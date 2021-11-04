 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City official lays out stark disparities between Lincoln Park, Southeast Side where scrap-metal shredder wants to open

Those living in three South Side communities have lower life expectancy, worse quality of life than residents around General Iron’s longtime Lincoln Park home, city official says.  

By Brett Chase
A protester attends a rally near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home last year urging her to deny the final permit for a Southeast Side scrap-metal operation. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Residents in three communities on the Southeast Side of Chicago near a proposed scrap-metal operation are far more vulnerable to the stresses of pollution than the North Side neighborhood where the business, General Iron, long operated until the end of 2020, a city official said Thursday.

In the first of two public meetings held online, Chicago officials compared health, environmental, quality of life and other social measures between Lincoln Park, where General Iron operated for decades, and East Side, South Deering and Hegewisch. A rebranded, newly equipped scrap-metal shredding operation is built and awaiting a city permit amid pushback from a number of Southeast Side residents.

A health impact study, to help inform the permit process, is underway by the city and will be wrapped up by early next year. Officials presented some of their initial findings to more than 300 people who joined the Thursday night webcast.

“Overall, Lincoln Park’s quality of life measures are better than the Southeast Side community areas,” said Kirsti Bocskay, an environmental health scientist for the Chicago Department of Public Health. “Compared to Lincoln Park, the Southeast Side community areas have shorter life expectancies and worse self-reported health.”

For instance, life expectancy in Lincoln Park is almost 81 years on average, compared with 74 in South Deering.

While Lincoln Park boasts higher incomes, education levels, employment and insurance coverage, the three Southeast Side communities have greater social vulnerabilities, Bocskay said. Those socioeconomic stresses can lead to poor health and all these factors can be compounded by pollution, she said.

“Southeast Side community areas are less resilient against the effects of environmental stressors,” Bocskay said.

The city will assess the health and environmental impacts on the Southeast Side over the next several months with an aim to complete the process in January. The next meeting will be held Dec. 2.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Administration is weighing the impact the business may have on residents of an industrial area that is already exposed to high levels of air pollution.

In May, Lightfoot suspended a review of an operating permit for a new operation known as Southside Recycling at the request of President Joe Biden’s top environmental official.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan told the Sun-Times that month that the relocation of the business to a neighborhood designated as an environmental justice community was “egregious” and required further review.

The relocation of a polluting business from General Iron’s longtime home in the mostly white, affluent North Side neighborhood, Lincoln Park, to a Latino-majority community area surrounded by largely Black neighborhoods also drew the attention of U.S. housing officials who are investigating whether the city’s zoning and land-use practices are discriminatory and violate the civil rights of residents. That probe by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds billions of dollars in federal programs in Chicago every year, is still being conducted.

Reserve Management Group, which bought General Iron in 2019 sued the city for putting the process on hold and said it is losing millions of dollars in lost business.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s uphill House battle for immigration plans in Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Garcia, an Illinois Democrat, and two colleagues are threatening to doom Biden’s social spending bill if it does not contain immigration provisions.

By Lynn Sweet

‘The Magic Flute’ takes its cues from Monty Python, silent films, Victorian greeting cards — and it’s fabulous

Driven by Paul Barritt’s vividly colored animation — at times whimsical and charming, but often ominous and terrifying — it envisions Mozart’s comic opera as an early silent film.

By Wynne Delacoma - For the Sun-Times

CPS facilities chief out amid dirty schools complaints

Clarence Carson’s departure comes less than a week after the Sun-Times documented conditions that were so bad at a Southwest Side elementary school that teachers and administrators had been wielding mops and brooms themselves.

By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa

CPS cancels all classes Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccine Awareness Day’

The district gave parents just over a week’s notice of the day off that officials hope will lead more students to get vaccinated.

By Sun-Times staff

Mom of Jaslyn Adams demands McDonald’s CEO apologize: ‘How dare you judge me. You know nothing about the ’hood’

A text by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, opining that the parents of two deceased children, Jaslyn Adams and Adam Toledo, "failed those kids," cut like a knife, said Jaslyn’s mom, who now demands an apology.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Strike out the ‘tomahawk chop’

The Atlanta Braves gave us exciting post-season baseball. But it was disheartening to watch a sea of mostly white fans embrace an ugly stereotype of our country’s indigenous people.

By CST Editorial Board