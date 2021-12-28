 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from the holiday tournaments around the state.

By Michael O'Brien
Bogan’s Jaybari Moore (4) drives the ball past Proviso East’s Daye Alexander (34).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Medina (OH) at Austin, 2:00

BHRA-HERITAGE

IMSA vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 10:00

IMSA vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Calvary (Normal vs. Winnebago, 2:00

Olympia vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:30

Tri-Valley vs. Rock Falls, 11:00

Annawan vs. Bloomington Cent. Cath., 9:30a

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. McNamara, 4:00

Aurora Christian vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:30

St. Joseph-Organ vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 7:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Large Schools

North Chicago vs. Lincoln-Way West, 2:00

Harlem vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30

Joliet Central vs. Springfield, 11:00

University High (Normal) vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais,

Normal vs. North Lawndale, 4:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Brother Rice, 5:30

Rock Island vs. Metamora, 7:00

East St. Louis vs. Peoria Central, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

CENTRALIA

Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 8:30a

Confluence (MO) vs. Champaign Central, 10:00

Romeoville vs. Glenwood, 12:30

Vashon (MO) vs. Lausanne (TN), 2:00

Evanston vs. Cahokia, 3:30

Carmel vs. Muhlenberg (KY), 6:15

Centralia vs. Kipp (MO), 7:45

Marist vs. Belleville West, 9:15

COLLINSVILLE

Belleville East vs. Edwardsville, 10:00

Althoff vs. Alton, 11:30

Oakville (MO) vs. Wasilla (AK), 1:00

Triad vs. Rockford East, 2:30

Madison vs. MacArthur, 10:00

Quincy vs. Lincoln, 11:30

Mundelein vs. Collinsville, 1:00

O’Fallon vs. Granite City, 2:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

DE KALB

West Chicago vs. LaSalle-Peru, 1:30

Belvidere North vs. Ogden, 12:00

Geneseo vs. DeKalb (JV), 10:30

Dundee-Crown vs. Freeport, 9:00a

DeKalb vs. Yorkville, 7:30

East Moline vs. Huntley, 6:00

Geneva vs. Guilford, 4:30

Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 3:00

EAST AURORA

Clemente vs. Wheaton Academy, 1:00

East Aurora vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:35

Plainfield Central vs. Clemente/Wheaton Acad, 4:

EASTLAND

West Carroll vs. Eastland, 10:00

Galena vs. Pecatonica, 11:30

Sherrard vs. South Beloit, 1:00

Forreston vs. Byron, 2:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Pleasant Plains vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00

Centennial vs. St. Anthony, 4:30

Newton vs. Charleston, 6:00

Lutheran North (MO) vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

at Effingham

Mattoon vs. Knoxville, 3:00

Oak Lawn vs. Horizon-Southwest, 4:30

Brooks vs. Belvidere, 6:00

Dixon vs. Effingham, 7:30

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Oak Forest vs. Willowbrook, 11:00

Richards vs. Glenbard East, 12:30

Morton vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 2:00

Auburn vs. St. Charles East, 3:45

St. Rita vs. Marian Catholic, 5:15

Stevenson vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 7:00

Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Elmwood Park vs. Perspectives-MSA, 3:00

Walther Christian vs. Reavis, 4:30

Evergreen Park vs. St. Edward, 6:00

Esienhower vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

at Westmont

Westminster Christian vs. Aurora Central, 3:00

Westmont (BYE)

Hoffman Estates vs. Glenbard South, 6:00

Christ the King vs. Taft, 7:30

JACOBS

Streamwood vs. Jefferson, 9:00a

Johnsburg vs. Grayslake Central, 1:30

Grant vs. Jacobs, 10:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Prairie Ridge, 3:00

Cary-Grove vs. Marian Central, 12:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. South Elgin, 4:30

Loyola vs. Bartlett, 6:00

Larkin vs. Barrington, 7:30

JULIAN

Harlan vs. Urban Prep-Englewood, 10:00

Richards (Chgo) vs. Holy Trinity, 12:00

Julian vs. UC-Woodlawn , 2:00

Crane vs. Butler, 4:00

KANKAKEE

Small Schools

Manteno vs. St. Anne, 9:00a

Momence vs. Cissna Park, 12:00

Clifton Central vs. Adams-Friendship (WI), 3:00

Herscher vs. Grant Park, 6:00

Large Schools

Jones vs. Shepard, 10:30

Dimond (AK) vs. Schurz, CNL

Lindblom vs. Bremen, 4:30

Kankakee vs. Legal Prep, 7:30

KISSIMMEE (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

Chicago Christian vs. Thrall (TX), 2:30

MAINE EAST

Kennedy (BYE)

