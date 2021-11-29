High school basketball schedule for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to twitter @hsbballjg.
Monday, November 29, 2021
CHICAGO PREP
Rochelle Zell at Ellison, 7:30
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
North Shore at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00
METRO PREP
CPSA at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30
Horizon-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Antioch at Woodstock North, 7:00
Bolingbrook at St. Charles North, 7:15
Catalyst-Maria at EPIC, 5:00
Christian Heritage at Ida Crown, 7:45
Elgin at Addison Trail, 7:00
Harlan at Hirsch, 5:00
Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00
Holy Trinity at Steinmetz, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Marine at Pritzker, 6:00
Morgan Park at Fenwick, 7:00
Noble Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Northtown at Northside, 6:30
Universal at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
Wells at Ogden, 5:00
Westinghouse at Muchin, 7:00
Woodstock North at Antioch, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
IMSA vs. Crossroads, 6:00
Harvest Christian vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Waldorf at British School, 5:30
METRO PREP
Chesterton Holy Family at Hinsdale Adventist, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Baker at UIC, 7:00
Golder at Rauner, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Comer at Rowe-Clark, 5:30
DRW at Johnson, 7:00
RIVER VALLEY
Clifton Central at Momence, 7:00
Donovan at Grace Christian, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:00
St. Anne at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Tri-Point at Beecher, 7:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet Central at Plainfield East, 6:30
Joliet West at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Romeoville at Plainfield South, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at Oswego, 6:30
Oswego East at West Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at Serena, 7:00
Andrew at Argo, 6:30
Bartlett at Geneva, 7:15
Bloom at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Bowen at Hubbard, 5:00
Christ the King at St. Ignatius, 7:15
Curie at De La Salle, 6:00
DeKalb at Glenbard West, 7:00
DePue at Woodland, 7:00
Dixon at Kewanee, 7:00
Dunbar at Clark, 6:30
Dwight at Prairie Central, 7:00
Earlville at Mendota, 7:00
East Aurora at Metea Valley, 6:30
Glenbard North at Naperville Central, 7:00
Grant at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Greenview at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
Hall at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Hiawatha at South Beloit, 7:00
IC Catholic at Lake Park, 7:15
Intrinsic at Schurz, 5:00
Johnsburg at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Juarez at Solorio, 5:00
Julian at Vocational, 5:00
King at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Lake Forest at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Lake Zurich at Prospect, 7:00
Lakes at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Lane at Bulls, 5:30
Latin at Holy Trinity, 6:30
Lemont at Sandburg, 5:45
Leyden at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Midland at Galva, 7:00
Morris at Seneca, 7:00
Muchin at Payton, 6:30
Nazareth at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Neuqua Valley at Morton, 5:30
Niles West at Highland Park, 7:00
North Boone at Marengo, 7:00
Oregon at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00
Pecatonica at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Perspectives-Lead at Phillips, 5:00
Phoenix at Kelly, 5:00
Plano at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
Princeville at Putnam County, 7:00
Reavis at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Reed-Custer at Flanagan-Cornell, 6:45
Roanoke-Benson at Calvary (Normal), 7:00
Rockford Christian at Marmion, 7:00
Roosevelt at Lake View, 7:00
Sandwich at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Schaumburg at Proviso West, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at North Shore, 6:00
South Shore at King, 5:00
St. Bede at Marquette, 7:00
Sterling at Rochelle, 7:00
Stevenson at Carmel, 7:00
Stillman Valley at Woodstock North, 7:00
Thornridge at Lockport, 6:30
Tinley Park at Stagg, 6:00
University High at Jones, 6:30
Urban Prep-West at Fenger, 5:00
Westlake Christian at Grayslake North, 7:00
Williams Bay (WI) at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Woodstock at Badger (WI), 7:00
LAKES
Fremd at St. Viator, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Joliet Catholic vs. St. Edward, 4:30
Aurora Central vs. Mooseheart, 6:00
Harvest Christian vs. IMSA, 7:30
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
CHICAGO PREP
Ellison at Ida Crown, 7:30
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Hampshire, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, 7:00
Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Jacobs at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at British School, 6:15
METRO PREP
Lycee Francais at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
Universal at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Hononegah, 7:00
Boylan at Freeport, 7:00
Guilford at Belvidere North, 7:00
Harlem at Belvidere, 7:00
Jefferson at Rockford East, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Hansberry at Pritzker, 7:00
Mansueto at Noble Street, 7:00
