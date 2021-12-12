‘Operation Santa’ is a go

With the help of Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation delivered gifts to 10 families of fallen or seriously injured Chicago police officers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, for this year’s Operation Santa. The Clauses took Christmas presents to the families of fallen officers Nathaniel Taylor, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, who all live on the South Side. Frosty the Snowman also made an appearance to spread a little holiday magic.

For 15 years, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has put on Operation Santa to remind families of these officers that it will “never forget” for the sacrifices they made. It’s one of the foundation’s key missions, put on with the support of donors.