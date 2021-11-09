 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2-year-old boy hurt, man wounded in arm in South Austin shooting

The man was sitting in a car with the boy and another child in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

A 2-year-old boy suffered a cut and a man was shot in the arm when a gunman opened fire on a parked car in South Austin early Tuesday.

The man was sitting in the car with the boy and another child in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired around 12:05 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a cut to the forehead and was brought to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man, 31, was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A suspect was in custody, police said.