Muchin at Noble Academy, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Back of the Yards at Kennedy, 6:30
Bowen at Manley, 5:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, 7:00
Chicago Academy at Austin, 5:00
Chicago Christian at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Christian Liberty at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:30
Crete-Monee at Oak Forest, 6:30
Deerfield at Grayslake North, 7:00
Eisenhower at Southland, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Northside, 8:00
Gary West Side (IN) at Longwood, 5:00
Intrinsic at Rochelle Zell, 6:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Goode, 5:00
Johnsburg at Antioch, 7:00
Juarez at Hancock, 5:00
King at Kenwood, 5:00
Lakes at Wilmot Union (WI), 7:00
Latin at Jones, 6:30
Mather at Hope Academy, 7:00
Mundelein at North Chicago, 7:00
Notre Dame at Loyola, 7:00
Phoenix at Sullivan, 5:00
Prosser at Legal Prep, 5:00
Putnam County at Peoria Christian, 7:00
Raby at Senn, 6:00
Rockford Lutheran at Marian Central, 7:00
Roycemore at Waldorf, 6:00
Shepard at St. Francis de Sales, 6:30
Spry at Cristo Rey, 6:00
Thornwood at Harlan, 5:00
Uplift at Amundsen, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Julian, 5:00
Urban Prep-West at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Wheeling at Maine East, 7:30
Woodstock at Wauconda, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Joliet Catholic vs. Aurora Central, 4:30
Aurora Christian vs. Crossroads, 6:00
Thursday, December 2, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at Byron, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, 7:00
Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Johnson, 5:30
Comer at DRW, 7:00
ITW-Speer at Bulls, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Thornton Fr. South at Evergreen Park, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Elgin at Fenton, 7:00
Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30
West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at Indian Creek, 6:45
Back of the Yards at Hancock, 5:00
Chesterton Holy Family at Families of Faith, 5:30
DePue at Calvary (Normal), 7:00
Donovan at Blue Ridge, 7:00
Dunbar at Fenger, 5:00
EPIC at Agricultural Science, 5:00
Excel-Woodlawn at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
Hansberry at Ellison, 6:30
North Shore at Walther Christian, 7:30
Payton at King, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Lindblom, 5:00
Phillips at Harlan, 5:00
Rauner at Excel-Englewood, 5:30
Rochelle Zell at Westminster Christian, 7:00
Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Joliet Catholic vs. Mooseheart, 4:30
St. Edward vs. Aurora Central, 6:00
Crossroads vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30
Friday, December 3, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Oregon at Stillman Valley, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
De La Salle at St. Rita, 7:15
Montini at St. Laurence, 7:00
Providence at Loyola, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at Brother Rice, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Mount Carmel, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Leo, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Highland Park at Maine West, 7:00
Maine East at Niles North, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at Glenbrook South, 7:00
New Trier at Maine South, 7:00
Niles West at Glenbrook North, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Cristo Rey, 7:00
DU KANE
Geneva at Glenbard North, 7:15
St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7:15
St. Charles North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30
Wheaton North at Batavia, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Metea Valley, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at Marian Central, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:00
Notre Dame at Nazareth, 7:00
St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Hampshire, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 7:30
Jacobs at Huntley, 7:30
Prairie Ridge at McHenry, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Peotone, 6:45
Herscher at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Manteno at Wilmington, 7:00
Streator at Lisle, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Elgin Academy, 6:00
Latin at University High, 6:00
Morgan Park Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Plano, 7:00
Ottawa at Morris, 7:00
Rochelle at Kaneland, 7:00
Sandwich at Sycamore, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Beacon, 5:30
British School at Lycee Francais, 6:00
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at Newark, 7:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at Leland, 7:00
Serena at Earlville, 7:00
Somonauk at DePue, 7:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at St. Francis, 7:00
Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Elmwood Park at Ridgewood, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 7:30
Hersey at Rolling Meadows, 7:30
Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Fremd, 7:30
Hoffman Estates at Conant, 7:30
Schaumburg at Palatine, 7:30
NIC - 10
Auburn at Harlem, 7:30
Belvidere at Guilford, 7:00
Belvidere North at Freeport, 7:15
Hononegah at Jefferson, 7:00
Rockford East at Boylan, 7:15
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Our Lady Sacred Heart at Christian Life, 7:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Donovan, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Grant Park at Grace Christian, 7:00
Momence at St. Anne, 7:00
