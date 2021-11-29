 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

The full schedule for this week.

By Jack Gleason
Loyola players reacts during the game against New Trier.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to twitter @hsbballjg.

Monday, November 29, 2021

CHICAGO PREP

Rochelle Zell at Ellison, 7:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

North Shore at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30

Horizon-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Antioch at Woodstock North, 7:00

Bolingbrook at St. Charles North, 7:15

Catalyst-Maria at EPIC, 5:00

Christian Heritage at Ida Crown, 7:45

Elgin at Addison Trail, 7:00

Harlan at Hirsch, 5:00

Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00

Holy Trinity at Steinmetz, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Marine at Pritzker, 6:00

Morgan Park at Fenwick, 7:00

Noble Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Northtown at Northside, 6:30

Universal at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Wells at Ogden, 5:00

Westinghouse at Muchin, 7:00

Woodstock North at Antioch, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

IMSA vs. Crossroads, 6:00

Harvest Christian vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Waldorf at British School, 5:30

METRO PREP

Chesterton Holy Family at Hinsdale Adventist, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Baker at UIC, 7:00

Golder at Rauner, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Comer at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

DRW at Johnson, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY

Clifton Central at Momence, 7:00

Donovan at Grace Christian, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:00

St. Anne at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Tri-Point at Beecher, 7:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Plainfield East, 6:30

Joliet West at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Romeoville at Plainfield South, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at Oswego, 6:30

Oswego East at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at Serena, 7:00

Andrew at Argo, 6:30

Bartlett at Geneva, 7:15

Bloom at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Bowen at Hubbard, 5:00

Christ the King at St. Ignatius, 7:15

Curie at De La Salle, 6:00

DeKalb at Glenbard West, 7:00

DePue at Woodland, 7:00

Dixon at Kewanee, 7:00

Dunbar at Clark, 6:30

Dwight at Prairie Central, 7:00

Earlville at Mendota, 7:00

East Aurora at Metea Valley, 6:30

Glenbard North at Naperville Central, 7:00

Grant at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Greenview at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Hall at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Hiawatha at South Beloit, 7:00

IC Catholic at Lake Park, 7:15

Intrinsic at Schurz, 5:00

Johnsburg at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Juarez at Solorio, 5:00

Julian at Vocational, 5:00

King at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Lake Forest at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Lake Zurich at Prospect, 7:00

Lakes at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Lane at Bulls, 5:30

Latin at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Lemont at Sandburg, 5:45

Leyden at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Midland at Galva, 7:00

Morris at Seneca, 7:00

Muchin at Payton, 6:30

Nazareth at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Neuqua Valley at Morton, 5:30

Niles West at Highland Park, 7:00

North Boone at Marengo, 7:00

Oregon at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00

Pecatonica at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Perspectives-Lead at Phillips, 5:00

Phoenix at Kelly, 5:00

Plano at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

Princeville at Putnam County, 7:00

Reavis at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Reed-Custer at Flanagan-Cornell, 6:45

Roanoke-Benson at Calvary (Normal), 7:00

Rockford Christian at Marmion, 7:00

Roosevelt at Lake View, 7:00

Sandwich at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Schaumburg at Proviso West, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at North Shore, 6:00

South Shore at King, 5:00

St. Bede at Marquette, 7:00

Sterling at Rochelle, 7:00

Stevenson at Carmel, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Woodstock North, 7:00

Thornridge at Lockport, 6:30

Tinley Park at Stagg, 6:00

University High at Jones, 6:30

Urban Prep-West at Fenger, 5:00

Westlake Christian at Grayslake North, 7:00

Williams Bay (WI) at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Woodstock at Badger (WI), 7:00

LAKES

Fremd at St. Viator, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Joliet Catholic vs. St. Edward, 4:30

Aurora Central vs. Mooseheart, 6:00

Harvest Christian vs. IMSA, 7:30

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

CHICAGO PREP

Ellison at Ida Crown, 7:30

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Hampshire, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, 7:00

Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Jacobs at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at British School, 6:15

METRO PREP

Lycee Francais at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

Universal at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Hononegah, 7:00

Boylan at Freeport, 7:00

Guilford at Belvidere North, 7:00

Harlem at Belvidere, 7:00

Jefferson at Rockford East, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Hansberry at Pritzker, 7:00

Mansueto at Noble Street, 7:00

Muchin at Noble Academy, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Back of the Yards at Kennedy, 6:30

