Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 26, 2021

Seventeen of the Super 25 teams didn’t play a game last week, so there hasn’t been much movement.

DePaul Prep drops out after losing to Hinsdale Central in the second round of the Red Devils’ holiday tournament. The young Rams were sailing by on an undefeated record before that. They lack a high quality win.

St. Rita also drops out. Homewood-Flossmoor knocked the Mustangs off in the second round at Hinsdale Central. St. Rita’s young talent is so tantalizing, but it just isn’t consistently beating quality teams.

Lyons joins the rankings at No. 24. The Lions only losses are to Glenbard West and Riverside-Brookfield and they have a nice win against Hinsdale Central.

Rolling Meadows also rejoins the rankings. The Mustangs don’t have a major win yet, but their only loss is to Wheaton Warrenville South and that keeps looking better as the Tigers rack up wins.

So this is where things stand as we head into the wild holiday tournament week. Expect everything to look totally different next Sunday. We should learn so much about so many teams.

Super 25 for Dec. 26, 2021

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (10-0) 1

Favorites at York

2. Kenwood (8-2) 2

Favorites at Proviso West

3. Simeon (6-1) 3

Favorites at Pontiac

4. Glenbrook South (9-1) 4

Heavy favorites in Wheeling

5. Curie (12-0) 6

Two-time defending Pontiac champs

6. Young (4-3) 5

AJ Casey playing well

7. Hillcrest (8-1) 7

Favorites at Rich South

8. Bolingbrook (9-0) 8

Defending champs at York

9. Bloom (7-2) 9

Could surprise at Pontiac

10. Brother Rice (9-1) 10

Contenders in Bloomington

11. Oswego East (13-0) 13

Beat Marian Catholic

12. Mount Carmel (11-0) 12

Contenders in Pekin

13. New Trier (12-1) 15

Faces Manual Tuesday

14. Orr (6-0) 11

In Minneapolis

15. Lake Forest (7-2) 16

Contenders at York

16. Thornton (5-2) 17

Big draw at Rich

17. Riverside-Brookfield (9-1) 18

Withdrew from York

18. Leo (4-1) 19

Interesting underdog at York

19. Evanston (6-2) 20

Playing in Centralia

20. Wheaton Warrenville South (11-0) 21

Contenders in Bloomington

21. Proviso East (7-0) 22

Opens with Bogan at Proviso West

22. Benet (6-1) 24

Faces Pontiac on Tuesday

23. Larkin (12-1) 25

Beat Crystal Lake South

24. Lyons (7-2) NR

Opens with Wheaton North Monday

25. Rolling Meadows (9-1) NR

Contenders at York