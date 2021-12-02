 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis (23) shoots Sandburg’s Martin Petraitis (4) and Ryan McPolin (2) defend.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores or corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Byron, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at North Boone, 7:00

Rock Falls at Winnebago, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Johnson, 5:30

Comer at DRW, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Bulls, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Thornton Fr. South at Evergreen Park, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield South at Joliet Central, PPD 12-13

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at Fenton, 7:00

Larkin at South Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30

West Chicago at Bartlett, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at Indian Creek, 6:45

Back of the Yards at Hancock, 5:00

Catalyst-Maria at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Chesterton Holy Family at Families of Faith, 5:30

DePue at Calvary (Normal), 7:00

Donovan at Blue Ridge, 7:00

Dunbar at Fenger, 5:00

EPIC at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Hansberry at Ellison, 6:30

Hillcrest at Bowen, 6:00

North Shore at Walther Christian, 7:30

Payton at King, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Lindblom, 5:00

Phillips at Harlan, 5:00

Rauner at Excel-Englewood, 5:30

Rochelle Zell at Westminster Christian, 7:00

Roycemore at Waldorf, 6:00

Stillman Valley at Harvard, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Joliet Catholic vs. Mooseheart, 4:30

St. Edward vs. Aurora Central, 6:00

Crossroads vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30

