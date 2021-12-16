 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times Football Players of the Year

The complete list of winners.

By Michael O'Brien
Joliet Catholic’s Mike Alstott on the move.
Sun-Times file photo

1951 - Bob McKeiver, Evanston

1952 - Frank Pinn, Mount Carmel

1953 - John Carroll, Fenwick

1954 - Jack Delveaux, Fenger

1955 - John Swain, Vocational

1956 - Ed Ryan, Leo

1957 - Mike Lind, Calumet

1958 - Jack Strobel, Fenwick

1959 - Dick Butkus, Vocational

1960 - Al MacFarlane, Taft

1961 - Jim Grabowski, Taft

1962 - Jim DiLullo, Fenwick

1963 - John Byrne, St. Rita

1964 - Chico Kurzawski, Weber

1965 - LaMarr Thomas, Thornton

1966 - Randy Marks, Loyola

1967 - Tom Spotts, Maine South

1968 - Carlos Matthews, Evanston

1969 - Barry Cernoch, Downers Grove

1970 - Ken Ferguson, Lane Tech

1971 - Bill Marek, St. Rita

1972 - Jeff Stewart, Elk Grove

1973 - Kevin King, St. Laurence

1974 - Frank Shellenback, Barrington

1975 - Mark Carlson, Deerfield

1976 - Rich Weiss, New Trier

1977 - Chris Boskey, St. Francis de Sales

1978 - Marty Finan, Fenwick

1979 - Tim Marshall, Weber

1980 - Mike Tomczak, Thornton F. North

1981 - Tony Furjanic, Mount Carmel

1982 - Eric Kumerow, Oak Park-R. Forest

1983 - Dempsey Norman, Tilden

1984 - Chuck McCree, Romeoville

1985 - John Foley, St. Rita

1986 - Kent Graham, Wheaton North

1987 - Jeff Lesniewicz, Homewood-Flossmoor

1988 - Brian Dunlavy, St. Viator

1989 - Alex Rodriguez, Lane

1990 - Corey Rogers, Leo

1991 - Mike Alstott, Joliet Catholic

1992 - Broc Kreitz, Waubonsie Valley

1993 - Greg Williams, Bolingbrook

1994 - Jason Loerzel, Maine South

1995 - Tim Lavery, Naperville Central

1996 - Mark Floersch, New Trier

1997 - Rocky Harvey, Dunbar

1998 - Philip Macklin, Proviso East

1999 - Ryan Clifford, Naperville Central

2000 - Brett Basanez, St. Viator

2001 - Tim Brasic, Riverside-Brookfield

2002 - Tom Zbikowski, Buffalo Grove

2003 - Sean Price, Maine South

2004 - Chris Jeske, Joliet Catholic

2005 - John Dergo, Morris

2006 - Dan Dierking, Wheaton Warrenville South

2007 - Jordan Tassio, Naperville North

2008 - Charlie Goro, Maine South

2009 - Matt Perez, Maine South

2010 - Reilly O’Toole, Wheaton Warrenville South

2011 - Ty Isaac, Joliet Catholic

2012 - Laquon Treadwell, Crete-Monee

2013 - Justin Jackson, Glenbard North

2014 - Dewayne Collins, Phillips

2015 - Julian Love, Nazareth

2016 - Jake Marwede, Loyola

2017 - Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge

2018 - Payton Thorne, Naperville Central

2019 - AJ Henning, Lincoln-Way East

2020 - Vaughn Pemberton, Loyola

2021 - Jack Lausch, Brother Rice

