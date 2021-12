Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Monday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

The men, both 19, were standing on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said.

One was struck in the leg and the other in the arm, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.