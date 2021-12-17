2021 holiday tournament pairings

If your tournament isn’t included please send the bracket to mobrien@suntimes.com
Big Dipper
at Rich
Dec. 27
Hillcrest vs. Bowen, 8:30
Dunbar vs. Ag. Science, 9 a.m.
Thornwood vs. Marshall, 4
Perspectives Leadership vs. Phillips, noon
Thornton vs. Vocational, 7
TF South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30 a.m.
Hyde Park vs. Thornridge, 1:30
Rich vs. Fenger, 5:30
Bloomington (Large school)
Dec. 27
Normal vs. North Chicago, 8
Lincoln-Way West vs. North Lawndale, 9:30
Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Harlem, 1:30
Brother Rice vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3
Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, noon
Springfield vs. Metamora, 10:30 a.m.
East St. Louis vs. Normal U-High, 6:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria, 5
Bloomington (Small school)
Dec. 27
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Minonk Fieldcrest, 1:30
McNamara vs. Winnebago, 3
Aurora Christian vs. Stanford Olympia, 9:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Providence-St. Mel, 8
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 10:30 a.m.
Quincy Notre Dame vs. Rock Falls, noon
El Paso-Gridley vs. Annawan, 6:30
East Dubuque vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 5
Centralia
Dec. 28
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 8:30 a.m.
Confluence vs. Champaign Central, 10 a.m.
Romeoville vs. Glenwood, 12:30
St. Louis Vashon vs. Lausanne, 2
Evanston vs. Cahokia, 3:30
Carmel vs. Muhlenberg, 6:15
Centralia vs. Kipp, 7:45
Marist vs. Belleville West, 9:15
East Aurora
Dec. 27 (Pool play)
Plainfield Central vs. Marmion, 1
Joliet Catholic vs. Downers Grove North, 2:35
Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 4:10
East Aurora vs. Clemente, 5:45
Effingham/Teutopolis
Dec. 28
Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3
Champaign Centennial vs. St. Anthony, 4:30
Newton vs. Charleston, 6
Lutheran North vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
Mattoon vs. St. Thomas More, 3
Oak Lawn vs. Horizon SW, 4:30
Brooks vs. Belvidere, 6
Dixon vs. Effingham, 7:30
Hinsdale Central
Dec. 22
Stevenson vs. Morton, 9:30 a.m.
Oak Forest vs. Maine South, 11 a.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Willowbrook, 12:30
St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2
Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 3:45
Oswego East vs. Rockford Auburn, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. St. Charles East, 7
DePaul Prep vs. Glenbard East, 8:30
Jacobs
Dec. 18 (Pool play)
Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3
Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3
Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30
Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30
Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6
Marian Central vs. Rockford Jefferson, 6
South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30
Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30
Maine East
Dec. 27
Maine East vs. Elgin, 9 a.m.
Elk Grove vs. Kennedy, 10:30 a.m.
McHenry vs. Lane, noon
Addison Trail vs. Argo, 1:30
Westinghouse vs. Ridgewood, 3
Vernon Hills vs. Metea Valley, 4:30
Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 6
Leyden vs. Antioch, 7:30
Pekin
Dec. 27
Morton, IL vs. Richwoods, 9 a.m.
Moline vs. Plainfield South, 10:30 a.m.
Springfield Lanphier vs. Comer, 12:45
Lake Park vs. Washington, IL, 2:15
Boylan vs. Hersey, 3:45
Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Limestone, 8
Normal West vs. Pattonville, 9:30
Plano
Dec. 27
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 9 a.m.
Ottawa vs. Hinkley Big Rock, 10:30 a.m.
Morris vs. Lisle, 12:30
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 2
Northridge Prep vs. Plano, 7
Longwood vs. Mendota, 5:30
Streator vs. Kaneland, 3:30
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Newark, 8:30
Pontiac
Dec. 28
Lockport vs. West Aurora, 9 a.m.
New Trier vs. Peoria Manual, 10:30 a.m.
Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1
Warren vs. Oak Park, 2:30
Danville vs. St. Charles North, 4
Curie vs. Bloomington, 6
Benet vs. Pontiac, 7:30
Bloom vs. Joliet West, 9
Proviso West
Dec. 27
Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30 a.m.
Morgan Park vs. Clark, 11 a.m.
Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Fenwick, 12:30
TF North vs. Kenwood, noon
Farragut vs. Gary Bowman, Ind., 4
Proviso East vs. Bogan, 5:30
Zion-Benton vs. Morton, 7
Young vs. Crete-Monee, 8:30
Wheeling
Dec. 27
Deerfield vs. St. Viator, 9 a.m.
Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 10:30 a.m.
Notre Dame vs. Mather, 12:15
Niles North vs. Prospect, 2
Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbard North, 3:45
Glenbrook South vs. Waukegan, 5:30
Wheeling vs. Libertyville, 7:15
Fremd vs. Maine West, 8:45
York
Dec. 27
Hinsdale South vs. Lake Forest, 8:30 a.m.
Tinley Park vs. Palatine, 10 a.m.
Timothy Christian vs. Lemont, 11:30 a.m.
St. Laurence vs. Rolling Meadows, 1
Stagg vs. Batavia, 3
Naperville North vs. Leo, 4:30
Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 6
Downers Grove South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
Wheaton North vs. Lyons, 9 a.m.
Conant vs. St. Ignatius, 10:30 a.m.
Highland Park vs. Nazareth, noon
Sandburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 1:30
Schaumburg vs. St. Francis, 3:30
Providence vs. Bolingbrook, 5
Montini vs. Andrew, 6:30
Solorio vs. York, 8