Big 10-point buck “with a little character to boot!:” Jo Daviess County buck in first firearm season

Rob Fleming shot a big 10-point buck, “with a little character to boot!,” during Illinois’ first segment of the firearm deer season to earn Buck of the Week honors.

By Dale Bowman
Rob Fleming with his big buck from Jo Daviess County. Provided
Rob Fleming with his big buck from Jo Daviess County.
Rob Fleming messaged, “In case you’re looking for any deer pics!”

I always am looking for good deer photos.

This one involved his big buck from Jo Daviess County during the first part of firearm deer season.

“A nice symmetrical 10-point, with a little character to boot!,” he noted.

I’m all for symmetrical with character.

Fleming’s buck was one of 50,000 deer harvested during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season. Click here to see a full breakdown of harvest during the first season.

The second segment of firearm season began today, Dec. 2, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when time is right. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

