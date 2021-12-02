Big 10-point buck “with a little character to boot!:” Jo Daviess County buck in first firearm season

Rob Fleming messaged, “In case you’re looking for any deer pics!”

I always am looking for good deer photos.

This one involved his big buck from Jo Daviess County during the first part of firearm deer season.

“A nice symmetrical 10-point, with a little character to boot!,” he noted.

I’m all for symmetrical with character.

Fleming’s buck was one of 50,000 deer harvested during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season. Click here to see a full breakdown of harvest during the first season.

The second segment of firearm season began today, Dec. 2, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.

