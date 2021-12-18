 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Asa Thomas spearheads Lake Forest’s balanced win at Oak Park

Asa Thomas knows eyes are on him, whether its opponents game-planning to contain him or college coaches coming out to see a four-star prospect in person.

By Mike Clark
Lake Forest’s Sam Gibson (3) goes up and under the Oak Park defenders for a layup.
Lake Forest’s Sam Gibson (3) goes up and under the Oak Park defenders for a layup.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Asa Thomas knows eyes are on him, whether its opponents game-planning to contain him or college coaches coming out to see a four-star prospect in person.

But the 6-7 Lake Forest junior doesn’t seem to be fazed by the attention or feel the need to force anything on the offensive end.

On Saturday night, he was content to set up his teammates early before stepping out to the perimeter after halftime.

The result was a 19-point, seven-rebound effort in No. 16 Lake Forest’s 84-59 romp past Oak Park-River Forest in Oak Park.

All the attention the Huskies (4-3) paid to Thomas opened things up for senior guard Alex Forowycz, who scored a game-high 29 points, and sophomore guard Tommy Aberle, who had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“He’s like the smartest player I’ve had in 15 years,” Lake Forest coach Phil LaScala said of Forowycz. “Alex does a great job of cutting and moving without the ball.”

Aberle, meanwhile, is someone to watch: a three-sport varsity athlete (baseball and football are the others) as a sophomore.

“We have a lot of pieces on our team who can do big things,” said Thomas, whose nine offers include five from the Big Ten. “So in the first half, I was letting the game come to me, finding the open guys. Our guys were doing a great job cutting.

“We knew coming in they were going to overplay us and pressure us.”

Thomas’ team-first attitude is something LaScala is used to seeing,

“He’s like, to a fault almost sometimes, too unselfish in a way,” LaScala said.

Thomas had five points in the first half before scoring 14 in the final two quarters, including a 4-for-4 effort on three-pointers.

Lake Forest (7-2) pulled away early, using an 11-1 run to go up 31-17 with 5:26 left in the second quarter. It was 43-26 at halftime and 65-41 after three quarters.

Thomas helped the Scouts open some daylight with his play on both ends of the floor.

He guarded 5-10 Oak Park guard Christian Marshall, who is “quicker than all get up,” LaScala said.

“I thought [Thomas] did a great job defensively, getting deflections, causing havoc,” the coach added. “I think that started our offense.”

And it opened the way for Forowycz and Aberle, among others.

“Asa is such a good player, it makes it easier for every one of us,” Forowycz said.

What also makes it easier for the Scouts is having a full roster.

“We’ve been struggling with guys missing, guys in and out and not here,” LaScala said. “This is the first time we’ve had 14 guys dress in a long time. It was nice to have a [full] team this week in practice.”

Justin Mullins led Oak Park with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Marshall scored 10.

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Teatro ZinZanni,’ other shows cancel performances due to COVID outbreaks in casts

The Chicago cancellations come on the heels of numerous temporary show shutdowns on Broadway due to COVID outbreaks.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

2 hurt in Belmont Cragin fire

One person was taken to Community First Medical Center in "very critical" condition, fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

This You Gotta See: Bears-Vikings, a Bulls restart and Illini go for Braggin’ Rights

But all of it — including five NBA games scheduled for Christmas Day — is up in the air as the sports world braces daily for coronavirus-related disruption.

By Steve Greenberg

54-year-old woman fatally shot on Austin sidewalk

She was outside was in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone shot her in the stomach, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan says his time in protocol was frustrating

The veteran forward said he was symptom-free and did everything he could to stay mentally sharp during his time off. Now he’s hoping to find his rhythm as the Bulls try to get back to normal after being down 10 players last week.

By Joe Cowley

No bail for man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old boy in Gresham

Danny Simmons is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tremayne Maltbia earlier this year.

By Madeline Kenney