FENTON

Maine West vs. Timothy Christian, 2:30

Montini vs. Waukegan, 4:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Fremd, 5:30

Fenton vs. Rolling Meadows,7:00

GALESBURG

Madison vs. Moline, 1:30

Galesburg vs. Madison, 7:00

GENESEO

East Moline vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Rockridge vs. Princeton, 1:30

Rock Falls vs. East Moline, 4:30

Princeton vs. Geneseo, 7:30

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Hoopeston vs. Lexington, 1:00

Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30

Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 4:00

Gibson City-MS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Prosser vs. Payton, 12:00

Wheaton North vs. Niles West, 1:30

Conant vs. De La Salle, 12:00

Glenbrook North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Grayslake North vs. Richmond-Burton, 11:00

Johnsburg vs. McHenry, 12:30

Geneva vs. Crystal Lake South, 1:00

Huntley vs. Wauconda, 2:30

LISLE

West Chicago vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30

Lisle vs. Westmont, 7:00

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Oswego

Downers Grove South vs. Oswego, 2:00

Naperville North vs. DeKalb, 3:30

Hinsdale Central vs. West Aurora, 5:15

Oswego East vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling, 4:00

Senn vs. Northridge, 5:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn vs. St. Laurence, 4:30

Lincoln-Way West vs. Agricultural Science, 6:00

at Reavis

Sandburg vs. Kennedy, 1:00

Bremen vs. Reavis, 2:30

OREGON

Aquin vs. North Boone, 5:45

Milledgeville vs. West Carroll, 5:45

South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:15

Rockford Christian vs. Morrison, 7:15

OTTAWA

Streator vs. Marengo, 11:30

Pontiac vs. LaSalle-Peru, 1:00

Dixon vs. Illinois Valley Central, 2:30

Marengo vs. Pontiac, 4:00

LaSalle-Peru vs. Streator, 5:30

Ottawa vs. Oak Forest, 7:00

PALATINE

Elk Grove vs. Jacobs, 1:00

Cary-Grove vs. Hersey, 2:30

Palatine vs. Stevenson, 4:15

Glenbrook South vs. York, 5:45

PEKIN

Plano at Notre Dame (Peoria), 2:00

Marion at Pekin, 6:00

Plano at Morton (IL), 7:30

QUINCY

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30

Miller Career (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Morton vs. Zion-Benton, 12:00

Brother Rice vs. Curie, 1:30

Thornwood vs. University High, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 4:3

ROCK ISLAND

Brooks vs. Canton, 5:30

Collinsville vs. Rock Island, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Jefferson

Larkin vs. Bogan, 2:00

Jefferson vs. North Chicago, 3:30

Bogan vs. Winnebago, 5:00

at Rockford East

Auburn vs. Perspectives-MSA, 10:00

North Chicago vs. Rockford East, 11:45

Perspectives-MSA vs. Harlem, 1:30

East St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3:15

Guilford vs. Clark, 5:00

Harlem vs. Larkin, 6:45

Rockford East vs. East St. Louis, 8:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 2:00

ST. ANTHONY

Robinson vs. Breese Central, 3:00

​Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30

​Rantoul vs. Highland, 6:00

​​St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

East Aurora vs. Willowbrook, 2:30

Plainfield East vs. South Elgin, 4:00

Benet vs. Proviso East, 5:30

St. Charles East vs. Westinghouse, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

St. Viator vs. Libertyville, 3:30

Evanston vs. Prospect, 5:00

SENECA

Hall vs. St. Anne, 3:00

Mendota vs. Newark, 4:30

Somonauk vs. Herscher, 6:00

Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, 7:30

STAGG

Lindblom vs. Argo, 1:00

Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Sycamore vs. Sterling, 4:30

Rochelle vs. Sandwich, 3:00

Belvidere vs. Dundee-Crown, 7:30

Yorkville vs. Burlington Central, 6:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Joliet West vs. Metamora, 9:00

Tinley Park vs. St. John Bosco (CA), 10:30

Kankakee vs. Denmark-Olar (SC), 12:00

St. Rita vs. Yorkville Christian, 9:15

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Indian Creek vs. St. Edward, 2:30

Genoa-Kingston vs. Elgin, 4:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Walther Lutheran, 5:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Westminster Christian, 7:

WETHERSFIELD

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 3:30

Putnam County vs. Annawan, 5:00

Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 6:30

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Charlotte (FL), 8:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Francis Parker vs. Metea Valley, 2:15

Plainfield North vs. Lake Park, 4:00

Downers Grove North vs. St. Francis, 5:45

Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Minooka vs. Providence, 1:45

Plainfield Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:30

Romeoville vs. Lemont, 5:15

