High school basketball schedule for Dec. 14-Dec. 19

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at Wolcott, 6:00
METRO PREP
Chesterton Holy Family at Lycee Francais, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls at DRW, 7:00
Johnson at Comer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30
Schaumburg Christian at Mooseheart, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Curie at Phillips, 6:00
Hyde Park at Corliss, 5:00
Kenwood at Brooks, 5:00
Longwood at Bogan, 5:00
Simeon at Morgan Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at Hubbard, 5:00
Kennedy at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Lindblom at King, 5:00
Richards (Chgo) at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
Tilden at Solorio, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at South Shore, 5:00
Carver at Vocational, PPD
Fenger at Dyett, 5:00
Harlan at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla. 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at DuSable, 5:00
ACERO-Soto at Englewood STEM, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Back of the Yards, 5:00
Hancock at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Instituto Health at Kelly, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Air Force, 5:00
Chicago Military at Hirsch, 5:00
EPIC at Goode, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Julian, 5:00
UC-Woodlawn at Washington, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Grace Christian at Tri-Point, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Tinley Park, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00
Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Lemont at Reavis, 6:00
Oak Forest at Richards, 6:30
Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, PPD
Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, PPD
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Romeoville at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:00
Larkin at Fenton, 7:00
Streamwood at East Aurora, 6:30
West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, PPD
Aurora Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Bloom at Joliet West, 6:30
Butler at Thornwood, 6:30
DePue at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Don Bosco (IN) at De La Salle, 6:00
East Dubuque at South Beloit, 7:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Seneca, 7:00
Herscher at Momence, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Maine East, 7:30
Illinois Lutheran at Peotone, 7:00
Jones at Stagg, PPD
Lisle at Indian Creek, 6:45
Lockport at Oswego, 6:30
Manteno at Morris, 7:00
Marist at St. Rita, 7:15
Metea Valley at Waukegan, 7:00
Morris at Coal City, 6:45
Nazareth at St. Ignatius, 6:00
Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:30
Peoria Heights at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Phoenix at Crane, 5:00
Princeville at Midland, 7:30
Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
St. Edward at IC Catholic, 7:30
Stillman Valley at Mendota, 7:00
University High at Leo, 7:00
Warren at Fremd, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Keith, 7:00
Westmont at Islamic Foundation, 6:30
Wheeling at Ridgewood, 6:30
Woodland at LaMoille, 7:00
Woodstock North at Vernon Hills, 7:00
York at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Yorkville Christian at Oswego East, 6:30
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
St. Rita at St. Francis de Sales, 7:30
CHICAGO PREP
Walther Christian at Ida Crown, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 5:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Manteno at Reed-Custer, 6:45
NIC - 10
Belvidere North at Jefferson, 7:00
Guilford at Harlem, 6:00
Rockford East at Auburn, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Baker at Pritzker, 7:00
Golder at Muchin, 7:00
Hansbery at Mansueto, 7:00
Rauner at Noble Street, 7:00
UIC at Noble Academy, 7:15
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Clark at Young, 7:00
Farragut at North Lawndale, 5:00
Lincoln Park at Orr, 5:00
Marshall at Lane, 5:00
Schurz at Westinghouse, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Foreman at Northside, 5:00
Senn at Prosser, 5:00
Sullivan at Lake View, 5:00
Taft at Mather, 7:00
Uplift at Von Steuben, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Austin at Wells, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Legal Prep, PPD
Raby at Clemente, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Alcott at Roosevelt, 5:00
Amundsen at Steinmetz, 5:00
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Rickover, 5:00
Disney at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Marine at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Little Village, 5:00
Juarez at Chicago Tech, 6:30
Kelvyn Park at Spry, 5:00
Manley at Ogden, 5:00
Phoenix at Douglass, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
ACE Amandla at Instituto Health, 5:00
Chesterton Holy Family at Christian Liberty, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at St. Viator, 7:00
Earlville at Amboy, 7:30
Fasman Yeshiva at Waldorf, 6:30
Harvest Christian at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30
Marian Catholic at Tinley Park, 6:30
Montini at Aurora Central, 7:30
