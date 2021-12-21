Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic preview

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

The favorite: DePaul lost all five starters from a year ago. But the Rams are still unbeaten behind the trio of 6-9 Dylan Arnett, senior guard Trevon Thomas and budding sophomore Payton Kamin to lean on. For all of DePaul’s success in recent years, this tournament has not been kind to the Rams. There have been four straight trips to the semifinals but only one runner-up finish and three fourth-place finishes to show for it. Can they get over the hump and win this thing?

Top contenders: Oswego East is off to an impressive 11-0 start. Led by big-bodied Patrick Robinson, who is a load to handle as a punishing finisher and improving three-point threat, the Wolves are looking to prove they are one of the elite teams in the Chicago area.

Can a still young but extremely talented St. Rita put together four straight days of high level basketball? A title here could be used as a springboard for this young, promising team looking for résumé-building wins.

Sleepers: There is an endless list of sleepers in this tournament field. Oak Forest has a highly-productive star in Robbie Avila who has signed with Indiana State. Senior forward Christian Meeks leads a sneaky dangerous Homewood-Flossmoor. Stevenson is well coached and as a result is always a threat. And keep an eye on the host team, competitive Hinsdale Central, which lost to unbeaten Oswego East 55-52 over Thanksgiving.

Tournament storyline: The number of teams with perfect records across the Chicago area has dwindled, but there are two unbeaten teams in this field to pay close attention to in this tournament. Both DePaul and Oswego East, however, have difficult roads ahead of them in trying to get to January unscathed.

Top five players to watch: Robbie Avila, Oak Forest; Morez Johnson, St. Rita; Dylan Arnett, DePaul; Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic; Patrick Robinson, Oswego East.

Schedule

First round, Dec. 22

Stevenson vs. Morton, 9:30 a.m.

Oak Forest vs. Maine South, 11 a.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Willowbrook, 12:30

St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2

Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 3:45

Oswego East vs. Rockford Auburn, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. St. Charles East, 7

DePaul Prep vs. Glenbard East, 8:30

Quarterfinals, Dec. 23

Semifinals, Dec. 28

Championship, Dec. 29