 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mom tells of rescuing 7-year-old son from fire. ‘Me going into the fire was my mama bear response. I didn’t want him hurt at all.’

Melissa Compean broke a window to get to her son Brayden Findlay, who suffered third-degree burns on his arms and hands.

By Emmanuel Camarillo
Brayden Findlay in his hospital bed alongside his mother Melissa Compean and Dr. Joshua Carson.
Loyola Medicine

Melissa Compean’s lungs burned with each breath and thick smoke clouded her vision, but she knew her 7-year-old son was somewhere in the room.

She grabbed a blanket and put it over her face, reaching out until she finally felt her son’s arm. Brayden screamed out in pain, but Compean was relieved to know he was alive.

“I felt his arm and it was wet from being burned, so I was like, oh no, he’s hurt,” she said in a video released Monday by Loyola Medical Center, which treated Brayden for severe burns on his arms and hands.

Brayden Findlay
Loyola Medicine

Compean said she was able to get her son to stand and guided him toward the window, which she had broken to get into the burning house. Her stepfather was waiting at the window for them.

“I’m terrified of fire, so me going into the fire was my mama bear response. I didn’t want him hurt at all,” Compean said. “I was trying to save him. Thank God, I faced my own fear.”

The boy’s grandmother, 60-year-old Susan Callopy, died in the fire that broke out Nov. 29 in the 5700 block of West 64th Street. Brayden suffered a life-threatening inhalation injuries and third-degree burns to his arms and hands.

Dr. Joshua Carson, regional director of Loyola’s burn center, said his team administered specialized aerosol treatments to reduce the swelling in Brayden’s airway. Later, they were able to safely insert a tube into his trachea for surgery.

The boy was on a ventilator for several days but is back to breathing on his own.

Brayden’s burns were treated with an special technique that focuses on the “regenerative properties” of a patient’s skin, Carson said. Unlike traditional skin grafts, the new technique requires a much smaller section of skin.

“You can mix it into a spray and you spray that skin on top of just little bitty pieces of graft,” Carson said. “So rather than have a big slab of his skin scarring up his arms, he’s got little lines of skin graft. And then he’s got this spray so that it can heal more like natural skin.”

Brayden will now head to a rehabilitation center, where he will work with therapists to rebuild muscles in his arms and hands. Carson said the technique they used should make it much easier for his hands to get back to where they were.

“For a kid like him at his age who needs to grow with his hands and use them, that's I think a huge advantage,” the doctor said. “He’s healed really well, he won’t need anymore surgery.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Potential breakout juniors and sophomores to keep an eye on

Here are several players to keep an eye on in coming months based on talent, potential and the production they’ve provided early this season.

By Joe Henricksen

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026 — 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.

By Associated Press

Jury begins deliberating cop’s case in Daunte Wright death

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her summation that Wright’s death was "entirely preventable. Totally avoidable." Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright "caused the whole incident."

By Associated Press

Stars of ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ share holiday recipes in free cookbook

The free digital download of the "One Chicago Holiday Cookbook" features a collection of recipes and family anecdotes from the casts of each of the three "One Chicago" branded series.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

Senior defense officials say that fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year, but they warn that the number may grow given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans.

By Associated Press

Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe

In the lawsuit, filed two weeks weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James requested that Trump sit for a Jan. 7 deposition, Trump alleges the investigation has violated his constitutional rights in a "thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates."

By Associated Press