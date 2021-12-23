 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lane’s Joseph Perona (3) looks to pass the ball against Oak Forest.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Thursday, December 23, 2021

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Douglass at Austin, 4:00

Kankakee at Providence, 6:00

Libertyville at Vernon Hills, 5:30

Manley at Wells, 3:00

Mundelein at Lake Park, 4:30

Niles West at North Chicago, 2:30

Oak Lawn at Stagg, 11:00

Prosser at Richards (Chgo), 6:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Willowbrook vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00

Richards vs. Auburn, 12:30

St. Charles East vs. Glenbard East, 2:00

Stevenson vs. Maine South, 3:45

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Rita, 5:15

Marian Catholic vs. Oswego East, 7:00

Hinsdale Central vs. DePaul, 8:30

JACOBS

Streamwood vs. Grant, 9:00a

Grayslake Central vs. Prairie Ridge, 10:30

South Elgin vs. Barrington, 12:00

Marian Central vs. Jacobs, 1:30

Cary-Grove vs. Loyola, 3:00

Larkin vs. Crystal Lake South, 4:30

Jefferson vs. Bartlett, 6:00

Johnsburg vs. Waubonsie Valley, 7:30

MARENGO

Richmond-Burton vs. Harvard, 9:00a

Woodstock vs. Stillman Valley, 10:30

Crystal Lake Central vs. Harvest Christian, 12:00

Fenton vs. Grayslake North, 1:30

Woodstock North vs. Rochelle, 3:00

Sycamore vs. Freeport, 4:30

Rockford Christian vs. Marengo, 6:00

Genoa-Kingston vs. Wauconda, 7:30

