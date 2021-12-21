 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two kittens missing after someone stole a pet carrier at O’Hare and then tossed it into a trash bin

A man and woman spotted the blue carrier in the trash, rescued the kittens and left the airport with them.

By Jermaine Nolen
Two kittens were reported missing Dec. 6, 2021, after a person threw a blue carrier they were inside in the trash at O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for help finding a man and woman who recovered two kittens who had been tossed into a trash bin at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month

The kittens were inside a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler waiting to board his flight on Dec. 6, Chicago police said. The person then threw the carrier and the kittens in the trash.

A man and woman saw the blue carrier, rescued the kittens and left the airport with them, police said.

Police are asking for help identifying a man and woman they believed rescued two kittens that were stolen and thrown into a trash can Dec. 6, 2021, at O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago police

Anyone with information can contact Area Five police at 312-746-7394.

