2-year-old boy hurt, man wounded in arm in South Austin shooting

A 2-year-old boy suffered a cut and a man was shot in the arm when a gunman opened fire on a parked car in South Austin early Tuesday.

The man was sitting in the car with the boy and another child in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired around 12:05 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a cut to the forehead and was brought to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man, 31, was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A suspect was in custody, police said.