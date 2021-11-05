IHSA state football playoff scores

Second Round
Class 8A
#1 Loyola (10-0) at #17 Naperville Central (7-3), Sat. 1
#9 Lincoln-Way East (8-2) at #25 Minooka (6-4), Sat. 6
#13 Glenbard West (8-2) at #4 Lockport (9-1), Sat. 6:30
#5 Warren (9-1) at #21 Glenbard North (7-3), Sat. 6
#2 South Elgin (10-0) at #18 Marist (7-3), Sat. 1:30
#10 Glenbrook South (8-2) at #7 Hinsdale Central (9-1), Sat. 2
#3 Neuqua Valley (9-1) at #19 Palatine (7-3), Sat. 6
#11 Plainfield North (8-2) at #6 Maine South (9-1), Sat. 1
Class 7A
#1 Batavia (10-0) at #17 Mount Carmel (7-3), Fri. 7
#9 Brother Rice (8-2) at #25 Yorkville (6-4), Sat. 4
#13 Hoffman Estates (8-2) at #4 Wheaton North (9-1), Fri. 7
#5 Moline (9-1) at #21 Willowbrook (7-3), Fri. 7
#15 Pekin (8-2) at #2 Hononegah (10-0), Sat. 1
#10 St. Rita (8-2) at #26 Geneva (6-4), Fri. 7
#3 Normal (10-0) at #19 Jacobs (7-3), Fri. 7
#11 Prospect (8-2) at #6 Buffalo Grove (9-1), Sat. 7
Class 6A
#1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at #9 Grayslake Central (8-2), Fri. 7
#4 Deerfield (9-1) at #12 Crystal Lake Central (7-3), Fri. 7
#7 Prairie Ridge (8-2) at #2 Wauconda (10-0), Fri. 7
#6 Lake Forest (8-2) at #3 Harlem (9-1), Sat. 4
#1 Lemont (10-0) at #9 Springfield (7-3), Fri. 7:30
#5 Richards (8-2) at #4 East St. Louis (8-2), Sat. 3
#7 Crete-Monee (7-3) at #2 St. Ignatius (9-1), Sat. 7
#6 Washington, Ill. (8-2) at #14 Champaign Centennial (6-4), Sat. 2
Class 5A
#1 Glenbard South (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (7-3), Sat. 2
#5 Rochelle (8-2) vs. #13 St. Patrick (6-4) at Triton, Fri. 7:30
#2 Fenwick (8-2) at #10 Rockford Boylan (7-3), Sat. 6
#14 Nazareth (6-4) at #11 Marmion (7-3), Sat. 1
#1 Kankakee (10-0) vs. #9 Morgan Park (7-3) at Gately, Sat. 1
#5 Marion (9-1) at #4 Mascoutah (9-1), Sat. 2
#7 Morton, Ill. (8-2) at #2 Morris (10-0), Sat. 2
#6 Triad (8-2) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour (10-0), Sat. 5
Class 4A
#8 Wheaton Academy (8-2) at #1 Joliet Catholic (10-0), Fri. 7
#5 St. Francis (8-2) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (9-1), Sat. 3
#7 Stillman Valley (8-2) at #2 Richmond-Burton (10-0), Sat. 1:30
#6 Phillips (8-2) at #3 Kewanee (9-1), Sat. 1
#1 Rochester (9-1) at #9 Paris (7-3), Sat. 3
#5 Carterville (8-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-2), Sat. 2:30
#7 Murphysboro (7-3) at #2 Breese Central (9-1), Sat. 2
#3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-1) at #11 Civic Memorial (7-3), Sat. 5
Class 3A
#8 Lisle (7-3) at #1 Byron (10-0), Sat. 1
#5 Clark (9-1) at #4 Reed-Custer (9-1), Sat. 1
#7 Prairie Central (8-2) at #2 Princeton (9-1), Sat. 1
#6 IC Catholic (9-1) at #3 Pecatonica (9-1), Sat. 3:30
#8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at #1 Tolono Unity (10-0), Sat. 2
#5 Fairfield (9-1) at #4 Williamsville (9-1), Sat. 2
#7 Carlinville (8-2) at #2 Mt. Carmel, Ill. (10-0), Sat. 2
#6 Monticello (8-2) at #3 Benton (10-0), Sat. 2
Class 2A
#1 Wilmington (10-0) at #9 Sterling Newman (7-3), Sat. 3
#5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at #13 Bishop McNamara (6-4), Sat. 2
#7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (7-3) at #2 Tri-Valley (10-0), Sat. 1
#6 Tremont (8-2) at #3 Farmington (10-0), Sat. 1
#8 Vandalia (8-2) at #1 St. Teresa (10-0), Sat. 2
#5 Johnston City (9-1) at #4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0), Sat. 2
#7 Maroa-Forsyth (8-2) at #2 Pana (10-0), Sat. 1
#6 Nashville (9-1) at #3 Bismarck-Henning (10-0), Sat. 1
Class 1A
#8 Iroquois West (8-2) at #1 Abingdon-Avon (9-1), Sat. 1
#5 St. Bede (8-2) at #13 Ridgeview (6-4), Sat. 1
#7 Fulton (8-2) at #2 Ottawa Marquette (9-1), Sat. 1
#6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at #3 Forreston (8-2), Sat. 6
#1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at #9 Central A&M (7-3), Sat. 4
#5 Arcola (8-2) at #13 Brown County (6-4), Sat. 2
#7 Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at #2 Carrollton (9-1), Sat. 1
#6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at #3 Athens (9-1), Sat. 2