Tri-Point at Clifton Central, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Lemont, 7:00
Eisenhower at Bremen, 6:00
Reavis at Oak Forest, 6:30
Richards at Hillcrest, 6:30
Shepard at Tinley Park, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Oak Lawn, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Kankakee, 6:30
Thornridge at Bloom, 6:00
Thornton at Crete-Monee, 5:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at Oswego East, 6:30
Plainfield North at Oswego, 6:30
West Aurora at Yorkville, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Stagg, 6:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Andrew, 6:30
Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00
Sandburg at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
TRI-COUNTY
Dwight at Putnam County, 7:30
Midland at Woodland, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30
Leyden at Proviso East, 6:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
Lyons at Glenbard West, 7:00
Proviso West at York, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Bowen at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Clemente at Clark, 5:00
Collins vs. Schurz, 5:00
Elgin Academy at Elgin, 7:00
Evergreen Park at DePaul, 7:00
Fenger at Curie, 5:00
Golder at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Roycemore, 6:00
Kennedy at Legal Prep, 5:00
Lincoln Park at Prosser, 5:00
Marquette at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00
McNamara at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Muchin at Sullivan, 5:00
Noble Street at Wells, 6:30
North Boone at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Northridge at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00
Northside at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Pecatonica at Winnebago, 7:00
Steinmetz at Lake View, 7:00
Urban Prep-West at Amundsen, 6:30
CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC
at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
Oak Park-River Forest vs. Fenwick, 6:00
Taft vs. Lane, 9:00
DANVILLE (IN)
Yorkville Christian vs. Don Bosco (IN), 6:00
KISKI (PA)
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Kiski (PA), 7:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Mooseheart vs. St. Edward, 6:00
IMSA vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30
Saturday, December 4, 2021
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 2:30
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Hononegah, 2:45
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
DRW at Butler, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Forest at Libertyville, 5:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Antioch, 3:00
Grayslake Central at North Chicago, 7:00
Lakes at Grayslake North, 7:00
Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Phoenix, 1:00
Bogan at Clark, 2:00
Bulls at Benet (JV), 4:00
Carmel at Waukegan, 5:30
Conant at Maine East, 4:30
Cristo Rey at Horizon-Southwest, TBA
Deerfield at Willowbrook, 7:30
DRW at Bartlett, 12:30
Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 1:30
Elk Grove at Elgin, 1:00
Evanston at Mundelein, 4:30
Fenton at Walther Christian, 1:30
Glenbard North at West Chicago, 1:30
Hampshire at Palatine, 4:30
Hansberry at Hope Academy, 12:00
Harvard at Sycamore, 6:00
Hersey at New Trier, 2:00
Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00
Hoopeston at Clifton Cental, 6:30
Iroquois West at Tri-Point, 7:00
Jacobs at Warren, 2:00
Jones at St. Laurence, 2:30
Lake Zurich at Maine West, 3:00
Legal Prep at Proviso West, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 3:00
Lyons at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30
Mather at Hoffman Estates, 1:00
McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30
Newark at Lisle, 6:45
Payton at UIC, 1:00
Peotone at Grace Christian, 11:30
Plano at Yorkville, 6:00
Rockford Christian at Galena, 11:30
Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:30
South Elgin at St. Charles North, 5:00
South Shore at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Southland at Kankakee, 2:00
Thornwood at Little Village, 5:00
UIC at Payton, 1:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Raby, 12:00
Vocational at Downers Grove North, 3:00
Von Steuben at Niles North, 4:30
Westinghouse at Stevenson, 5:30
Woodstock at Indian Creek, 6:00
Woodstock North at McHenry, 7:00
CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC
at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
St. Ignatius vs. Chaminade (MO), 1:30
North Lawndale vs. Vashon (MO), 3:00
St. Rita vs. Thornton, 4:30
Kenwood vs. Engel Christian (KY), 6:00
Simeon vs. Mater Dei (CA), 7:30
Young vs. Gonzaga (DC), 9:00
DANVILLE (IN)
Yorkville Christian vs. Tindley (IN), 6:45
KISKI (PA)
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. First Love Christian (PA),
MT. VERNON
Meridian vs. East Lutheran, 11:30
Belleville West vs. McCluer (MO), 1:00
O’Fallon vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 4:45
Hyde Park vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:15
East St. Louis vs. Normal, 7:45
Belleville East vs. Mt. Vernon, 9:15
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Glenbard East vs. Highland Park, 1:30
Schaumburg vs. Wheaton North, 3:00
Naperville North vs. York, 4:30
Batavia vs. Huntley, 6:00
Naperville Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
Sunday, December 5, 2021
KISKI (PA)
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Lawrenceville (NJ), 9:00
RIDGEWOOD
Maine South vs. St. Viator, 12:00
Ridgewood vs. Taft, 1:30
Glenbard West vs. Glenbrook South, 3:00
Yorkville Christian vs. St. Patrick, 4:30