Rochelle at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Serena at Sandwich, 7:00
St. Laurence at Richards, 6:30
Urban Prep-West at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00
Vernon Hills at Rochelle Zell, CNL
Thursday, December 16, 2021
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at New Trier, 7:30
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
University High at Francis Parker, 6:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Lycee Francais, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Simeon, 5:00
Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30
Corliss at Longwood, 5:00
Morgan Park at Curie, 5:00
Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Hubbard at Kennedy, 6:15
Lindblom at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
Solorio at Dunbar, 5:00
Tilden at King, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
ACE Amandla at Dyett, 5:00
Agricultural Science at Vocational, PPD
Carver at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Harlan at South Shore, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Fenger, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Jones, 6:30
Payton at Collins, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Instituto Health, 5:00
DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at Chicago Military, 5:00
Goode at Excel-South Shore, 5:00
Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00
Julian at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Washington at Bowen, 5:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Hiawatha, 7:00
Beacon at Elgin Academy, 7:00
Belvidere at Harvard, 7:00
Cary-Grove at Lakes, 7:00
Golder at ITW-Speer, 7:30
Horizon-McKinley at Rickover, 6:30
Legal Prep at Antioch, 7:00
Northtown at Sullivan, 5:00
Rauner at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
Reavis at Providence, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at North Shore, 7:30
WATSEKA
at Milford
Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 4:30
Milford vs. Westville, 5:45
Hoopeston vs. Iroquois West, 7:00
LaSalette vs. Milford, 8:15
at Watseka
Donovan at McNamara, 4:30
Peotone vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:45
McNamara vs. Cissna Park, 7:00
Watseka vs. Peotone, 8:15
Friday, December 17, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at Rock Falls, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
DePaul at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
Fenwick at Montini, 7:00
Loyola at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00
St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00
St. Rita at St. Ignatius, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Highland Park, 7:00
Maine East at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Niles North at Maine West, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Maine South, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Holy Trinity, 6:30
DU KANE
Batavia at Geneva, 7:15
Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7:15
St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 7:15
Wheaton North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Carmel, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Marist, 7:00
St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00
St. Viator at Marian Central, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30
McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Streator, 1-28 PPD
Lisle at Manteno, 7:00
Peotone at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 7:00
Rochelle at Morris, 7:00
Sycamore at Ottawa, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Serena, PPD
Earlville at Newark, 7:00
IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45
LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
Leland at Hiawatha, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30
St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Prospect at Hersey, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6:00
Wheeling at Buffalo Grove, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Conant at Schaumburg, 7:00
Fremd at Palatine, 6:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Boylan, 7:15
Harlem at Freeport, 6:00
Hononegah at Rockford East, 7:00
Jefferson at Guilford, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Thornwood, 6:30
Kankakee at Thornridge, 6:30
Rich at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30
Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Oswego at Yorkville, 6:30
Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30
West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
TRI-COUNTY
Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00
South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Proviso East at Addison Trail, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at York, 7:30
Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Uplift, 6:00
Antioch at Westosha Central (WI), 7:00
Argo at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Butler at Bowen, 5:00
Christ the King at Dyett, 5:00
Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:00
Collins vs. DRW, 5:00
Comer at Intrinsic, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Andrew, 6:30
Grace Christian at Calumet Christian, 7:00
Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 6:00
Julian at Fenger, 5:00
Mather at Roosevelt, 5:00
North Grand at Von Steuben, 6:15
Oak Lawn at Stagg, PPD
Orr at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:45
Payton at Ogden, 5:00
Phoenix at Amundsen, 5:00
Richards at Brother Rice, 7:00
Ridgewood at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Somonauk at Amboy, 7:30
Walther Christian at Northridge, 6:00
Warren at Round Lake, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:30
MADISON COLLEGE (WI)
Yorkville Christian vs. Deforest (WI), 8:00
SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON
Simeon vs. Minneapolis North (MN), 4:30
Kenwood vs. Sunrise Christian (KN), 9:00
FORT MYERS (FL)
Young vs. Gill St. Bernards (NJ), 9:30
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
De La Salle vs. Coronado (NV), 6:35
SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)
New Trier vs. Saguaro (AZ), 1:30
New Trier vs. TBD
WATSEKA
Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 4:30
LaSalette vs. Westville, 5:45
Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 8:15
Saturday, December 18, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 4:00
DU KANE
Glenbard North at Batavia, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 12:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Sycamore, 6:00
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Fenton, 4:30
Benet at DePaul, 4:30
Boylan at Waukegan, 5:30
Buffalo Grove at Hampshire, 3:30
Clemente vs. Intrinsic, 12:30
Conant at Maine West, 4:30
Crystal Lake Central at Wheeling, 6:00
DeKalb at Plainfield East. 2:30
Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 6:
Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Ridgeview, 3:15
Glenbard South at Marmion, 7:00
Glenbrook North at Deerfield, 6:00
Hersey at Lake Zurich, 3:00
Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30
Intrinsic-Downtown at Steinmetz, 5:00
Jones at Dunbar, 5:00
Kaneland at Rock Falls, 6:00
Lake Forest at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00
Lakes at Schaumburg, 4:30
Lane at St. Ignatius, 1:00
Lisle at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Lyons at Prospect, 6:00
Manteno at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:00
Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:00
Notre Dame at Mundelein, 4:30
Orr at Bloomington Central Catholic, 2:30
Ottawa at Princeton, 6:30
Providence-St. Mel at Walther Christian, 1:30
Raby at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30
Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Souhtland at Providence, 2:30
South Beloit at Oregon, 7:30
St. Edward at Elgin, 1:00
St. Francis at LaLumiere, 5:00
Stevenson at Glenbard East, 5:30
Streator at Putnam County, 5:30
Wells at Senn, 2:00
Westinghouse at Timothy Christian, 6:00
Westlake Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
Westmont at IMSA, 6:00
BRADLEY TECH (WI)
Perspectives-Lead vs. Juneau (WI), 9:00a
Legal Prep vs. Heirtage Christian (WI), 10:30
Von Steuben vs. Milwaukee Languages (WI), 1:30
Perspectives-MSA vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 3:0
Hononegah vs. Brown Deer (WI), 6:00
CRETE-MONEE
Harlan vs. Southland, 10:00
Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, 11:30
Maine South vs. Romeoville, 1:00
Urban Prep vs. Rich, 2:30
Oak Forest vs. Sandburg, 4:00
Crete-Monee vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30
EUREKA COLLEGE
Eureka vs. East Peoria, 12:00
Peoria Christian vs. Teutopolis, 1:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Metamora, 3:00
Roanoke-Benson vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:30
Marquette vs. Bearsdstown, 6:)0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Prairie Central, 7:30
MADISON COLLEGE (WI)
Yorkville Christian vs. TBA
SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON
Simeon vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30
Kenwood vs. Sioux Falls East (SD), 2:30
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Phillips vs. Clark, 12:00
Curie vs. Francis Parker, 2:00
University High vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00
JACOBS
Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3:00
Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3:00
Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30
Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30
Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6:00
Marian Central vs. Jefferson, 6:00
South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30
Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
De La Salle vs. TBD
LITTLE VILLAGE
Ellison vs. South Shore, 1:00
Hansberry vs. Little Village, 1:00
Morgan Park Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00
North Grand vs. Little Village, 9:00a
SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)
New Trier vs. TBD
STEINMETZ
Holy Trinity vs. Intrinsic, 12:30
WATSEKA
Ninth Place Semi-Final, 11:00
Ninth Place Semi-Final, 12:30
Fifth Place Semi-Final, 2:00
Fifth Place Semi-Final, 3:30
Semi-Final, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30
Sunday, December 19, 2021
FORT MYERS (FL)
Young vs. TBD
LITTLE VILLAGE
Crane vs. Little Village, 11:00
Hope Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00a