 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses

The “overdose prevention centers” — commonly known as supervised injection sites — have been discussed for years in New York and some other U.S. cities and already exist in Canada, Australia and Europe.

By Associated Press
In this June 19, 2018, photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.&nbsp;
In this June 19, 2018, photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
AP

NEW YORK — The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday.

The “overdose prevention centers” — commonly known as supervised injection sites — have been discussed for years in New York and some other U.S. cities and already exist in Canada, Australia and Europe.

A few unofficial facilities have operated in the city for some time, allowing drug users a monitored place to partake.

Proponents say the facilities save lives by recognizing the reality of drug use and providing a place where users are watched for signs of overdoses, which claimed a record number of lives in the city and nation last year.

“I’m proud to show cities in this country that after decades of failure, a smarter approach is possible,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Opponents, however, see the sites as a moral failure that essentially sanctions people harming themselves, and federal law bans operating a place for narcotics use.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined last month to take up a Philadelphia group’s fight to open a safe injection site, which a divided federal appeals court had rejected.

The New York sites were opening Tuesday at existing needle exchange programs, city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

Such sites generally have monitors who watch for signs of overdose and can administer an antidote if needed. Chokshi suggested the facilities also would offer people referrals to drug treatment and other services and “bring people in from the streets, improving life for everyone involved.”

More than 2,060 people died of overdoses last year in the nation’s most populous city, the most since reporting began in 2000. Nationwide, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were more than 93,300 overdose deaths in 2020, up nearly 30% from the prior year’s number.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Jussie Smollett’s brother expresses support before second day of trial

"It has been incredibly painful as his family to watch someone you love be accused of something they did not do," Jojo Smollett said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

White Sox announce Kendall Graveman signing

Right-handed reliever signs three-year, $24 million contract

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Black tech founders in Chicago, nationally aim to change the culture of health care

As more people seek culturally competent care — acknowledging patients’ heritage, beliefs and values — a new wave of Black tech founders has emeged.

By Kaiser Health News

Seven seniors ready for breakout seasons

There are a whole bunch of impactful seniors who deserve more attention than they have received –– and they will likely receive it this season.

By Michael O'Brien

UK competition watchdog orders Facebook to sell off Giphy

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the deal would let Facebook "increase its already significant market power" by denying or limiting other platforms’ access to Giphy GIFs and driving traffic to Facebook-owned sites.

By Associated Press

Source: Cubs sign Yan Gomes to two-year, $13 million deal

Gomes hit .252/.301/.421 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs last season with the Nationals and A’s.

By Russell Dorsey