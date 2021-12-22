Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send all scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
North Boone at Winnebago, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Golder at Rauner, 10:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. South, 2:30
NON CONFERENCE
Agricultural Science at King
Andrew at Marist, PPD
Aurora Central at Lisle, 6:45
Buffalo Grove at Schaumburg, 7:00
Burlington Central at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
DeKalb at Dunlap, 6:30
Douglass at Wells, 3:00
Dyett at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15
Earlville at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Fenger at Leo, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Geneva at Metea Valley, 6:00
Kennedy at Shepard, 6:30
Lake Park at Elk Grove, 6:00
Libertyville at Palatine, 6:00
Manley at Austin, 4:00
Midland at Stark County, 7:30
Morgan Park at Glenbrook South, 2:00
Northtown at Schurz, 11:00
Pecatonica at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
Riverside-Brookfield at St. Edward, 7:00
Somonauk at Plano, 7:00
Waukegan at Maine West, 3:00
Wheeling at Taft, CNL
Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Stevenson vs. Morton, 9:30
Oak Forest vs. Maine South, CNL
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Willowbrook, 12:30
St. Rita vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2:00
Marian Catholic vs. Richards, 3:45
Oswego East vs. Auburn, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. St. Charles East, 7:00
DePaul vs. Glenbard East, 8:30
JACOBS
Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 9:00
Grant vs. Cary-Grove, 10:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Johnsburg, 12:00
Bartlett vs. Marian Central, 1:30
Loyola vs. Streamwood, 3:00
Barrington vs. Grayslake Central, 4:30
Waubonsie Valley vs. Larkin, 6:00
Jacobs vs. Jefferson, 7:30
MARENGO
Richmond-Burton vs. Woodstock, 9:00a
Stillman Valley vs. Harvard, 10:30
Crystal Lake Central vs. Fenton, 12:00
Grayslake North vs. Harvest Christian, 1:30
Sycamore vs. Woodstock North, 3:00
Freeport vs. Rochelle, 4:30
Genoa-Kingston vs. Rockford Christian, 6:00
Marengo vs. Wauconda, 7:30