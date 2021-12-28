Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Medina (OH) at Austin, 2:00
BHRA-HERITAGE
IMSA vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 10:00
IMSA vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Calvary (Normal vs. Winnebago, 2:00
Olympia vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:30
Tri-Valley vs. Rock Falls, 11:00
Annawan vs. Bloomington Cent. Cath., 9:30a
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. McNamara, 4:00
Aurora Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:30
St. Joseph-Organ vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 7:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Large Schools
North Chicago vs. Lincoln-Way West, 2:00
Harlem vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30
Joliet Central vs. Springfield, 11:00
University High (Normal) vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais,
Normal vs. North Lawndale, 4:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Brother Rice, 5:30
Rock Island vs. Metamora, 7:00
East St. Louis vs. Peoria Central, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
CENTRALIA
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 8:30a
Confluence (MO) vs. Champaign Central, 10:00
Romeoville vs. Glenwood, 12:30
Vashon (MO) vs. Lausanne (TN), 2:00
Evanston vs. Cahokia, 3:30
Carmel vs. Muhlenberg (KY), 6:15
Centralia vs. Kipp (MO), 7:45
Marist vs. Belleville West, 9:15
COLLINSVILLE
Belleville East vs. Edwardsville, 10:00
Althoff vs. Alton, 11:30
Oakville (MO) vs. Wasilla (AK), 1:00
Triad vs. Rockford East, 2:30
Madison vs. MacArthur, 10:00
Quincy vs. Lincoln, 11:30
Mundelein vs. Collinsville, 1:00
O’Fallon vs. Granite City, 2:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
DE KALB
West Chicago vs. LaSalle-Peru, 1:30
Belvidere North vs. Ogden, 12:00
Geneseo vs. DeKalb (JV), 10:30
Dundee-Crown vs. Freeport, 9:00a
DeKalb vs. Yorkville, 7:30
East Moline vs. Huntley, 6:00
Geneva vs. Guilford, 4:30
Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 3:00
EAST AURORA
Clemente vs. Wheaton Academy, 1:00
East Aurora vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:35
Plainfield Central vs. Clemente/Wheaton Acad, 4:
EASTLAND
West Carroll vs. Eastland, 10:00
Galena vs. Pecatonica, 11:30
Sherrard vs. South Beloit, 1:00
Forreston vs. Byron, 2:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00
Centennial vs. St. Anthony, 4:30
Newton vs. Charleston, 6:00
Lutheran North (MO) vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
at Effingham
Mattoon vs. Knoxville, 3:00
Oak Lawn vs. Horizon-Southwest, 4:30
Brooks vs. Belvidere, 6:00
Dixon vs. Effingham, 7:30
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Oak Forest vs. Willowbrook, 11:00
Richards vs. Glenbard East, 12:30
Morton vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2:00
Auburn vs. St. Charles East, 3:45
St. Rita vs. Marian Catholic, 5:15
Stevenson vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 7:00
Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Elmwood Park vs. Perspectives-MSA, 3:00
Walther Christian vs. Reavis, 4:30
Evergreen Park vs. St. Edward, 6:00
Esienhower vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
at Westmont
Westminster Christian vs. Aurora Central, 3:00
Westmont (BYE)
Hoffman Estates vs. Glenbard South, 6:00
Christ the King vs. Taft, 7:30
JACOBS
Streamwood vs. Jefferson, 9:00a
Johnsburg vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30
Grant vs. Jacobs, 10:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Prairie Ridge, 3:00
Cary-Grove vs. Marian Central, 12:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. South Elgin, 4:30
Loyola vs. Bartlett, 6:00
Larkin vs. Barrington, 7:30
JULIAN
Harlan vs. Urban Prep-Englewood, 10:00
Richards (Chgo) vs. Holy Trinity, 12:00
Julian vs. UC-Woodlawn , 2:00
Crane vs. Butler, 4:00
KANKAKEE
Small Schools
Manteno vs. St. Anne, 9:00a
Momence vs. Cissna Park, 12:00
Clifton Central vs. Adams-Friendship (WI), 3:00
Herscher vs. Grant Park, 6:00
Large Schools
Jones vs. Shepard, 10:30
Dimond (AK) vs. Schurz, CNL
Lindblom vs. Bremen, 4:30
Kankakee vs. Legal Prep, 7:30
KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT
Chicago Christian vs. Thrall (TX), 2:30
MAINE EAST
Kennedy (BYE)
McHenry vs. Argo, 4:00
Ridgewood vs. Vernon Hills, 4:00
Bulls (BYE)
Maine East vs. Elk Grove, 3:00
Lane vs. Addison Trail, 4:30
Westinghouse vs. Metea Valley, 6:00
Niles West vs. Antioch, 7:30
MARSEILLES
Hall vs Woodland, 9:00a
St. Bede vs Indian Creek, 10:30
Wilmington vs Dwight. 12:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs Earlville, 1:30
Putnam County vs Somonauk, 3:30
Kewanee vs Flanagan-Cornell, 5:00
Seneca vs. Serena, 6:30
Marquette vs. Reed-Custer, 8:00
MINNEAPOLIS (MN) - NORTH CENTRAL U.
