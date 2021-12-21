 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago breaks a record: This is the latest we’ve gone in winter without measurable snow

The first measurable snowfall of the season usually occurs around Nov. 18, making Chicago way behind schedule.

By Sun-Times Wire
Winter is officially here — but it seems Jack Frost didn’t get the memo.

This is the latest Chicago has gone with no measurable snowfall, and with unseasonably warm temperatures ahead, the city may not see any until the new year.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the first time Chicago has made it through an entire fall season without measurable snowfall.

The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said. While some areas have seen trace amounts of snow, measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.

The area usually gets its first measurable snow around Nov. 18.

Temperatures in Chicago are expected to climb into the weekend, with forecast highs in the 50s on Friday and 45 on Christmas Day on Saturday, the weather service said.

The next chance for snow comes next week but it isn’t likely to be significant.

If no measurable snow falls in Chicago by the end of the year, the city will break another record: The longest stretch of days without it.

The city is at 280 days without measurable snow, the record is 290 days also set in 2012, the weather service said.

