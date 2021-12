One person was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate-57 near suburban Markham.

The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. in the I-57 northbound lanes near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

One person suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes were closed starting at 167th Street until 8:45 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released any additional information.