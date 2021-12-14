 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Dec. 14-Dec. 19

The full schedule for this week.

By Jack Gleason
Bloom’s Emondrek Erkins-Ford (13) and teammates celebrate the win against Thornton.
Bloom’s Emondrek Erkins-Ford (13) and teammates celebrate the win against Thornton.
Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at Wolcott, 6:00

METRO PREP

Chesterton Holy Family at Lycee Francais, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls at DRW, 7:00

Johnson at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30

Schaumburg Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Phillips, 6:00

Hyde Park at Corliss, 5:00

Kenwood at Brooks, 5:00

Longwood at Bogan, 5:00

Simeon at Morgan Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00

Kennedy at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Lindblom at King, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

Tilden at Solorio, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at South Shore, 5:00

Carver at Vocational, PPD

Fenger at Dyett, 5:00

Harlan at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla. 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at DuSable, 5:00

ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Hancock at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Air Force, 5:00

Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00

EPIC at Goode, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Julian, 5:00

UC-Woodlawn at Washington, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Grace Christian at Tri-Point, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Tinley Park, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00

Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Lemont at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Forest at Richards, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, PPD

Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, PPD

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Romeoville at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:00

Larkin at Fenton, 7:00

Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, PPD

Aurora Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Bloom at Joliet West, 6:30

Butler at Thornwood, 6:30

DePue at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Don Bosco (IN) at De La Salle, 6:00

East Dubuque at South Beloit, 7:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Seneca, 7:00

Herscher at Momence, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30

Illinois Lutheran at Peotone, 7:00

Jones at Stagg, PPD

Lisle at Indian Creek, 6:45

Lockport at Oswego, 6:30

Manteno at Morris, 7:00

Marist at St. Rita, 7:15

Metea Valley at Waukegan, 7:00

Morris at Coal City, 6:45

Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 6:00

Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:30

Peoria Heights at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Phoenix at Crane, 5:00

Princeville at Midland, 7:30

Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

St. Edward at IC Catholic, 7:30

Stillman Valley at Mendota, 7:00

University High at Leo, 7:00

Warren at Fremd, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Keith, 7:00

Westmont at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

Wheeling at Ridgewood, 6:30

Woodland at LaMoille, 7:00

Woodstock North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

York at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Yorkville Christian at Oswego East, 6:30

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

St. Rita at St. Francis de Sales, 7:30

CHICAGO PREP

Walther Christian at Ida Crown, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 5:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Manteno at Reed-Custer, 6:45

NIC - 10

Belvidere North at Jefferson, 7:00

Guilford at Harlem, 6:00

Rockford East at Auburn, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Baker at Pritzker, 7:00

Golder at Muchin, 7:00

Hansbery at Mansueto, 7:00

Rauner at Noble Street, 7:00

UIC at Noble Academy, 7:15

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH

Clark at Young, 7:00

Farragut at North Lawndale, 5:00

Lincoln Park at Orr, 5:00

Marshall at Lane, 5:00

Schurz at Westinghouse, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Foreman at Northside, 5:00

Senn at Prosser, 5:00

Sullivan at Lake View, 5:00

Taft at Mather, 7:00

Uplift at Von Steuben, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Austin at Wells, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Legal Prep, PPD

Raby at Clemente, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Alcott at Roosevelt, 5:00

Amundsen at Steinmetz, 5:00

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Rickover, 5:00

Disney at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Marine at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Little Village, 5:00

Juarez at Chicago Tech, 6:30

Kelvyn Park at Spry, 5:00

Manley at Ogden, 5:00

Phoenix at Douglass, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

ACE Amandla at Instituto Health, 5:00

Chesterton Holy Family at Christian Liberty, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at St. Viator, 7:00

Earlville at Amboy, 7:30

Fasman Yeshiva at Waldorf, 6:30

Harvest Christian at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30

Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 6:30

Montini at Aurora Central, 7:30

Rochelle at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Serena at Sandwich, 7:00

