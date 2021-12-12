 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Operation Santa’ is a go

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Frosty the Snowman, deliver gifts Sunday to the families of fallen and seriously injured police officers with an assist from the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

By Clare Spaulding
Three-year-old Tess Gary greets Santa during Operation Santa.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

With the help of Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation delivered gifts to 10 families of fallen or seriously injured Chicago police officers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, for this year’s Operation Santa. The Clauses took Christmas presents to the families of fallen officers Nathaniel Taylor, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, who all live on the South Side. Frosty the Snowman also made an appearance to spread a little holiday magic.

For 15 years, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has put on Operation Santa to remind families of these officers that it will “never forget” for the sacrifices they made. It’s one of the foundation’s key missions, put on with the support of donors.

  • Children join in Operation Santa, when Santa and Mrs. Claus — assisted by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation — deliver gifts to the families of fallen and seriously injured officers. Brian Rich/Sun-Times
  • Three-year-old Tess Gary greets Santa during Operation Santa. Brian Rich/Sun-Times
