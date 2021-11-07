Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12

Some big names fell out of the rankings this week after picking up losses in the second round. At this point I’m sticking with teams that are still playing.

At the end of the season I’ll go back and take a look at the season overall. It’s likely teams such as Batavia, St. Ignatius and maybe Warren pop back up in the final Super 25.

A load of new teams join after reaching the quarterfinals. Marist, Prospect, Prairie Ridge, and Nazareth all return to the Super 25 and Glenbrook South, Jacobs, Willowbrook and Lake Forest make their first appearances of the season.

Glenbrook South has been a clear miss for me over the last few months. I kept getting close to putting the Titans in but continually wound up choosing another team. They beat Hinsdale Central 14-7 on Saturday. It’s been a rough two rounds of the playoffs for the West Suburban.

Week 12’s Super 25

with record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (11-0) 1

8A: vs. No. 11 Lincoln-Way East

2. Joliet Catholic (11-0) 2

4A: vs. Genoa-Kingston

3. Brother Rice (9-2) 3

7A: vs. No. 8 Mount Carmel

4. Maine South (10-1) 4

8A: at No. 7 Neuqua Valley

5. Cary-Grove (11-0) 5

6A: vs. Crystal Lake Central

6. Wheaton North (10-1) 8

7A: at Willowbrook

7. Neuqua Valley (10-1) 9

8A: vs. No. 4 Maine South

8. Mount Carmel (8-3) 10

7A: at No. 3 Brother Rice

9. Fenwick (9-2) 13

5A: at Nazareth

10. St. Rita (9-2) 15

7A: vs. Hononegah

11. Lincoln-Way East (9-2) 16

8A: at No. 1 Loyola

12. Lockport (10-1) 17

8A: at No. 14 Glenbard North

13. Lemont (11-0) 18

6A: vs. East St. Louis

14. Glenbard North (8-3) 20

8A vs. No. 12 Lockport

15. Kankakee (11-0) 21

5A: vs. Marion

16. Crete-Monee (8-3) 22

6A: at Washington, IL

17. Glenbrook South (9-2) NR

8A: vs. No. 18 Marist

18. Marist (8-3) NR

8A: at No. 17 Glenbrook South

19. Jacobs (8-3) NR

7A: at No. 20 Prospect

20. Prospect (9-2) NR

7A: vs. No. 19 Jacobs

21. Willowbrook (8-3) NR

7A: vs. No. 6 Wheaton North

22. Prairie Ridge (9-2) NR

6A: at No. 23 Lake Forest

23. Lake Forest (9-2) NR

6A: vs. No. 22 Prairie Ridge

24. Richmond-Burton (11-0) 24

4A: at Phillips

25. Nazareth (7-4) NR

5A: vs. No. 9 Fenwick