 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

State Farm Holiday Classic preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines in Bloomington.

By Joe Henricksen
Brother Rice’s Ahmad Henderson (11) crosses the lane and goes to the left hand as St. Ignatius’ Kolby Gilles (32) defends,
Brother Rice’s Ahmad Henderson (11) crosses the lane and goes to the left hand as St. Ignatius’ Kolby Gilles (32) defends,
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

State Farm Holiday Classic

Where: Bloomington-Normal

The favorite: Who can beat the local team? Normal, led by Liberty-bound Zach Cleveland, one of the top 15 senior prospects in Illinois, is off to a fast 9-1 start. The Ironmen boast a three-year veteran at point guard in Trey Redd and are blessed with talented size in 6-6 Zach Cleveland and a pair of highly-regarded sophomores: 6-8 Jaheem Webber and 6-7 Noah Cleveland. Plus, Normal has beaten the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds –– Rock Island and East St. Louis –– already this season.

Top contenders: Second-seeded Rock Island and high-scoring senior guard Amarion Nimmers would love another crack at Normal. The senior guard is putting up 24 points a game this season. East St. Louis, the No. 3 seed, is led by 6-4 Missouri recruit Christian Jones and athletic 6-4 junior Macaleab Rich who are both averaging 18 points a game.

Sleepers: A pair of Chicago area teams, Wheaton-Warrenville South and Brother Rice, are on a collision course as the 4-5 seeds to meet in the second round. But both are capable of making a run and winning this tournament. Playing Wheaton South without any prep work or time is a daunting task for any team in a tournament. Since a 60-57 loss to Curie, Brother Rice and point guard Ahmad Henderson have rattled off seven straight wins.

Tournament storyline: This is a fun and unique tournament. There is a small school and large school tournament. And it’s one of the few tournaments that brings together teams from all different geographical areas of the state. The top four seeds in the large school tournament are from central Illinois, the Quad Cities, southern Illinois and the Chicago area.

Top five players to watch: Owen Freeman, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Zach Cleveland, Normal; Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island; Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice; Ethan Kizer, Metamora.

Schedule

Dec. 27, First round

Normal vs. North Chicago, 8

Lincoln-Way West vs. North Lawndale, 9:30

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Harlem, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 3

Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, noon

Springfield vs. Metamora, 10:30 a.m.

East St. Louis vs. Normal U-High, 6:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Peoria, 5

Dec. 28, Quarterfinals

Dec. 29, Semifinals

Dec. 30, Championship

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Wheeling Hardwood Classic preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storylines at the Hardwood Classic.

By Joe Henricksen

Proviso West Holiday Tournament preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Proviso West tournament.

By Joe Henricksen

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Jack Tosh Holiday tournament.

By Joe Henricksen

Missing man last seen heading toward North Avenue Beach on Christmas Eve

Gay Dut, 22, was last seen in the 3700 block of West Wilson Avenue heading toward North Avenue Beach.

By Sun-Times Wire

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner and anti-apartheid activist, dies at 90

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity, both at home and globally.

By Associated Press

Okay, I admit: books are heavy

One downside of the Kindle e-reader is it doesn’t develop your upper body strength the way books do.

By Neil Steinberg