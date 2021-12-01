A fish story: A big crappie from McHenry County with a story earns Fish of the Week honors

Jake Kueker had a fish story last week after fishing with Chris Horvath at a spot in McHenry that had been iced over the day before, then opened up.

“I bomb a minnow under a slip bobber about 30 yards out and almost instantly it goes under!” Kueker messaged. “As I’m reeling the slack in before I set the hook, the line somehow gets gets stuck underneath the spool and snap!

“At this point I have no idea if I have a fish on or not and my only concern is my reel. Upon inspection I come to realize what had happened. I quickly turn my focus to finding the other end of my line, and when I do, I start pulling! I am incredibly surprised to feel that there is a fish on. And ultimately, I was ecstatic when it ended up being 16 1/2-inch, 2-pound 4-ounce black crappie!”

It swam off strong at release.

He also added a 15- and 14-inch crappie, too.