St. Laurence at Richards, 6:30

Urban Prep-West at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00

Vernon Hills at Rochelle Zell, CNL

Thursday, December 16, 2021

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at New Trier, 7:30

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

University High at Francis Parker, 6:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Lycee Francais, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Simeon, 5:00

Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30

Corliss at Longwood, 5:00

Morgan Park at Curie, 5:00

Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Hubbard at Kennedy, 6:15

Lindblom at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

Solorio at Dunbar, 5:00

Tilden at King, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

ACE Amandla at Dyett, 5:00

Agricultural Science at Vocational, PPD

Carver at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Harlan at South Shore, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Fenger, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Jones, 6:30

Payton at Collins, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Instituto Health, 5:00

DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at Chicago Military, 5:00

Goode at Excel-South Shore, 5:00

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

Julian at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Washington at Bowen, 5:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Hiawatha, 7:00

Beacon at Elgin Academy, 7:00

Belvidere at Harvard, 7:00

Cary-Grove at Lakes, 7:00

Golder at ITW-Speer, 7:30

Horizon-McKinley at Rickover, 6:30

Legal Prep at Antioch, 7:00

Northtown at Sullivan, 5:00

Rauner at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

Reavis at Providence, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at North Shore, 7:30

WATSEKA

at Milford

Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 4:30

Milford vs. Westville, 5:45

Hoopeston vs. Iroquois West, 7:00

LaSalette vs. Milford, 8:15

at Watseka

Donovan at McNamara, 4:30

Peotone vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:45

McNamara vs. Cissna Park, 7:00

Watseka vs. Peotone, 8:15

Friday, December 17, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Rock Falls, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

DePaul at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

Fenwick at Montini, 7:00

Loyola at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00

St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00

St. Rita at St. Ignatius, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine East at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Niles North at Maine West, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Maine South, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Holy Trinity, 6:30

DU KANE

Batavia at Geneva, 7:15

Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7:15

St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 7:15

Wheaton North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Carmel, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Marist, 7:00

St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00

St. Viator at Marian Central, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30

McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Streator, 1-28 PPD

Lisle at Manteno, 7:00

Peotone at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 7:00

Rochelle at Morris, 7:00

Sycamore at Ottawa, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Serena, PPD

Earlville at Newark, 7:00

IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45

LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

Leland at Hiawatha, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30

St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Prospect at Hersey, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6:00

Wheeling at Buffalo Grove, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Conant at Schaumburg, 7:00

Fremd at Palatine, 6:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Boylan, 7:15

Harlem at Freeport, 6:00

Hononegah at Rockford East, 7:00

Jefferson at Guilford, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Thornwood, 6:30

Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:30

Rich at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30

Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego at Yorkville, 6:30

Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30

West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

TRI-COUNTY

Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00

South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Proviso East at Addison Trail, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at York, 7:30

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Uplift, 6:00

Antioch at Westosha Central (WI), 7:00

Argo at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Butler at Bowen, 5:00

Christ the King at Dyett, 5:00

Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:00

Collins vs. DRW, 5:00

Comer at Intrinsic, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Andrew, 6:30

Grace Christian at Calumet Christian, 7:00

Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 6:00

Julian at Fenger, 5:00

Mather at Roosevelt, 5:00

North Grand at Von Steuben, 6:15

Oak Lawn at Stagg, PPD

Orr at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:45

Payton at Ogden, 5:00

Phoenix at Amundsen, 5:00

Richards at Brother Rice, 7:00

Ridgewood at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Somonauk at Amboy, 7:30

Walther Christian at Northridge, 6:00

Warren at Round Lake, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:30

MADISON COLLEGE (WI)

Yorkville Christian vs. Deforest (WI), 8:00

SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON

Simeon vs. Minneapolis North (MN), 4:30

Kenwood vs. Sunrise Christian (KN), 9:00

FORT MYERS (FL)

