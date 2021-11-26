Man charged with stabbing CTA bus driver in Lincoln Park

A man has been charged with stabbing a CTA bus driver who caught him attempting to pickpocket another rider in Lincoln Park.

Daniel Pelt, 63, was charged with aggravated battery toward a transit employee and use of a deadly weapon, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Nov. 28.

On Nov. 26, about 9:20 p.m., the driver was traveling in the 300 block of North Avenue when he saw Pelt on the bus trying to pickpocket a woman, police said.

The driver approached the man and a fight broke out, police said. Pelt then stabbed the driver in the hand and fled, but was later located and taken into custody, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.