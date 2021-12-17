Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Friday, December 17, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at Rock Falls, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
DePaul at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
Fenwick at Montini, 7:00
Loyola at St. Francis de Sales, PPD
Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00
St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00
St. Rita at St. Ignatius, 2-17 PPD
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Highland Park, 7:00
Maine East at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Niles North at Maine West, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Maine South, PPD
Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Holy Trinity, 6:30
DU KANE
Batavia at Geneva, 7:15
Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7:15
St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 7:15
Wheaton North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Carmel, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Marist, 7:00
St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00
St. Viator at Marian Central, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30
McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Streator, 1-28 PPD
Lisle at Manteno, 7:00
Peotone at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 7:00
Rochelle at Morris, 7:00
Sycamore at Ottawa, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Serena, PPD
Earlville at Newark, 7:00
IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45
LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
Leland at Hiawatha, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30
St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Prospect at Hersey, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6:00
Wheeling at Buffalo Grove, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 1-11 PPD
Conant at Schaumburg, 7:00
Fremd at Palatine, 6:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Boylan, 7:15
Harlem at Freeport, 6:00
Hononegah at Rockford East, 7:00
Jefferson at Guilford, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Thornwood, 6:30
Rich at Thornton, 5:00
Thornridge at Kankakee, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 1-24 PPD
Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Oswego at Yorkville, 6:30
Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30
West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
TRI-COUNTY
Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00
South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Proviso East at Addison Trail, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at York, 7:30
Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Uplift, 6:00
Antioch at Westosha Central (WI), 7:00
Argo at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Butler at Bowen, 5:00
Christ the King at Dyett, 5:00
Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:00
Collins vs. DRW, 5:00
Comer at Intrinsic, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Andrew, PPD
Grace Christian at Calumet Christian, 7:00
Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 6:00
Julian at Fenger, PPD
Mather at Roosevelt, 5:00
North Grand at Von Steuben, 6:15
Oak Lawn at Stagg, 12-23 PPD
Orr at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:45
Payton at Ogden, PPD
Phoenix at Amundsen, 5:00
Princeville at Midland, 7:30
Richards at Brother Rice, 7:00
Ridgewood at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Somonauk at Amboy, 7:30
Walther Christian at Northridge, 6:00
Warren at Round Lake, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:30
MADISON COLLEGE (WI)
Yorkville Christian vs. Deforest (WI), 8:00
SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON
Simeon vs. Minneapolis North (MN), 4:30
Kenwood vs. Sunrise Christian (KN), 9:00
FORT MYERS (FL)
Young vs. Gill St. Bernards (NJ), 9:30
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
De La Salle vs. Coronado (NV), 6:35
SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)
New Trier vs. Saguaro (AZ), 1:30
New Trier vs. TBD
WATSEKA
Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 4:30
LaSalette vs. Westville, 5:45
Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 8:15