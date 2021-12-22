 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis (23) shoots from in the lane as Minooka’s Darren Anderson (22) defends.
Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis (23) shoots from in the lane as Minooka’s Darren Anderson (22) defends.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send all scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Winnebago, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Golder at Rauner, 10:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, 2:30

NON CONFERENCE

Agricultural Science at King

Andrew at Marist, PPD

Aurora Central at Lisle, 6:45

Buffalo Grove at Schaumburg, 7:00

Burlington Central at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

DeKalb at Dunlap, 6:30

Douglass at Wells, 3:00

Dyett at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15

Earlville at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Fenger at Leo, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Geneva at Metea Valley, 6:00

Kennedy at Shepard, 6:30

Lake Park at Elk Grove, 6:00

Libertyville at Palatine, 6:00

Manley at Austin, 4:00

Midland at Stark County, 7:30

Morgan Park at Glenbrook South, 2:00

Northtown at Schurz, 11:00

Pecatonica at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

Rauner at Golder, 10:00

Riverside-Brookfield at St. Edward, 7:00

Somonauk at Plano, 7:00

Waukegan at Maine West, 3:00

Wheeling at Taft, CNL

Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Stevenson vs. Morton, 9:30

Oak Forest vs. Maine South, CNL

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Willowbrook, 12:30

St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2:00

Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 3:45

Oswego East vs. Auburn, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. St. Charles East, 7:00

DePaul vs. Glenbard East, 8:30

JACOBS

Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 9:00

Grant vs. Cary-Grove, 10:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Johnsburg, 12:00

Bartlett vs. Marian Central, 1:30

Loyola vs. Streamwood, 3:00

Barrington vs. Grayslake Central, 4:30

Waubonsie Valley vs. Larkin, 6:00

Jacobs vs. Jefferson, 7:30

MARENGO

Richmond-Burton vs. Woodstock, 9:00a

Stillman Valley vs. Harvard, 10:30

Crystal Lake Central vs. Fenton, 12:00

Grayslake North vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30

Sycamore vs. Woodstock North, 3:00

Freeport vs. Rochelle, 4:30

Genoa-Kingston vs. Rockford Christian, 6:00

Marengo vs. Wauconda, 7:30

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

By Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

President Joe Biden said financial recovery from the pandemic will take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.

By Associated Press

Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

The jury entered its second full day of considering the fate of Maxwell after hearing from witnesses and seeing evidence for three weeks as prosecutors tried to prove that Maxwell was the crucial enabler of financier Jeffrey Epstein’s proclivity to sexually abuse teenage girls.

By Associated Press

Jurors in Minnesota cop’s trial resume deliberations Wednesday

The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. Kim Potter is charged in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

By Associated Press

NHL pulling out of Olympics, costing Patrick Kane last chance to win gold with U.S.

The NHL and its players association agreed Tuesday to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics, allowing postponed games to be rescheduled in February.

By Ben Pope

‘American Underdog’ tells Kurt Warner’s story, from undrafted to unequaled, in wholesome fashion

As the QB and his tenacious wife, Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin do a fine job of selling the sometimes hokey material.

By Richard Roeper