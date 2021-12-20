Passport books will soon cost more due to increased fees

International travel costs are set to rise next week thanks to a price hike in passport book fees.

The State Department announced Monday that it would increase its security surcharge fees for passport books by $20 for all customers starting Dec. 27.

Passport book fees vary by age:

Travelers 16 and older who are applying for the first time must pay $145 in fees or $165 starting next week.

Travelers 16 and older who are renewing their passport book must pay $110 in fees or $130 starting next week.

Travelers under 16 must pay $115 in passport book fees or $135 starting next week.

According to the State Department, “the increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

Travelers also have the option to pay $60 to expedite delivery and receive the passport in five to seven weeks or $17.56 for one-to-two day delivery.

Securing a passport has been a challenge for travelers in recent months, with nonexpedited wait times over the summer skyrocketing to 18 weeks due to high travel demand, staff shortages and delays within the U.S. Postal Service. Processing times have since dropped down to eight to 11 weeks.

