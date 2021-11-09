 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Oak Park tenants ordered to leave apartments after fears raised over potential building collapse

A structural analysis of the 55-year-old building will take three to four weeks, management said.

By Clare Spaulding
930 North Blvd.
Residents of an Oak Park apartment building have until midnight Wednesday to vacate the premises after the city raised concerns about warped floors, building management said.

A full inspection of the 55-year-old building is required to assess whether anything must be corrected to ensure the structural integrity of the building at 930 North Blvd., according to Eric Weber, one of the owners of 33 Realty, which manages the building. That will take weeks and requires people to vacate the 48-unit building in the meantime, Weber said.

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our only priority,” said Weber, whose company took over management of the building just two months ago. “Every resident has been contacted in person or in writing. And they’ve been notified they have a place to live.”

A village official told the Wednesday Journal that the village ordered the evacuation “because we have enough concern that the building is compromised and it could collapse.”

The building was built in 1966. The problem was first identified in late October, when a building inspector with the Village of Oak Park did a visual inspection of the building, Weber said. The inspector pointed out a concern about floors being warped and requested further information about the building.

A structural engineer hired by building management noted similar concerns in a followup inspection, Weber said, but couldn’t render a complete opinion without doing a full analysis. That process will take three to four weeks and might require opening up the floors to examine the building’s structure.

Weber said it is “100% our hope” that residents will be able to move in shortly after the full analysis is complete, but 33 Realty and the building’s owners will do any work required before bringing residents back.

“Until then, we have to vacate the building,” Weber said. “This is a safety issue.”

