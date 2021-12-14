LISTEN: Early season surprises | No Shot Clock, Episode 127

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien discuss the Team Rose Classic and other action from a busy week of high school basketball on the latest edition of No Shot Clock.

We answer some listener questions to open the episode and then give Two Takes, a weekly segment where we sound off on current issues in the sport or highlight certain teams and players.

Then it’s time for the feature segment of the show where we discuss six teams that are off to surprisingly good starts this season.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.