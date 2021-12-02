Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores or corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, December 2, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Dixon at Byron, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, 7:00
Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Johnson, 5:30
Comer at DRW, 7:00
ITW-Speer at Bulls, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Thornton Fr. South at Evergreen Park, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield South at Joliet Central, PPD 12-13
UPSTATE EIGHT
Elgin at Fenton, 7:00
Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30
West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at Indian Creek, 6:45
Back of the Yards at Hancock, 5:00
Catalyst-Maria at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
Chesterton Holy Family at Families of Faith, 5:30
DePue at Calvary (Normal), 7:00
Donovan at Blue Ridge, 7:00
Dunbar at Fenger, 5:00
EPIC at Agricultural Science, 5:00
Hansberry at Ellison, 6:30
Hillcrest at Bowen, 6:00
North Shore at Walther Christian, 7:30
Payton at King, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Lindblom, 5:00
Phillips at Harlan, 5:00
Rauner at Excel-Englewood, 5:30
Rochelle Zell at Westminster Christian, 7:00
Roycemore at Waldorf, 6:00
Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Joliet Catholic vs. Mooseheart, 4:30
St. Edward vs. Aurora Central, 6:00
Crossroads vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30