2021 holiday tournament pairings

Pairings for all the holiday tournaments across the state with local teams.

By Michael O'Brien
Curie’s Ramean Hinton (23) and the rest of the Condors celebrate just before receiving the championship trophy at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

If your tournament isn’t included please send the bracket to mobrien@suntimes.com

Big Dipper

at Rich

Dec. 27

Hillcrest vs. Bowen, 8:30

Dunbar vs. Ag. Science, 9 a.m.

Thornwood vs. Marshall, 4

Perspectives Leadership vs. Phillips, noon

Thornton vs. Vocational, 7

TF South vs. Von Steuben, 10:30 a.m.

Hyde Park vs. Thornridge, 1:30

Rich vs. Fenger, 5:30

Bloomington (Large school)

Dec. 27

Normal vs. North Chicago, 8

Lincoln-Way West vs. North Lawndale, 9:30

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Harlem, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3

Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, noon

Springfield vs. Metamora, 10:30 a.m.

East St. Louis vs. Normal U-High, 6:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria, 5

Bloomington (Small school)

Dec. 27

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Minonk Fieldcrest, 1:30

McNamara vs. Winnebago, 3

Aurora Christian vs. Stanford Olympia, 9:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Providence-St. Mel, 8

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Downs Tri-Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Rock Falls, noon

El Paso-Gridley vs. Annawan, 6:30

East Dubuque vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 5

Centralia

Dec. 28

Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 8:30 a.m.

Confluence vs. Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

Romeoville vs. Glenwood, 12:30

St. Louis Vashon vs. Lausanne, 2

Evanston vs. Cahokia, 3:30

Carmel vs. Muhlenberg, 6:15

Centralia vs. Kipp, 7:45

Marist vs. Belleville West, 9:15

East Aurora

Dec. 27 (Pool play)

Plainfield Central vs. Marmion, 1

Joliet Catholic vs. Downers Grove North, 2:35

Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 4:10

East Aurora vs. Clemente, 5:45

Effingham/Teutopolis

Dec. 28

Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3

Champaign Centennial vs. St. Anthony, 4:30

Newton vs. Charleston, 6

Lutheran North vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

Mattoon vs. St. Thomas More, 3

Oak Lawn vs. Horizon SW, 4:30

Brooks vs. Belvidere, 6

Dixon vs. Effingham, 7:30

Hinsdale Central

Dec. 22

Stevenson vs. Morton, 9:30 a.m.

Oak Forest vs. Maine South, 11 a.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Willowbrook, 12:30

St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2

Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 3:45

Oswego East vs. Rockford Auburn, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. St. Charles East, 7

DePaul Prep vs. Glenbard East, 8:30

Jacobs

Dec. 18 (Pool play)

Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3

Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3

Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30

Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30

Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6

Marian Central vs. Rockford Jefferson, 6

South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30

Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30

Maine East

Dec. 27

Maine East vs. Elgin, 9 a.m.

Elk Grove vs. Kennedy, 10:30 a.m.

McHenry vs. Lane, noon

Addison Trail vs. Argo, 1:30

Westinghouse vs. Ridgewood, 3

Vernon Hills vs. Metea Valley, 4:30

Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 6

Leyden vs. Antioch, 7:30

Pekin

Dec. 27

Morton, IL vs. Richwoods, 9 a.m.

Moline vs. Plainfield South, 10:30 a.m.

Springfield Lanphier vs. Comer, 12:45

Lake Park vs. Washington, IL, 2:15

Boylan vs. Hersey, 3:45

Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30

Mount Carmel vs. Limestone, 8

Normal West vs. Pattonville, 9:30

Plano

Dec. 27

Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 9 a.m.

Ottawa vs. Hinkley Big Rock, 10:30 a.m.

Morris vs. Lisle, 12:30

Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 2

Northridge Prep vs. Plano, 7

Longwood vs. Mendota, 5:30

Streator vs. Kaneland, 3:30

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Newark, 8:30

Pontiac

Dec. 28

Lockport vs. West Aurora, 9 a.m.

New Trier vs. Peoria Manual, 10:30 a.m.

Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1

Warren vs. Oak Park, 2:30

Danville vs. St. Charles North, 4

Curie vs. Bloomington, 6

Benet vs. Pontiac, 7:30

Bloom vs. Joliet West, 9

Proviso West

Dec. 27

Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30 a.m.

Morgan Park vs. Clark, 11 a.m.

Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Fenwick, 12:30

TF North vs. Kenwood, noon

Farragut vs. Gary Bowman, Ind., 4

Proviso East vs. Bogan, 5:30

Zion-Benton vs. Morton, 7

Young vs. Crete-Monee, 8:30

Wheeling

Dec. 27

Deerfield vs. St. Viator, 9 a.m.

Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 10:30 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Mather, 12:15

Niles North vs. Prospect, 2

Buffalo Grove vs. Glenbard North, 3:45

Glenbrook South vs. Waukegan, 5:30

Wheeling vs. Libertyville, 7:15

Fremd vs. Maine West, 8:45

York

Dec. 27

Hinsdale South vs. Lake Forest, 8:30 a.m.

Tinley Park vs. Palatine, 10 a.m.

Timothy Christian vs. Lemont, 11:30 a.m.

St. Laurence vs. Rolling Meadows, 1

Stagg vs. Batavia, 3

Naperville North vs. Leo, 4:30

Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 6

Downers Grove South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

Wheaton North vs. Lyons, 9 a.m.

Conant vs. St. Ignatius, 10:30 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Nazareth, noon

Sandburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 1:30

Schaumburg vs. St. Francis, 3:30

Providence vs. Bolingbrook, 5

Montini vs. Andrew, 6:30

Solorio vs. York, 8

