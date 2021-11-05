 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers says he made best choice for his body, now faces ‘cross hairs of woke mob’ because of vaccination stance

In interview, the Packers quarterback calls himself a “critical thinker” says he’s not anti-vaccine, believes “strongly in bodily autonomy.”

By USA TODAY
Scooby Axson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers    
AP Photos

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, addressing why he told the news media in August that he was “immunized” and why he is not vaccinated.

Rodgers will not play in Sunday’s game against Kansas City Chiefs and won’t be allowed at the team facility for the next 10 days, according to NFL protocols.

He addressed the controversy and backlash on the “Pat McAfee Show,” offering a strong rebuke of the entire process and referencing several debunked talking points among people opposed to the vaccine.

“I am somebody who’s a critical thinker,” he said. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.”

However, Rodgers said he is not a so-called “anti-vaxxer.”

“I am not a COVID-denier or any (expletive) like that,” Rodgers said. “I just wanted to make the best choice for my body.”

Rodgers said he has been tested daily per NFL protocol and said he was “in the cross hairs of the woke mob right now.

“So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there. I tested for COVID over 300 times before testing for possible positive and I probably got it from a vaccinated player,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also said he consulted with his friend Joe Rogan and mentioned ivermectin, a medicine that is generally used to treat threadworms, roundworms and other parasites. That medicine is not approved for use in batting COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The specific protocol, I am going to keep between me and my doctors,” he said.

Rodgers said he was excited for his backup Jordan Love and has talked to him concerning Sunday’s game.

“I feel really good and if this was the flu, I would be playing on Sunday. I hope we can take a step make with the lying and the witch hunt,” he said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Lightfoot sets aggressive timetable for forging ahead on Chicago casino

"I would like to get a final list to recommend to the Illinois Gaming Board some time in the first quarter of next year," she said. "We’re very, very interested in moving this process along as expeditiously as possible."

By Fran Spielman

One man’s voice recounts the horrors of the Holocaust and implores us to ‘Remember This’

This is not an easy play to watch; even if you have heard these stories before, and if the internet is any indication, far too many have not.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times

CPD officer shot police officer husband as they struggled over weapon she threatened to kill herself with: Prosecutors

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was ordered held on $50,000 bail Friday for one count of involuntary manslaughter.

By Matthew Hendrickson

City workers to get two hours paid time off Nov. 12 to get their kids vaccinated

The move coincides with all Chicago Public Schools students getting the day off Nov. 12 to get vaccinated.

By Mitch Dudek

Lightfoot says Park District’s ‘brand’ damaged by lifeguard scandal, hints board president’s days are numbered

"Avis LaVelle has given a lot of service to this city over decades stretching in different departments, different mayors and different opportunities where she has served," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.

By Fran Spielman

White Sox would ‘like to find way’ to bring back Carlos Rodon

Brian Goodwin, Evan Marshall, Jimmy Cordero and Jace Fry become free agents

By Daryl Van Schouwen