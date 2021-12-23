Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Thursday, December 23, 2021
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Douglass at Austin, 4:00
Kankakee at Providence, 6:00
Libertyville at Vernon Hills, 5:30
Manley at Wells, 3:00
Mundelein at Lake Park, 4:30
Niles West at North Chicago, 2:30
Oak Lawn at Stagg, 11:00
Prosser at Richards (Chgo), 6:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Willowbrook vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00
Richards vs. Auburn, 12:30
St. Charles East vs. Glenbard East, 2:00
Stevenson vs. Maine South, 3:45
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Rita, 5:15
Marian Catholic vs. Oswego East, 7:00
Hinsdale Central vs. DePaul, 8:30
JACOBS
Streamwood vs. Grant, 9:00a
Grayslake Central vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30
South Elgin vs. Barrington, 12:00
Marian Central vs. Jacobs, 1:30
Cary-Grove vs. Loyola, 3:00
Larkin vs. Crystal Lake South, 4:30
Jefferson vs. Bartlett, 6:00
Johnsburg vs. Waubonsie Valley, 7:30
MARENGO
Richmond-Burton vs. Harvard, 9:00a
Woodstock vs. Stillman Valley, 10:30
Crystal Lake Central vs. Harvest Christian, 12:00
Fenton vs. Grayslake North, 1:30
Woodstock North vs. Rochelle, 3:00
Sycamore vs. Freeport, 4:30
Rockford Christian vs. Marengo, 6:00
Genoa-Kingston vs. Wauconda, 7:30