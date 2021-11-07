 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Student from Naperville killed during Astroworld crowd surge

Franco Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was among those killed during the Travis Scott concert that left hundreds injured, according to The Associated Press.

By Cindy Hernandez
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
AP Photos

A 21-year-old man from Naperville was killed Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Franco Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was among eight killed in a crowd surge during the Travis Scott concert that left hundreds injured, according to The Associated Press.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, the University of Dayton said in a statement. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity.

He was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program and was currently working in an engineering co-op program in Mason, Ohio.

About 50,000 people attended the sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Driven by hugely talented cast, ‘Pump Boys & Dinettes’ serves up a good ol’ time

The material requires actor-musicians who can carry a show without the benefit of a plot or even a major conflict. The Porchlight Music Theatre ensemble does just that.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

Bulls searching for explanations as slow starts continue to haunt them

In losing two of the last three games, the constant has been huge first-half deficits thanks to slow starts on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Considering the schedule the next few weeks, it needs to be addressed sooner than later.

By Joe Cowley

NFL commentators voice disappointment in Packers’ Aaron Rodgers: ‘That, to me, is selfish’

"Unfortunately, we’ve got players that only think about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers." Fox Sports’ and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw said.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Oregon leapfrogs Ohio State in AP Top 25 poll

Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 as Alabama closes in.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir win NYC Marathon

Korir and Jepchirchir made it a Kenyan sweep at Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

By Jake Seiner | Associated Press

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 12 in high school football

Controversy at Mount Carmel, a Public League football solution and St. Patrick’s success.

By Michael O'Brien