Bowen at Manley, 5:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, 7:00

Chicago Academy at Austin, 5:00

Chicago Christian at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Christian Liberty at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:30

Crete-Monee at Oak Forest, 6:30

Deerfield at Grayslake North, 7:00

Eisenhower at Southland, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Northside, 8:00

Gary West Side (IN) at Longwood, 5:00

Intrinsic at Rochelle Zell, 6:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Goode, 5:00

Johnsburg at Antioch, 7:00

Juarez at Hancock, 5:00

King at Kenwood, 5:00

Lakes at Wilmot Union (WI), 7:00

Latin at Jones, 6:30

Mather at Hope Academy, 7:00

Mundelein at North Chicago, 7:00

Notre Dame at Loyola, 7:00

Phoenix at Sullivan, 5:00

Prosser at Legal Prep, 5:00

Putnam County at Peoria Christian, 7:00

Raby at Senn, 6:00

Rockford Lutheran at Marian Central, 7:00

Roycemore at Waldorf, 6:00

Shepard at St. Francis de Sales, 6:30

Spry at Cristo Rey, 6:00

Thornwood at Harlan, 5:00

Uplift at Amundsen, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Julian, 5:00

Urban Prep-West at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Wheeling at Maine East, 7:30

Woodstock at Wauconda, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Joliet Catholic vs. Aurora Central, 4:30

Aurora Christian vs. Crossroads, 6:00

Thursday, December 2, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Byron, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, 7:00

Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Johnson, 5:30

Comer at DRW, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Bulls, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Thornton Fr. South at Evergreen Park, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at Fenton, 7:00

Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30

West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at Indian Creek, 6:45

Back of the Yards at Hancock, 5:00

Chesterton Holy Family at Families of Faith, 5:30

DePue at Calvary (Normal), 7:00

Donovan at Blue Ridge, 7:00

Dunbar at Fenger, 5:00

EPIC at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Excel-Woodlawn at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Hansberry at Ellison, 6:30

North Shore at Walther Christian, 7:30

Payton at King, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Lindblom, 5:00

Phillips at Harlan, 5:00

Rauner at Excel-Englewood, 5:30

Rochelle Zell at Westminster Christian, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Joliet Catholic vs. Mooseheart, 4:30

St. Edward vs. Aurora Central, 6:00

Crossroads vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30

Friday, December 3, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Oregon at Stillman Valley, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at St. Rita, 7:15

Montini at St. Laurence, 7:00

Providence at Loyola, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at Brother Rice, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Mount Carmel, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Leo, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine West, 7:00

Maine East at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook South, 7:00

New Trier at Maine South, 7:00

Niles West at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Cristo Rey, 7:00

DU KANE

Geneva at Glenbard North, 7:15

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7:15

St. Charles North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30

Wheaton North at Batavia, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Metea Valley, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at Marian Central, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:00

Notre Dame at Nazareth, 7:00

St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Hampshire, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 7:30

Jacobs at Huntley, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at McHenry, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Peotone, 6:45

Herscher at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Manteno at Wilmington, 7:00

Streator at Lisle, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Elgin Academy, 6:00

Latin at University High, 6:00

Morgan Park Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Plano, 7:00

Ottawa at Morris, 7:00

Rochelle at Kaneland, 7:00

Sandwich at Sycamore, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Beacon, 5:30

British School at Lycee Francais, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at Newark, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at Leland, 7:00

Serena at Earlville, 7:00

Somonauk at DePue, 7:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Chesterton Holy Family, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at St. Francis, 7:00

Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Elmwood Park at Ridgewood, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Hersey at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Fremd, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Conant, 7:30

Schaumburg at Palatine, 7:30

NIC - 10

Auburn at Harlem, 7:30

Belvidere at Guilford, 7:00

Belvidere North at Freeport, 7:15

Hononegah at Jefferson, 7:00

Rockford East at Boylan, 7:15

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Our Lady Sacred Heart at Christian Life, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Donovan, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Grant Park at Grace Christian, 7:00

Momence at St. Anne, 7:00

Tri-Point at Clifton Central, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Lemont, 7:00

Eisenhower at Bremen, 6:00

Reavis at Oak Forest, 6:30

Richards at Hillcrest, 6:30

Shepard at Tinley Park, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Oak Lawn, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Kankakee, 6:30

Thornridge at Bloom, 6:00

Thornton at Crete-Monee, 5:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield North at Oswego, 6:30

West Aurora at Yorkville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Stagg, 6:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Andrew, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00

Sandburg at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Putnam County, 7:30

