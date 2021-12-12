Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball rankings for Dec. 12, 2021

This was a tough week with the rankings. I’ve seen most of the teams that are in the Super 25 play now and it hasn’t always been very instructive.
What do you do when a ranked team loses by 30 at home? New Trier survives this week despite that loss.
I don’t like penalizing teams for losing to good opponents. But it gets tricky when a team has lost to pretty much all of its good opponents. Basically, it is really early and every team is still figuring themselves out. I would bet we aren’t going to see too much consistency until after the holiday tournaments, if at all.
Hyde Park, Batavia and Yorkville Christian all dropped out this week. Batavia lost two games and Hyde Park lost to Yorkville Christian by 16 points.
Bloom is back in the rankings and jumps into the top ten. The Blazing Trojans beat Thornton in Harvey and then took down Evanston a night later at the Team Rose Classic.
Oak Forest and Leo join for the first time this season. I was able to see both teams this weekend and was impressed. The Bengals are a really solid group with two excellent players, Robbie Avila and Fred Robinson. It will be interesting to see how they hold up against some better competition.
Super 25 for Dec. 12, 2021
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Glenbard West (9-0) 1
Survived without Paxton Warden
2. Kenwood (5-1) 2
Lost to Texas team
3. Simeon (5-0) 3
No. 2 seed at Pontiac
4. Glenbrook South (7-1) 5
Dominated at New Trier
5. Young (2-1) 4
Hosts Clark Wednesday
6. Curie (9-0) 6
Jeremy Harrington playing well
7. Hillcrest (7-1) 9
Isiaiah Green is one to watch
8. Bolingbrook (8-0) 8
Beat Marian Catholic
9. Bloom (6-2) NR
Beat Thornton, Evanston
10. Brother Rice (9-1) 13
Young and dangerous
11. Orr (5-1) 14
Leontae Lilly can play
12. Mount Carmel (10-0) 17
Unselfish and unbeaten
13. Oswego East (9-0) 18
Hosts Yorkville Christian Tuesday
14. DePaul Prep (8-0) 16
Three-win week
15. New Trier (8-1) 7
Hosts Evanston Thursday
16. Lake Forest (6-2) 12
At Oak Park Saturday
17. Thornton (4-2) 10
Lost to Bloom
18. Marian Catholic (6-3) 15
Lost at Bolingbrook
19. Oak Forest (9-0) NR
Fred Robinson has improved
20. Riverside-Brookfield (8-1) 20
John Paul Hanley does a lot
21. Leo (3-1) NR
Young and hungry
22. Evanston (6-1) 22
Lost to Bloom
23. Wheaton-Warrenville South (8-0) 24
Hosts Wheaton North Friday
24. Proviso East (5-0) 25
Johnson brothers are good
25. St. Rita (6-3) 11
Still very young