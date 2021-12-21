Two kittens missing after someone stole a pet carrier at O’Hare and then tossed it into a trash bin

Chicago police are asking for help finding a man and woman who recovered two kittens who had been tossed into a trash bin at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month

The kittens were inside a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler waiting to board his flight on Dec. 6, Chicago police said. The person then threw the carrier and the kittens in the trash.

A man and woman saw the blue carrier, rescued the kittens and left the airport with them, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Area Five police at 312-746-7394.