McHenry vs. Argo, 4:00

Ridgewood vs. Vernon Hills, 4:00

Bulls (BYE)

Maine East vs. Elk Grove, 3:00

Lane vs. Addison Trail, 4:30

Westinghouse vs. Metea Valley, 6:00

Niles West vs. Antioch, 7:30

MARSEILLES

Hall vs Woodland, 9:00a

St. Bede vs Indian Creek, 10:30

Wilmington vs Dwight. 12:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs Earlville, 1:30

Putnam County vs Somonauk, 3:30

Kewanee vs Flanagan-Cornell, 5:00

Seneca vs. Serena, 6:30

Marquette vs. Reed-Custer, 8:00

MINNEAPOLIS (MN) - NORTH CENTRAL U.

Orr vs. Park Center (MN), 7:30

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 1:00

Durand vs. North Boone, 12:30

PEKIN

Richwoods vs. Pekin (JV), 9:00

Pekin vs. Limestone, 10:30

Comer vs. Pekin (JV), 12:45

Limestone vs. Normal West, 2:15

Richwoods vs. Comer, 6:30

Pekin vs. Normal West, 8:00

Morton vs. Moline, 9:00a

Lamphier vs. Washington, 10:30

Boylan vs. Lake Zurich, 12:45

Mount Carmel vs. Pattonville (MO), 2:15

PINE BLUFF (AR)

De La Salle vs. Fort Bend Hightower (TX), 2:00

PLANO

Coal City vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30

Morris vs. Sandwich, 9:00a

Plano vs. Mendota, 12:30

Streator vs. Newark, 2:00

Burlington Central vs. Ottawa, 3:30

Lisle vs. Yorkville Christian, 5:30

Northridge vs. Longwood, 7:00

Kaneland vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:30

PONTIAC

Lockport vs. West Aurora, 9:00a

New Irier vs. Manual, 10:30

Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1:00

Warren vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 2:30

Danville vs. St. Charles North, 4:00

Curie vs. Bloomington, 6:00

Benet vs. Pontiac, 7:30

Bloom vs. Joliet West, 9:00

PRINCEVILLE

DePue vs. Peoria Heights, 2:00

Galva vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Elmwood, 6:30

Midland vs. Princeville, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Lincoln Park vs. Morgan Park, 11:00

Zion-Benton vs. Crete-Monee, 12:30

Proviso West vs. Clark, 4:00

Hammond Central (IN) vs. Kenwood, 5:30

Farragut vs. Proviso East, 7:00

Morton vs. Young, 8:30

RICH

Bowen vs. Dunbar, 12:00

Marshall vs. Phillips, 9:00a

Thornridge vs. Rich, 10:30

Hillcrest vs. Agriculutral Science, 7:00

Thornwood vs. Perspectives-Lead, 1:30

Thornton vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30

Hyde Park vs. Fenger, 4:00

WHEELING

Glenbrook North vs. Hampshire, 10:30

Buffalo Grove vs Waukegan, 12:15

Wheeling vs Maine West, 2:00

Deerfield vs. Glenbrook North/Hampshire, 3:45

Notre Dame vs. Prospect, 5:15

Glenbrook South vs Glenbard North, 7:15

Fremd vs Libertyville, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 9:00a

YORK

Hinsdale South vs. Palatine, 8:30

Stagg vs. Naperville North, 11:30

Minooka vs. St. Laurence, 1:00

Wheaton North vs. St. Ignatius, 9:00

Schaumburg vs. Providence, 12:00

Montini vs. Timothy Christian, 1:30

Lake Forest vs. Tinley Park, 3:00

Lemont vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30

Batavia vs. Leo, 6:00

St. Patrick vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

Lyons vs. Conant, 3:30

Highland Park vs. Sandburg, 5:00

St. Francis vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30

Andrew vs. York, 8:00