Young vs. Gill St. Bernards (NJ), 9:30

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)

De La Salle vs. Coronado (NV), 6:35

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)

New Trier vs. Saguaro (AZ), 1:30

New Trier vs. TBD

WATSEKA

Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 4:30

LaSalette vs. Westville, 5:45

Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 8:15

Saturday, December 18, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 4:00

DU KANE

Glenbard North at Batavia, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 12:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Sycamore, 6:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Fenton, 4:30

Benet at DePaul, 4:30

Boylan at Waukegan, 5:30

Buffalo Grove at Hampshire, 3:30

Clemente vs. Intrinsic, 12:30

Conant at Maine West, 4:30

Crystal Lake Central at Wheeling, 6:00

DeKalb at Plainfield East. 2:30

Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 6:

Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Ridgeview, 3:15

Glenbard South at Marmion, 7:00

Glenbrook North at Deerfield, 6:00

Hersey at Lake Zurich, 3:00

Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30

Intrinsic-Downtown at Steinmetz, 5:00

Jones at Dunbar, 5:00

Kaneland at Rock Falls, 6:00

Lake Forest at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00

Lakes at Schaumburg, 4:30

Lane at St. Ignatius, 1:00

Lisle at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Lyons at Prospect, 6:00

Manteno at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:00

Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:00

Notre Dame at Mundelein, 4:30

Orr at Bloomington Central Catholic, 2:30

Ottawa at Princeton, 6:30

Providence-St. Mel at Walther Christian, 1:30

Raby at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30

Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Souhtland at Providence, 2:30

South Beloit at Oregon, 7:30

St. Edward at Elgin, 1:00

St. Francis at LaLumiere, 5:00

Stevenson at Glenbard East, 5:30

Streator at Putnam County, 5:30

Wells at Senn, 2:00

Westinghouse at Timothy Christian, 6:00

Westlake Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

Westmont at IMSA, 6:00

BRADLEY TECH (WI)

Perspectives-Lead vs. Juneau (WI), 9:00a

Legal Prep vs. Heirtage Christian (WI), 10:30

Von Steuben vs. Milwaukee Languages (WI), 1:30

Perspectives-MSA vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 3:0

Hononegah vs. Brown Deer (WI), 6:00

CRETE-MONEE

Harlan vs. Southland, 10:00

Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, 11:30

Maine South vs. Romeoville, 1:00

Urban Prep vs. Rich, 2:30

Oak Forest vs. Sandburg, 4:00

Crete-Monee vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30

EUREKA COLLEGE

Eureka vs. East Peoria, 12:00

Peoria Christian vs. Teutopolis, 1:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Metamora, 3:00

Roanoke-Benson vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:30

Marquette vs. Bearsdstown, 6:)0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Prairie Central, 7:30

MADISON COLLEGE (WI)

Yorkville Christian vs. TBA

SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON

Simeon vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30

Kenwood vs. Sioux Falls East (SD), 2:30

UNIVERSITY HIGH

Phillips vs. Clark, 12:00

Curie vs. Francis Parker, 2:00

University High vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00

JACOBS

Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3:00

Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3:00

Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30

Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30

Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6:00

Marian Central vs. Jefferson, 6:00

South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30

Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)

De La Salle vs. TBD

LITTLE VILLAGE

Ellison vs. South Shore, 1:00

Hansberry vs. Little Village, 1:00

Morgan Park Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00

North Grand vs. Little Village, 9:00a

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)

New Trier vs. TBD

STEINMETZ

Holy Trinity vs. Intrinsic, 12:30

WATSEKA

Ninth Place Semi-Final, 11:00

Ninth Place Semi-Final, 12:30

Fifth Place Semi-Final, 2:00

Fifth Place Semi-Final, 3:30

Semi-Final, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

Sunday, December 19, 2021

FORT MYERS (FL)

Young vs. TBD

LITTLE VILLAGE

Crane vs. Little Village, 11:00

Hope Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00a

