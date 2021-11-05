 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the second round of the state playoffs.

By Michael O'Brien
Palatine’s Bobby Widlowski (11) celebrates after making a tackle for a loss against Taft.
Palatine’s Bobby Widlowski (11) celebrates after making a tackle for a loss against Taft.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Second Round

Class 8A

#1 Loyola (10-0) at #17 Naperville Central (7-3), Sat. 1

#9 Lincoln-Way East (8-2) at #25 Minooka (6-4), Sat. 6

#13 Glenbard West (8-2) at #4 Lockport (9-1), Sat. 6:30

#5 Warren (9-1) at #21 Glenbard North (7-3), Sat. 6

#2 South Elgin (10-0) at #18 Marist (7-3), Sat. 1:30

#10 Glenbrook South (8-2) at #7 Hinsdale Central (9-1), Sat. 2

#3 Neuqua Valley (9-1) at #19 Palatine (7-3), Sat. 6

#11 Plainfield North (8-2) at #6 Maine South (9-1), Sat. 1

Class 7A

#1 Batavia (10-0) at #17 Mount Carmel (7-3), Fri. 7

#9 Brother Rice (8-2) at #25 Yorkville (6-4), Sat. 4

#13 Hoffman Estates (8-2) at #4 Wheaton North (9-1), Fri. 7

#5 Moline (9-1) at #21 Willowbrook (7-3), Fri. 7

#15 Pekin (8-2) at #2 Hononegah (10-0), Sat. 1

#10 St. Rita (8-2) at #26 Geneva (6-4), Fri. 7

#3 Normal (10-0) at #19 Jacobs (7-3), Fri. 7

#11 Prospect (8-2) at #6 Buffalo Grove (9-1), Sat. 7

Class 6A

#1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at #9 Grayslake Central (8-2), Fri. 7

#4 Deerfield (9-1) at #12 Crystal Lake Central (7-3), Fri. 7

#7 Prairie Ridge (8-2) at #2 Wauconda (10-0), Fri. 7

#6 Lake Forest (8-2) at #3 Harlem (9-1), Sat. 4

#1 Lemont (10-0) at #9 Springfield (7-3), Fri. 7:30

#5 Richards (8-2) at #4 East St. Louis (8-2), Sat. 3

#7 Crete-Monee (7-3) at #2 St. Ignatius (9-1), Sat. 7

#6 Washington, Ill. (8-2) at #14 Champaign Centennial (6-4), Sat. 2

Class 5A

#1 Glenbard South (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (7-3), Sat. 2

#5 Rochelle (8-2) vs. #13 St. Patrick (6-4) at Triton, Fri. 7:30

#2 Fenwick (8-2) at #10 Rockford Boylan (7-3), Sat. 6

#14 Nazareth (6-4) at #11 Marmion (7-3), Sat. 1

#1 Kankakee (10-0) vs. #9 Morgan Park (7-3) at Gately, Sat. 1

#5 Marion (9-1) at #4 Mascoutah (9-1), Sat. 2

#7 Morton, Ill. (8-2) at #2 Morris (10-0), Sat. 2

#6 Triad (8-2) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour (10-0), Sat. 5

Class 4A

#8 Wheaton Academy (8-2) at #1 Joliet Catholic (10-0), Fri. 7

#5 St. Francis (8-2) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (9-1), Sat. 3

#7 Stillman Valley (8-2) at #2 Richmond-Burton (10-0), Sat. 1:30

#6 Phillips (8-2) at #3 Kewanee (9-1), Sat. 1

#1 Rochester (9-1) at #9 Paris (7-3), Sat. 3

#5 Carterville (8-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-2), Sat. 2:30

#7 Murphysboro (7-3) at #2 Breese Central (9-1), Sat. 2

#3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-1) at #11 Civic Memorial (7-3), Sat. 5

Class 3A

#8 Lisle (7-3) at #1 Byron (10-0), Sat. 1

#5 Clark (9-1) at #4 Reed-Custer (9-1), Sat. 1

#7 Prairie Central (8-2) at #2 Princeton (9-1), Sat. 1

#6 IC Catholic (9-1) at #3 Pecatonica (9-1), Sat. 3:30

#8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at #1 Tolono Unity (10-0), Sat. 2

#5 Fairfield (9-1) at #4 Williamsville (9-1), Sat. 2

#7 Carlinville (8-2) at #2 Mt. Carmel, Ill. (10-0), Sat. 2

#6 Monticello (8-2) at #3 Benton (10-0), Sat. 2

Class 2A

#1 Wilmington (10-0) at #9 Sterling Newman (7-3), Sat. 3

#5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at #13 Bishop McNamara (6-4), Sat. 2

#7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (7-3) at #2 Tri-Valley (10-0), Sat. 1

#6 Tremont (8-2) at #3 Farmington (10-0), Sat. 1

#8 Vandalia (8-2) at #1 St. Teresa (10-0), Sat. 2

#5 Johnston City (9-1) at #4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0), Sat. 2

#7 Maroa-Forsyth (8-2) at #2 Pana (10-0), Sat. 1

#6 Nashville (9-1) at #3 Bismarck-Henning (10-0), Sat. 1

Class 1A

#8 Iroquois West (8-2) at #1 Abingdon-Avon (9-1), Sat. 1

#5 St. Bede (8-2) at #13 Ridgeview (6-4), Sat. 1

#7 Fulton (8-2) at #2 Ottawa Marquette (9-1), Sat. 1

#6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at #3 Forreston (8-2), Sat. 6

#1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at #9 Central A&M (7-3), Sat. 4

#5 Arcola (8-2) at #13 Brown County (6-4), Sat. 2

#7 Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at #2 Carrollton (9-1), Sat. 1

#6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at #3 Athens (9-1), Sat. 2

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Granfalloon returns, this time entangled with QAnon and the Big Lie

Sneed: Casual similarities can lead some of us believing they are more than coincidence

By Michael Sneed

As Bears’ defensive blueprint falters, can DC Sean Desai reinvent it vs. Steelers?

The pass rush isn’t the same without Khalil Mack, leaving Robert Quinn to face a steady serving of double- and triple-teams. And on the back end, a shaky secondary is struggling.

By Jason Lieser

How repealing law requiring parental notification of child’s abortion could influence Illinois voters

The only poll where even a plurality of respondents supported the Parental Notification of Abortion Act repeal was commissioned by the pro-choice Personal PAC back in late April.

By Rich Miller

Fall back? Illinois COVID-19 cases up nearly 20% as temperatures drop and people head indoors

Cases had been falling for more than a month, but public health experts say more time indoors means more opportunity for the coronavirus to spread.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Polling Place: Which one-loss NFC team has the best chance to unseat the Buccaneers?

Respondents went in hard for the Rams, who received more votes than the Cardinals, Cowboys and Packers put together.

By Steve Greenberg

CPS denies high staff absences expected on Nov. 12 led to classes being canceled for ‘vaccine awareness’

The last-minute day off is the latest in a pattern at districts around the country that have decided to keep students home next Friday. Some cite staffing shortages — particularly with a substitute teacher shortage — or mental health.

By Nader Issa and Tom Schuba