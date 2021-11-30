Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Tonight was fantastic because of how normal it was. Just a typical Tuesday night high school basketball game. There was a band and cheerleaders and two teams fought hard to the end.

It’s been a long time. Tournaments and shootouts are great and everything, but there’s nothing like settling back into the normal rhythm of doing something you love.

Lemont’s going to be a fun team to track over the next couple of seasons. I’ve probably mentioned in one of these notebook what I think of Sandburg. Those kids always play hard when I’m in the gym, it’s been the same way under a few coaches now. When I go to Orland Park I see a close game, it doesn’t matter who the Eagles are taking on. That was the case tonight.

A new episode of the podcast was released this morning and Joe Henricksen did a story on some slightly under the radar seniors that should have big years.

Tomorrow I’ll post Joe’s big list of the top 30 games of the season. On to tonight’s action.

Tuesday’s top games

Glenbrook South 71, Lake Forest 54: Expected this to be a bit closer based on how well Lake Forest played last week. But the Titans roll in Glenview. Nick Martinelli scored 25 and Cooper Noard had 22.

Geneva 57, Bartlett 51: Only have the score on this one. I’ll be out in Bartlett on Thursday to get a look at the Hawks and 7-2 senior Conrad Kluczynski, Good to see they were competitive against a solid program like Geneva.

Andrew 71, Argo 48: The Thunderbolts are 5-0. Things seem to be happening. Michael Morawski led the way with 24 points and Davonte Evans had 14 for the Argonauts. And thanks to @argoboyshoops for including the leading scorer of the team that beat them in their tweet. That’s first class and very helpful.

Mount Carmel 65, King 34: Boy the Jaguars have had a rough schedule to start the season. Simeon and the Caravan so far with Kenwood tomorrow. Deandre Craig scored 27.

Romeoville 69, Plainfield South 56: Deone Cunningham had 15 points and seven rebounds and Troy Cicero added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Stevenson 66, Carmel 52: Nice win for the Patriots, a team I don’t know much about this season. The are 4-1 now.

Curie 55, De La Salle 34: Phoenix Bullock scored 15 and Carlos Harris added 11. This is the third consecutive loss for the Meteors, who were expected to be pretty good this season.

Yorkville Christian 90, Sandwich 52: The Mustangs keep posting big numbers. Jaden Schuut scored 24.

Bloom 68, Lincoln-Way East 53: Big night for KJ Cobb with 24 points. He was 9 of 10 from the field and made all five of his three pointers.

Minooka 70, Oswego 48: Ricky Hill scored 29 and Minooka is off to a strong start this season.

Yorkville 55, Plainfield North 48: Feels like both Yorkville schools popping up in the notebook is a first. Jason Jakstys, a 6-8 sophomore, led the Foxes with 23 points.

Beecher 71, Tri-Point 45: We didn’t forget Beecher Watch. The Bobcats picked up their first conference win tonight. Duane Doss had 19, Adyn McGinley 14 and Mitch Landis added 13 points. That’s a 5-0 start.

Fenger 64, UP-West 24: I talked a bit about Fenger’s interesting start to the season on No Shot Clock. The Titans are a small school to keep an eye on.