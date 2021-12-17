 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Hillcrest’s Bryce Tillery (2) drives toward the basket as Glenbard West’s Andrew Dauksas (12) defends.
Hillcrest’s Bryce Tillery (2) drives toward the basket as Glenbard West’s Andrew Dauksas (12) defends.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Friday, December 17, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Rock Falls, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

DePaul at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

Fenwick at Montini, 7:00

Loyola at St. Francis de Sales, PPD

Mount Carmel at Providence, 7:00

St. Laurence at Marmion, 7:00

St. Rita at St. Ignatius, 2-17 PPD

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine East at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Niles North at Maine West, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Maine South, PPD

Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Holy Trinity, 6:30

DU KANE

Batavia at Geneva, 7:15

Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7:15

St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 7:15

Wheaton North at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Carmel, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Marist, 7:00

St. Patrick at Notre Dame, 7:00

St. Viator at Marian Central, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Huntley, 7:30

McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Streator, 1-28 PPD

Lisle at Manteno, 7:00

Peotone at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Kaneland, 7:00

Rochelle at Morris, 7:00

Sycamore at Ottawa, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Serena, PPD

Earlville at Newark, 7:00

IMSA at Indian Creek, 6:45

LaMoille at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

Leland at Hiawatha, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30

St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Prospect at Hersey, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6:00

Wheeling at Buffalo Grove, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 1-11 PPD

Conant at Schaumburg, 7:00

Fremd at Palatine, 6:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Boylan, 7:15

Harlem at Freeport, 6:00

Hononegah at Rockford East, 7:00

Jefferson at Guilford, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Thornwood, 6:30

Rich at Thornton, 5:00

Thornridge at Kankakee, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 1-24 PPD

Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego at Yorkville, 6:30

Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30

West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

TRI-COUNTY

Putnam County at Seneca, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Woodland, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at Larkin, 7:00

South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Morton at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Proviso East at Addison Trail, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at York, 7:30

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Uplift, 6:00

Antioch at Westosha Central (WI), 7:00

Argo at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Butler at Bowen, 5:00

Christ the King at Dyett, 5:00

Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:00

Collins vs. DRW, 5:00

Comer at Intrinsic, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Andrew, PPD

Grace Christian at Calumet Christian, 7:00

Hinsdale Central at Willowbrook, 6:00

Julian at Fenger, PPD

Mather at Roosevelt, 5:00

North Grand at Von Steuben, 6:15

Oak Lawn at Stagg, 12-23 PPD

Orr at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:45

Payton at Ogden, PPD

Phoenix at Amundsen, 5:00

Princeville at Midland, 7:30

Richards at Brother Rice, 7:00

Ridgewood at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Somonauk at Amboy, 7:30

Walther Christian at Northridge, 6:00

Warren at Round Lake, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:30

MADISON COLLEGE (WI)

Yorkville Christian vs. Deforest (WI), 8:00

SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON

Simeon vs. Minneapolis North (MN), 4:30

Kenwood vs. Sunrise Christian (KN), 9:00

FORT MYERS (FL)

Young vs. Gill St. Bernards (NJ), 9:30

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)

De La Salle vs. Coronado (NV), 6:35

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)

New Trier vs. Saguaro (AZ), 1:30

New Trier vs. TBD

WATSEKA

Cissna Park vs. Donovan, 4:30

LaSalette vs. Westville, 5:45

Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 8:15

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

A happy holiday for the once-lost Children’s Fountain and the family of its champion, Jane Byrne

Monument commissioned by former mayor gets a worthy and overdue makeover

By Michael Sneed

‘Cinderella,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Nutcracker’ performances canceled due to COVID outbreaks in casts

The Chicago cancellations come on the heels of numerous temporary show shutdowns on Broadway due to COVID outbreaks.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Pritzker signs repeal of Parental Notice of Abortion Act

The legislation also creates an advisory group for youth health and safety issues that will identify laws and policies that affect parenting and pregnant people under age 18.

By Rachel Hinton

Two more Bears on reserve/COVID-19 list brings total to 13

One day after putting six players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears added two more Friday: quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley.

By Patrick Finley

Tashaun Gipson: ‘No quit in this locker room’

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said on a podcast that some players "are starting to go in the tank" as the Bears stumble out of contention. But Gipson, who knows end-of-season dissension when he sees it, disputed that. "Nobody’s packed it up," he said.

By Mark Potash

Anything can happen for Bears with Jakeem Grant, and that’s worth watching

Grant is the most high-risk, high-reward player in the offense, and that’s compelling television. He also might assert himself in the Tarik Cohen role over the final four games.

By Jason Lieser