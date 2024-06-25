Morgan Park's recruiting success continues as Jovan Clark, Jahmere Washington commit to colleges

When it comes to catching passes or defending them, few programs do it better than Morgan Park.

And college recruiters are noticing.

The Mustangs have a pair of receivers on Division I rosters: Illinois’ Tysean Griffin and Wyoming’s Chris Durr. Durr started his high school career as a defensive back, and Griffin played there at the end of last season after returning from an injury layoff, helping Morgan Park reach the IHSA quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

This year, the Mustangs will have two senior defensive backs who already have committed to D-I schools: Jahmere Washington (Wisconsin) and Jovan Clark (Wyoming). Another senior defensive back, Ahmad Grayer, has multiple Division I offers. And junior receiver Nasir Rankin, a transfer from Young, is a top-300 player nationally in his class.

‘‘Wide receiver and defensive back at our school has kind of become a thing,’’ Mustangs coach Chris James said. ‘‘We’re kind of the place to be.’’

James, who starred at Morgan Park before playing at Illinois, isn’t surprised to see all the college interest his receivers and defensive backs are attracting.

‘‘Jahmere, I knew he was a Big Ten player,’’ James said of the 6-2, 170-pounder. ‘‘He just had to get on the field and show it and get it on tape. . . . ’Mere has special size and range.

‘‘Same thing with Jovan. Jovan is a football player that can do a lot of stuff.’’

Clark had multiple Power Five scholarship offers, but the 6-foot, 195-pounder found Wyoming the best fit for several reasons.

‘‘[Cornerbacks] coach [Benny] Boyd, he’s been offering me since freshman year,’’ Clark said. ‘‘They’ve been showing love since they [first] offered me.’’

Another plus is the presence of strength coach Eric Donoval, who previously worked at LSU.

‘‘He wants to build the team to be a powerhouse,’’ Clark said.

And then there’s Durr’s experience. He graduated early to be at Wyoming for spring practice this year and already has made an impact.

‘‘Chris, he loves it,’’ Clark said. ‘‘He says it’s the best decision he’s made.’’

Grayer, a 5-11, 170-pounder, has a decision coming sooner than later, too. But the 6-1, 177-pound Rankin, a four-star prospect, still has some time.

And Rankin’s college-selection process is made more complex because he’s also an elite basketball player.

‘‘My goal is to [be] like Julius Peppers and those players who played both in college,’’ Rankin said.

In the meantime, he’s sharpening his skills against Washington, Clark and Grayer.

‘‘It’s great . . . having to go against those DBs and that defensive group,’’ Rankin said. ‘‘It makes me have to work in practice. I’m getting better every day.’’

Rankin’s football offers include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Nebraska, and he’s likely to add more as the No. 7-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2026. His high profile already has netted him a pair of NIL deals with Raising Cane’s restaurants and McDavid USA, a maker of sports medicine and protective gear.

‘‘This is a big year [for recruiting],’’ Rankin said, ‘‘having to put on a show to get some more looks.’’