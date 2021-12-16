Chicago Sun-Times Football Players of the Year

1951 - Bob McKeiver, Evanston
1952 - Frank Pinn, Mount Carmel
1953 - John Carroll, Fenwick
1954 - Jack Delveaux, Fenger
1955 - John Swain, Vocational
1956 - Ed Ryan, Leo
1957 - Mike Lind, Calumet
1958 - Jack Strobel, Fenwick
1959 - Dick Butkus, Vocational
1960 - Al MacFarlane, Taft
1961 - Jim Grabowski, Taft
1962 - Jim DiLullo, Fenwick
1963 - John Byrne, St. Rita
1964 - Chico Kurzawski, Weber
1965 - LaMarr Thomas, Thornton
1966 - Randy Marks, Loyola
1967 - Tom Spotts, Maine South
1968 - Carlos Matthews, Evanston
1969 - Barry Cernoch, Downers Grove
1970 - Ken Ferguson, Lane Tech
1971 - Bill Marek, St. Rita
1972 - Jeff Stewart, Elk Grove
1973 - Kevin King, St. Laurence
1974 - Frank Shellenback, Barrington
1975 - Mark Carlson, Deerfield
1976 - Rich Weiss, New Trier
1977 - Chris Boskey, St. Francis de Sales
1978 - Marty Finan, Fenwick
1979 - Tim Marshall, Weber
1980 - Mike Tomczak, Thornton F. North
1981 - Tony Furjanic, Mount Carmel
1982 - Eric Kumerow, Oak Park-R. Forest
1983 - Dempsey Norman, Tilden
1984 - Chuck McCree, Romeoville
1985 - John Foley, St. Rita
1986 - Kent Graham, Wheaton North
1987 - Jeff Lesniewicz, Homewood-Flossmoor
1988 - Brian Dunlavy, St. Viator
1989 - Alex Rodriguez, Lane
1990 - Corey Rogers, Leo
1991 - Mike Alstott, Joliet Catholic
1992 - Broc Kreitz, Waubonsie Valley
1993 - Greg Williams, Bolingbrook
1994 - Jason Loerzel, Maine South
1995 - Tim Lavery, Naperville Central
1996 - Mark Floersch, New Trier
1997 - Rocky Harvey, Dunbar
1998 - Philip Macklin, Proviso East
1999 - Ryan Clifford, Naperville Central
2000 - Brett Basanez, St. Viator
2001 - Tim Brasic, Riverside-Brookfield
2002 - Tom Zbikowski, Buffalo Grove
2003 - Sean Price, Maine South
2004 - Chris Jeske, Joliet Catholic
2005 - John Dergo, Morris
2006 - Dan Dierking, Wheaton Warrenville South
2007 - Jordan Tassio, Naperville North
2008 - Charlie Goro, Maine South
2009 - Matt Perez, Maine South
2010 - Reilly O’Toole, Wheaton Warrenville South
2011 - Ty Isaac, Joliet Catholic
2012 - Laquon Treadwell, Crete-Monee
2013 - Justin Jackson, Glenbard North
2014 - Dewayne Collins, Phillips
2015 - Julian Love, Nazareth
2016 - Jake Marwede, Loyola
2017 - Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge
2018 - Payton Thorne, Naperville Central
2019 - AJ Henning, Lincoln-Way East
2020 - Vaughn Pemberton, Loyola
2021 - Jack Lausch, Brother Rice