 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Pro Bowl receiver, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

By Jeff Agrest
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Demaryius Thomas had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and three double-digit touchdown seasons with the Broncos from 2012 to 2016.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, playing 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He officially announced his retirement in June.

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Jussie Smollett guilty of staging hate crime and lying about it

The "Empire" actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct, but the jury acquitted him on one count.

By Andy Grimm and Matthew Hendrickson

Marc-Andre Fleury earns 500th win as Blackhawks shut out Canadiens

Montreal fans chanted Fleury’s name in the waning seconds of his historic 30-save night, even as the Blackhawks closed out a 2-0 win over the host Canadiens.

By Ben Pope

Glenbrook South dazzles in dominating win at New Trier

There were multiple possessions where Glenbrook South players didn’t let the ball hit the ground more than once or twice on the way to scoring Thursday in Winnetka.

By Michael O'Brien

Jussie Smollett is guilty. Now let’s focus on the victims of real hate crimes.

Smollett had the potential to be a force for good, speaking out on important issues that people of color and those in the LGBTQ community face every day.

By CST Editorial Board

Off-duty Chicago police officer taken into custody after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

Police responded to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue for a well-being check and found the 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

By Jermaine Nolen