Orr vs. Park Center (MN), 7:30
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 1:00
Durand vs. North Boone, 12:30
PEKIN
Richwoods vs. Pekin (JV), 9:00
Pekin vs. Limestone, 10:30
Comer vs. Pekin (JV), 12:45
Limestone vs. Normal West, 2:15
Richwoods vs. Comer, 6:30
Pekin vs. Normal West, 8:00
Morton vs. Moline, 9:00a
Lamphier vs. Washington, 10:30
Boylan vs. Lake Zurich, 12:45
Mount Carmel vs. Pattonville (MO), 2:15
PINE BLUFF (AR)
De La Salle vs. Fort Bend Hightower (TX), 2:00
PLANO
Coal City vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30
Morris vs. Sandwich, 9:00a
Plano vs. Mendota, 12:30
Streator vs. Newark, 2:00
Burlington Central vs. Ottawa, 3:30
Lisle vs. Yorkville Christian, 5:30
Northridge vs. Longwood, 7:00
Kaneland vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:30
PONTIAC
Lockport vs. West Aurora, 9:00a
New Irier vs. Manual, 10:30
Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1:00
Warren vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 2:30
Danville vs. St. Charles North, 4:00
Curie vs. Bloomington, 6:00
Benet vs. Pontiac, 7:30
Bloom vs. Joliet West, 9:00
PRINCEVILLE
DePue vs. Peoria Heights, 2:00
Galva vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Elmwood, 6:30
Midland vs. Princeville, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Lincoln Park vs. Morgan Park, 11:00
Zion-Benton vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30
Proviso West vs. Clark, 4:00
Hammond Central (IN) vs. Kenwood, 5:30
Farragut vs. Proviso East, 7:00
Morton vs. Young, 8:30
RICH
Bowen vs. Dunbar, 12:00
Marshall vs. Phillips, 9:00a
Thornridge vs. Rich, 10:30
Hillcrest vs. Agriculutral Science, 7:00
Thornwood vs. Perspectives-Lead, 1:30
Thornton vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30
Hyde Park vs. Fenger, 4:00
WHEELING
Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 10:30
Buffalo Grove vs Waukegan, 12:15
Wheeling vs Maine West, 2:00
Deerfield vs. Glenbrook North/Hampshire, 3:45
Notre Dame vs. Prospect, 5:15
Glenbrook South vs Glenbard North, 7:15
Fremd vs Libertyville, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 9:00a
YORK
Hinsdale South vs. Palatine, 8:30
Stagg vs. Naperville North, 11:30
Minooka vs. St. Laurence, 1:00
Wheaton North vs. St. Ignatius, 9:00
Schaumburg vs. Providence, 12:00
Montini vs. Timothy Christian, 1:30
Lake Forest vs. Tinley Park, 3:00
Lemont vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30
Batavia vs. Leo, 6:00
St. Patrick vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
Lyons vs. Conant, 3:30
Highland Park vs. Sandburg, 5:00
St. Francis vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30
Andrew vs. York, 8:00