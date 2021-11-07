Student from Naperville killed during Astroworld crowd surge

A 21-year-old man from Naperville was killed Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Franco Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was among eight killed in a crowd surge during the Travis Scott concert that left hundreds injured, according to The Associated Press.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, the University of Dayton said in a statement. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity.

He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program and was currently working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio.

About 50,000 people attended the sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park.