Midland at Woodland, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30

Leyden at Proviso East, 6:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

Lyons at Glenbard West, 7:00

Proviso West at York, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Bowen at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Clemente at Clark, 5:00

Collins vs. Schurz, 5:00

Elgin Academy at Elgin, 7:00

Evergreen Park at DePaul, 7:00

Fenger at Curie, 5:00

Golder at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Roycemore, 6:00

Kennedy at Legal Prep, 5:00

Lincoln Park at Prosser, 5:00

Marquette at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00

McNamara at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Muchin at Sullivan, 5:00

Noble Street at Wells, 6:30

North Boone at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Northridge at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00

Northside at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Pecatonica at Winnebago, 7:00

Steinmetz at Lake View, 7:00

Urban Prep-West at Amundsen, 6:30

CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC

at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

Oak Park-River Forest vs. Fenwick, 6:00

Taft vs. Lane, 9:00

DANVILLE (IN)

Yorkville Christian vs. Don Bosco (IN), 6:00

KISKI (PA)

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Kiski (PA), 7:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Mooseheart vs. St. Edward, 6:00

IMSA vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30

Saturday, December 4, 2021

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic at Marian Central, 2:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Hononegah, 2:45

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

DRW at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Forest at Libertyville, 5:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Antioch, 3:00

Grayslake Central at North Chicago, 7:00

Lakes at Grayslake North, 7:00

Round Lake at Wauconda, 4:30

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Phoenix, 1:00

Bogan at Clark, 2:00

Bulls at Benet (JV), 4:00

Carmel at Waukegan, 5:30

Conant at Maine East, 4:30

Cristo Rey at Horizon-Southwest, TBA

Deerfield at Willowbrook, 7:30

DRW at Bartlett, 12:30

Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 1:30

Elk Grove at Elgin, 1:00

Evanston at Mundelein, 4:30

Fenton at Walther Christian, 1:30

Glenbard North at West Chicago, 1:30

Hampshire at Palatine, 4:30

Hansberry at Hope Academy, 12:00

Harvard at Sycamore, 6:00

Hersey at New Trier, 2:00

Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6:00

Hoopeston at Clifton Cental, 6:30

Hoopeston at Clifton Central, 6:30

Iroquois West at Tri-Point, 7:00

Jacobs at Warren, 2:00

Jones at St. Laurence, 2:30

Lake Zurich at Maine West, 3:00

Legal Prep at Proviso West, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, 3:00

Lyons at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30

Mather at Hoffman Estates, 1:00

McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30

Newark at Lisle, 6:45

Payton at UIC, 1:00

Peotone at Grace Christian, 11:30

Plano at Yorkville, 6:00

Rockford Christian at Galena, 11:30

Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago, 7:30

South Elgin at St. Charles North, 5:00

South Shore at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Southland at Kankakee, 2:00

Thornwood at Little Village, 5:00

UIC at Payton, 1:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Raby, 12:00

Vocational at Downers Grove North, 3:00

Von Steuben at Niles North, 4:30

Westinghouse at Stevenson, 5:30

Woodstock at Indian Creek, 6:00

Woodstock North at McHenry, 7:00

CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC

at UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

St. Ignatius vs. Chaminade (MO), 1:30

North Lawndale vs. Vashon (MO), 3:00

St. Rita vs. Thornton, 4:30

Kenwood vs. Engel Christian (KY), 6:00

Simeon vs. Mater Dei (CA), 7:30

Young vs. Gonzaga (DC), 9:00

DANVILLE (IN)

Yorkville Christian vs. Tindley (IN), 6:45

KISKI (PA)

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. First Love Christian (PA),

MT. VERNON

Meridian vs. East Lutheran, 11:30

Belleville West vs. McCluer (MO), 1:00

O’Fallon vs. Hazelwood Central (MO), 4:45

Hyde Park vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 6:15

East St. Louis vs. Normal, 7:45

Belleville East vs. Mt. Vernon, 9:15

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Glenbard East vs. Highland Park, 1:30

Schaumburg vs. Wheaton North, 3:00

Naperville North vs. York, 4:30

Batavia vs. Huntley, 6:00

Naperville Central vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

Sunday, December 5, 2021

KISKI (PA)

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Lawrenceville (NJ), 9:00

RIDGEWOOD

Maine South vs. St. Viator, 12:00

Ridgewood vs. Taft, 1:30

Glenbard West vs. Glenbrook South, 3:00

Yorkville Christian vs. St. Patrick, 4:30

