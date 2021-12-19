Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 19, 2021

Well that was a rough week. My plan for the last few days was to cover St. Patrick vs. Notre Dame, Evanston at New Trier and DePaul Prep against Benet. Only one of those games happened, which is the way things are going these days. About 40 games were canceled over the weekend.

Make sure to triple-check that a game is actually happening before you head out to one this week. Twitter is probably the best source for that, especially with a lot of the schools already out for the holidays.

This week is pretty quiet. The Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic starts up on Tuesday and the Jacobs Tournament continues.

Marian Catholic and Oak Forest both dropped out of the rankings. The Spartans lost to Tinley Park and Brother Rice, two talented teams. Richards beat Oak Forest.

Larkin and Benet, two teams that have done nothing but win this season, join the rankings. The Redwings have only lost to Proviso East and Larkin’s loss was the first week of the season to Rockford East.

Super 25 for Dec. 19, 2021

1. Glenbard West (10-0) 1

Off until York

2. Kenwood (8-2) 2

Three-win week

3. Simeon (6-1) 3

Split in South Dakota

4. Glenbrook South (8-1) 4

Hosts Morgan Park Wednesday

5. Young (4-2) 5

Lost to Oak Hill

6. Curie (12-0) 6

Off till Pontiac

7. Hillcrest (8-1) 7

Favorites at Big Dipper

8. Bolingbrook (9-0) 8

Beat Bradley-Bourbonnais

9. Bloom (7-2) 9

At Thornwood Tuesday

10. Brother Rice (9-1) 10

Surpassing expectations

11. Orr (6-0) 11

Knocked off Lincoln Park

12. Mount Carmel (10-0) 12

Hosts Comer Tuesday

13. Oswego East (11-0) 13

Beat Yorkville Christian

14. DePaul Prep (9-0) 14

Benet game postponed

15. New Trier (12-1) 15

Won title in Arizona

16. Lake Forest (7-2) 16

Alex Forowycz can score

17. Thornton (5-2) 17

Major contenders at Big Dipper

18. Riverside-Brookfield (9-1) 20

Beat St. Francis

19. Leo (4-1) 21

At Bremen Monday

20. Evanston (6-2) 22

In Centralia next

21. Wheaton Warrenville South (9-0) 23

Handled Wheaton North

22. Proviso East (7-0) 25

Dark horse at Proviso West

23. St. Rita (8-3) 25

Turned it around last week

24. Benet (7-1) NR

Six consecutive wins

25. Larkin (10-1) NR

Demolishing teams