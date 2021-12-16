Man opens fire on two dogs attacking a woman near St. Charles, killing one of them and scaring off the other

A man with a concealed carry license opened fire on two dogs attacking a woman near St. Charles earlier this week, killing one of them and scaring off the other.

The woman, 51, was airlifted to the trauma center at Good Samaritan Hospital for emergency surgery, but officials said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The attack happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday as the woman was jogging, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. A Labradoodle dog ran from a yard into the street, and the woman stopped and began taking the dog back to the homeowner, who was in the driveway.

Two Rottweiler dogs ran out and began attacking the woman, the office said. The homeowner and a passerby tried to get the dogs off her but couldn’t. The passerby got his handgun and fired one shot into one of the Rottweilers. Both dogs released the victim and retreated.

The dog who was shot died a short time later. The second Rottweiler was euthanized the following day, the office said.

The dogs’ owner was also transported to Delnor Hospital for treatment of injuries from trying to separate the dogs, the office said.